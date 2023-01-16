Senior Softball: Marco league kicks off its 24th season

Randy Wesolowski

Special to the Eagle

The Marco Senior Softball League began their 24th season with over 200 players on 16 teams in three divisions.

At the end of the first week of action, Dolphin Tiki and Verdi’s hold a one-game lead in the Island Division. Sami’s and Stonewalls are tied for first in the Marco Division. Crazy Flamingo’s and the Oyster Society share the lead by one game in the Gulf Coast Division.

For the complete, up-to-date results and standings, visit the league website at marcoseniorsoftballleague.com.

What follows is the Marco Island Senior Softball results as of Jan. 13.

MARCO DIVISION

Monday, Jan. 9

Stonewalls, 8; Joey’s Pizza, 4

Stonewalls opened up an early 7-2 lead after three innings and used stellar defense the rest of the way to defeat Joey’s Pizza. Tom Irions led a balanced attack for Stonewalls with three hits and Joe Logisz smacked a triple. Mitch Eil and Ralph Sieja each knocked in two runs. Stonewalls pitchers Bruce Chambers and Mike Puskar combined to limit Joey’s to five hits.

Mango’s, 19; Sand Bar, 4

Mango’s came out of the gate smoking and never let up as they soundly defeated the Sand Bar in a game called after six innings due to the mercy rule. George Lancaster blasted a three-run home run and Brian Craig, Mike Sweeney, Rob York, Larry Locks, and Mario Lucca all contributed three hits for Mango’s. Lancaster was responsible for four runs, Ed Kingsbury three, and Tom Rensch and Howie Reitz two. Mike Compton crushed a triple and Ray Kane had two RBIs for the Sand Bar.

Sami’s, 16; Snook Inn, 9

Sami’s broke open a close game with a five-run sixth inning and held on to outlast the Snook Inn. Ray Cappella celebrated his birthday with a monster day for Sami’s with four hits including a booming triple and plated six runs. Bobby Williams, Todd Whitney, and Phil Holmes all chipped in with two RBIs for Sami’s. Snook Inn was led by Dick Carson with three hits and John Binns blasted a triple. Robert Stried knocked in two runs in a losing cause.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Sami’s, 19; Mango’s, 13

Sami’s pushed across five runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 13-all tie and then held Mango’s scoreless in the final two innings to get the victory. Bob Traver led the hit parade for Sami’s with three hits including a booming triple and four RBIs. John Gross, Todd Whitney, Steve Chasin, and Gary Menzies all contributed three hits, and Tom Purtell, Whitney, Pete Oellrich and Phil Holmes all knocked in two runs. Gary Swink and George Lancaster had three hits for Mango’s, and Tom Rensch blasted a triple. Brian Bergman plated four runs, Mike Sweeney and Rob York two.

Stonewalls, 17; Snook Inn, 16

In a game that saw many lead changes, Stonewalls was finally able to prevail in eight innings over the Snook Inn. The Snook scored four times in the top of the eighth inning only to have the Wall push across five runs in the bottom of the inning capped by a run-scoring single by Dave Schott. Gary Young and John Toti led Stonewalls with three hits with one of Young’s a long homer. Mike Puskar knocked in five runs, Young three, and Schott two for the winners. The Snook was led by Geo Giacobbi who homered, John Barrett and Robert Stried who both tripled, and Randy Wesolowski who had three hits. Barrett plated five runs, Giacobbi four, and Stried two in a losing cause.

Sand Bar, 18; Joey’s Pizza, 3

Sand Bar bounced back in a big way from the last game to soundly defeat Joey’s Pizza in a game called after five innings due to the mercy rule. Tom Breslin and Murph Knapke had three hits and manager Jim Vitas blasted a triple to lead Sand Bar. Vitas and Ray Kane knocked in four runs, and Paul Sullivan, Doug Stang, and John Cavanaugh two. Sand Bar pitcher Jerry Engel limited Joey’s to eight hits.

Friday, Jan. 13

Joey’s Pizza, 16; Snook Inn, 7

Joey’s Pizza woke up their bats for this one with eight runs in the first two innings and tacked on more in the late innings to claim a convincing win over the Snook Inn. Mark Waks did the most damage for Joey’s with two home runs among his three hits and four RBIs. Tom Whitlock chipped in with three hits and Geoff Bentley and Tom Breslin both tripled for the pizza boys. Breslin drove in three runs and Bentley two. For the Snook, Dave Korte and Robert Stried had three hits and Randy Wesolowski homered. Stried and Wesolowski each plated two runs in the loss.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Monday, Jan. 9

Oyster Society, 22; Doreen’s, 5

The Oyster Society lashed out 33 hits en route to a decisive victory over Doreen’s. The Oyster boys were led by Nick Brooks who hammered out five hits including a triple, Ed Kopecky with four hits, Steve Levesque, Harold Jurgensen, and John Klebaukus three, one of which was a booming home run. Jurgensen collected five RBIs, Andy Pressler four, Brooks and Steve Risch three, and Levesque two. Pitcher Ed Kopecky limited Doreen’s to ten hits, all singles.

