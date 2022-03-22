Senior Softball: Tournament heads to championship week

Randy Wesolowski

All three divisions of the Marco Senior Softball League will play their championship rounds this week.

In the Island Division, unbeaten and top-seed DaVinci’s will host Salty Dog in the Championship game. Once-beaten Salty Dog will need to beat DaVinci’s twice to win the division championship.

Sami’s will need to win twice against unbeaten Snook Inn to claim the Marco Division Championship.

The Oyster Society will host the American Legion with the winner taking the Gulf Coast Division Championship.

The division tournament brackets are updated daily and can be viewed on the website marcoseniorsoftballleague.com under results and tournaments.

ISLAND DIVISION

DaVinci’s, 16; Salty Dog, 5

DaVinci’s jumped out to a 15-4 lead after five innings and cruised the rest of the way to defeat Salty Dog to advance to the championship game. Steve Hummel blasted a triple and Mike Shone had three hits for DaVinci’s. Hummel, Tom Polston, and Jack Martin knocked in three runs, Gary Revall and Jack O’Brien two. Tom Vander Aarde had three hits and three RBIs for the Dog, as DaVinci’s pitcher O’Brien limited them to 12 hits.

Verdi’s, 19; Dolphin Tiki, 8

Verdi’s had some late inning fireworks scoring fourteen runs in the last four innings to pull away from and defeat the Dolphin Tiki, ending their season. Paul Nussbaum peppered the ball for five hits and Dave Manzello hammered a home run among his three hits to lead Verdi’s. John Haskins and Ed Adrian both tripled, and Haskins, Don O’Connell, Bill Thompson, Ed Caster, and Randy Sheridan all chipped in with three hits. Haskins knocked in four runs, Nussbaum three, and Thompson, Adrian, and Tom DeAngelo two. Bill Novakovich had three hits including a triple for the Tiki. Chris Flynn, Mike Faria, and Jim Stewart had two RBIs in a losing effort.

Salty Dog, 15; Verdi’s, 10

In a game that featured many great defensive plays by both teams, Salty Dog managed to put together enough offense to defeat Verdi’s and eliminate them from the tournament. Brian Alexander and John Nicholas led a balanced attack with three hits each, with both Alexander and Mike Garofalo hammering a triple. Alexander, Nicholas, Garofalo, Tom Vander Aarde, and Glenn Davis all had two RBIs. John Haskins and Mike Porreca both blasted home runs for Verdi’s, and Paul Nussbaum contributed three hits. Porreca knocked in two runs in the loss.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 12; Joey’s Pizza, 11

Stonewalls and Joey’s Pizza were locked in a 6-6 tie after five innings, then both scored five runs in the sixth inn to remain tied before Stonewalls pushed across one run in the seventh and held Joey’s scoreless to prevail, thereby eliminating top-seed Joey’s from the tournament. Bob Hermann and Don Schwartz led Stonewalls with three hits each, and Ralph Sieja smashed a triple. Jim Dorey knocked in four runs, Sieja and Jim Vitas two. Geo Giacobbi and George Lancaster had three hits for Joey’s. Lancaster plated five runs and John Remhoff three.

Sami’s, 15; Sand Bar, 10

Tom Purtell homered, and Ray Cappella tripled twice to power Sami’s to the win over Sand Bar thus ending Sand Bar’s season. Cappella, Doug Stang, and Jim Baumann had three hits for Sami’s. Cappella knocked in four runs, Purtell and Bruce Donaldson two. Jon Wiseman and Tom Rensch had three hits for Sand Bar, and Kevin Smith crushed a home run. Smith had three RBIs and John Wood two.

