Senior Softball: Salty Dog, Sami’s and American Legion are tournament champs

Randy Wesolowski

Special to the Eagle

The Marco Island Senior Softball Tournament came to an exciting conclusion with many of the games requiring extra innings and all three divisions extending the double elimination tournament to a second championship game. In each of the three divisions, the tournament champions were not the same team as the regular season champ.

In the Island Division, third-seeded Salty Dog defeated top-seed DaVinci’s twice to claim the tournament championship.

Fourth-seeded Sami’s topped fifth-seed Snook Inn in back-to-back games to take the Marco Division tournament title.

More:Senior Softball: Tournament heads to championship week

In the Gulf Coast Division, third-seeded American Legion turned the tables on second-seed Oyster Society to capture the tournament crown.

The final division tournament brackets can be viewed on the website marcoseniorsoftballleague.com under Results and Tournaments.

The Marco Island Softball League would like to thank everyone that made this season a success, including Marco Island Parks and Recreation, our sponsors, fans, the Marco Eagle, Marco City Council members, as well as our players and coaches.

ISLAND DIVISION

Salty Dog, 13; DaVinci’s, 8

Salty Dog scored five big insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning to break open a tight game and carried it to the win over previously unbeaten DaVinci’s, forcing a second championship game. Brian Alexander and Mike Schwab led the way for the Dog with four hits each, one of Alexander’s a triple, and Tom Vander Aarde, Glenn Davis, and John (J.R.) Rysak all with three. J.R. knocked in three runs, Davis, John Nicholas, and Joe Lazzarotti two. Tom Polston and Vito Iacovazzi blasted back-to-back home runs for DaVinci’s. Pete Oellrich had three RBIs and Polston two.

Salty Dog, 15; DaVinci’s, 11

Salty Dog extended an early lead to 10-5 going into the bottom of the ninth inning only to have DaVinci’s mount a late rally to tie the game and force extra innings. The Dog then scored five runs in the top of the tenth and it was more than enough to win the game and capture the Island Division Tournament Championship. Brian Alexander led the Dog with four hits, and Tom Vander Aarde, Glenn Davis, Mike Schwab, and John Rysak all contributed three. John Nicholas blasted a home run and Rysak smacked a triple. Davis and Schwab knocked in three runs, Alexander, Vander Aarde, and Rysak two. Mike Shone, Tom Polston, and Vito Iacovazzi all tripled for DaVinci’s, and Shone and Gary Revall had three hits. Polston knocked in four and Iacovazzi three in the loss.

MARCO DIVISION

Sami’s, 13; Snook Inn, 12

On the strength of back-to-back five-run innings, Sami’s jumped out to a 12-6 lead into the seventh inning only to have Snook Inn come back with six runs to tie the game after seven innings. After holding Snook Inn scoreless in the top of the eighth inning, Sami’s pushed across the game winner in the bottom of the eighth to defeat previous unbeaten Snook and force a second championship game. Ray Cappella and Butch Coursen did the most damage with three hits and two RBIs each. Dick Carson had three hits for the Snook, and John Stuart knocked in three runs, Robert Stried two.

Sami’s, 17; Snook Inn, 11

Powered by home runs by Tom Purtell and Ray Cappella and a grand slam by Bobby Williams, Sami’s scored at least three runs in each of the first five innings to dash any hopes of another late Snook Inn comeback to claim the victory and with it the Marco Division Tournament Title. Purtell and Cappella had four hits, Williams and Jim Dorey three. Williams was responsible for six runs and Cappella three. Dick Eddy, Dick Carson, and Jon Wiseman had two RBIs for the Snook.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 20; Oyster Society, 15

The American Legion erupted for eight runs in the eighth inning breaking a 12-12 tie and carried it to victory thereby capturing the Gulf Coast Division Tournament Championship. The Legion used a balanced attack led by Alan Schneider, Jeff Dougherty, Rick Condle, Gary Badger, and Tom Patterson all with three hits each. Badger knocked in four runs, Schneider, Dougherty, Al Bozzo, Jerry Lenhoff, Barry Neale, and Dick Folsom two. Bob Smith and Ralph Leiterding had three hits for the Oyster Society. Smith was responsible for four runs, Ed Kopecky, Nick Brooks, and Paul Glynn two.

More:Senior Softball: Upsets mark first week of tournament action

FINAL REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Davinci’s / 16 / 4

Verdi’s* / 12 / 8

Salty Dog / 12 / 8

Speakeasy / 10 / 10

Dolphin Tiki / 8 / 12

Nacho Mama's / 2 / 18

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 14 / 6

Mango’s* / 11 / 9

Stonewalls / 11 / 9

Sami’s / 10 / 10

Snook Inn* / 7 / 13

Sand Bar / 7 / 13

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Doreen’s / 18 / 2

Oyster Society / 13 / 7

American Legion / 8 / 12

Crazy Flamingo / 1 / 19

*wins tie-breaker