Snook Inn, 19; Mango’s, 16

Trailing 14-5 after five innings, Snook Inn erupted for five runs in the sixth inning and nine in the seventh to complete the comeback victory over Mango’s and advance to the championship game. John Binns had a big day for Snook Inn with three hits including a home run and six RBIs. Dick Eddy and Doug Stang also blasted home runs, and Mike Arnold also had three hits for Snook. Arnold had four RBIs, Eddy, Randy Wesolowski, and Howie Reitz two. Steve Chasin and Brian Bergman homered for Mango’s, and Ralph Rohena, Warren Uhl, and Matt Lewis contributed three hits. Chasin plated four runs, Uhl three, and Lewis and Gregg (Mombo) Graycarek two.

Sami’s, 15; Stonewalls, 13

Sami’s jumped out to a 15-0 lead after three innings then had to quell a furious comeback attempt by Stonewalls to eke out the victory and stay alive in the tournament. Ray Cappella and Bobby Williams both had three hits for Sami’s, one of Williams’ a triple. Tom Purtell knocked in four runs, Williams three, Cappella and Doug Stang two. Jim Vitas and Ralph Sieja had three hits for Stonewalls, one of Vitas’ a triple. Vitas, Sieja, Jim Dorey, and Tom Whitlock all had two RBIs in the loss.

Sami’s, 15; Mango’s, 11

In a game that featured several lead changes, Sami’s broke up an 11-11 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on to get the win against Mango’s, sending Sami’s to the championship game and eliminating Mango’s from the tournament. Dean Leffleman crushed a home run and Dave Coward had three hits to lead Sami’s. Geoff Bentley and Jim Baumann were responsible for three runs, and Coward, Tom Purtell, and Bobby Williams two. Ralph Rohena and Brian Bergman homered, and Tom McCullough and Todd Whitney tripled for Mango’s. Whitney and Bergman both had three hits, and Rohena, McCullough, and Steve Chasin had two RBIs.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Oyster Society, 12; Crazy Flamingo, 6

Oyster Society broke open a close game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Crazy Flamingo and send them packing for the season. Nick Brooks had a big day with four hits and two RBIs for the Oyster Society. Gary Menzies was responsible for three runs and John Hollerbach two. Dick Deanna had four hits and Don Mandetta three for Crazy’s. Deanna knocked in two runs in the loss.

Oyster Society, 17; Doreen’s, 6

Gary Menzies, Nick Brooks, and Bob Smith all blasted home runs to lead Oyster Society to the win over top-seeded Doreen’s and eliminate them from the tournament. Menzies, Paul Glynn, and Andy Pressler had three hits for the Oyster Society, with one of Pressler’s being a triple. Menzies knocked in seven runs, Smith four, and Pressler and Dan O’Sullivan two. Bruce Borden tripled and Jim Willert had two RBIs for Doreen’s.

Oyster Society, 24; American Legion, 17

The Oyster Society completed a perfect week as they outslugged the American Legion to force a second championship game against the Legion. Gary Menzies blasted a home run and a triple among his three hits and Nick Brooks tripled among his four hits to lead the Oyster Society. Andy Pressler and Bob Smith also contributed three hits to the cause. Brooks and Bill Diamond knocked in five runs, Menzies and John Gill three, and Ed Kopecky and Ralph Leiterding two. Joe Kruse crushed a grand slam home run and Barry Neale also homered for the Legion. Al Bozzo had four hits, and Kruse and Rick Condle three. Kruse plated four runs, Neale three, Condle, Jerry Lenhoff, Jeff Dougherty, and Mark Comolli two.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Davinci’s / 16 / 4

Verdi’s* / 12 / 8

Salty Dog / 12 / 8

Speakeasy / 10 / 10

Dolphin Tiki / 8 / 12

Nacho Mama's / 2 / 18

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 14 / 6

Mango’s* / 11 / 9

Stonewalls / 11 / 9

Sami’s / 10 / 10

Snook Inn* / 7 / 13

Sand Bar / 7 / 13

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Doreen’s / 18 / 2

Oyster Society / 13 / 7

American Legion / 8 / 12

Crazy Flamingo / 1 / 19

* wins tie-breaker