Crazy Flamingo, 11; American Legion, 4

Crazy Flamingo wasted no time jumping out to a 8-0 lead after three innings and coasted to victory over the American Legion. The Crazy Birds were led by Jan “Yogi” Grossman who cranked out three hits and knocked in four runs. Larry Anspach also contributed two RBIs for the Birds. Dean Leffleman led the Legion with three hits and Alan Schneider and Gary Badger each pushed across two runs.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Crazy Flamingo, 11; Doreen’s, 8

Crazy Flamingo jumped out to a 10-2 lead after three innings and made it hold up in their victory over Doreen’s. Crazy used a balanced attack led by Ray Niemeyer who tripled and drove in three runs and Larry Anspach who knocked in two. Doreen’s was led by Jack Facciolo who blasted a home run among his three hits and also had four RBIs. Matt Lewis also tripled in the loss.

Oyster Society, 17; American Legion, 15

The Oyster Society had to come back from an early 10-3 deficit to claim the victory over the American Legion. Ed Kopecky led the way for the Oyster boys with three hits including a triple, and Steve Levesque and Bob Smith also tripled. Smith had three RBIs, and manager Roger Fleming, Levesque, Nick Brooks, Andy Pressler, and Steve Risch two. Barry Neale led the Legion with four hits, and manager Jerry Lenhoff and Alan Schneider added two. Schneider and Dean Leffleman drove in three runs, and Lenhoff and Jerry Kratz two.

ISLAND DIVISION

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Dolphin Tiki, 19; DaVinci, 8

Brian Alexander was a one-man wrecking crew as he blasted two home runs including a grand slam leading Dolphin Tiki to their win over DaVinci’s. Alexander, Scott Golan, and Nick Jacullo all stroked four hits, and Mike Reale, John Nicholas, and Mike Faria chipped in with three. Alexander totaled 6 RBIs, Nicholas, Jacullo, and John Stuart two each. DaVinci’s, last season’s regular season champ, was led by Dave Johnson with three hits, and Tom Gazzillo and Wayne Bombaci with two RBIs each.

Verdi’s, 18; Salty Dog, 12

Verdi’s broke open a close game with nine runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away from and ultimately tame the Salty Dog. Paul Nussbaum crushed a home run among three hits, and Jimmy Cuevas and Mike Porreca also added three hits to lead Verdi’s. Porreca and Dave Mayo both smashed a triple. Dan Gulick knocked in three runs, Mayo and Porreca two each. The Dog was led by Glenn Davis, Mark Whealy, Todd Rodgers, Bill Thompson, and Ed Adrian with three hits each. Davis, Rodgers, Ed Seery, Sal Tidona, and manager Mike Schwab each plated two runs in a losing cause.

Nacho Mama’s, 27; Speakeasy, 20

In one of the wildest finishes in the history of the league, Nacho Mama’s overcame an eight run deficit by scoring fifteen runs in the top of the ninth inning and then held on to defeat shell-shocked Speakeasy. Joe Rocco and Tom Vander Aarde hammered home runs, Vander Aarde’s being a grand slam in the middle of the pivotal ninth inning rally. Mike Garofalo and Kevin Smith lashed out four hits for Nacho’s, and Jim O’Toole, Lou Marinaccio, John Haskins, Ken Polarek, and Artie Sinisi added three. Marinaccio, Jeff Robinson, and Tom DeAngelo all tripled. Rocco drove in four runs, Jon Wiseman three, and Sinisi, Polarek, DeAngelo, and manager Frank Tedesco two. Speakeasy was led by John Thomas, Don O’Connell, manager Craig Cunningham, and Karl Kann, who each blasted home runs, and George Grygorcewicz who tripled. Thomas and Chuck McAlpine had three hits apiece, and Cunningham had five RBIs, O’Connell four, and Kann and Eric Phillips three in the loss.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Verdi’s, 23; Nacho Mama’s, 10

Verdi’s led from the outset on the strength of several big innings to soundly defeat Nacho Mama’s. Dave Mayo led the offensive barrage for Verdi’s with five hits including a two-run home run and four RBIs. Steve Hummel, Vito Iacovazzi, and Chuck Stathopoulus all contributed four hits, and Dan Gulick and Jeff Kaczka had three. Hummel pushed across six runs, Gulick four, Stathopoulus three, and Kaczka and Mike Porreca two. Ken Polarek blasted a three-run homer for Nacho’s, Lou Marinaccio tripled, Jeff Robinson had four hits and John Haskins three. Marinaccio also had two RBIs for Nacho’s.

Dolphin Tiki, 8; Speakeasy, 7

In a low scoring, tightly contested battle, Dolphin Tiki answered a five-run fifth inning from Speakeasy with one of their own to ultimately prevail. The Tiki was led by Bill Krausmann and Nick Jacullo who each had three hits, and Mike Reale who knocked in three runs and Scott Golan two.

DaVinci, 26; Salty Dog, 10

DaVinci’s had the bats working from the outset, pounding out thirty-two hits en route to a convincing victory over the Salty Dog in a game ended after seven innings due to the mercy rule. Dave Johnson lashed out five hits to lead DaVinci’s, Tom Polston and Wayne Bombaci each had four, and manager Gary Revall, Dave Falls, and Steve Friend three. Bombaci homered and tripled, and Dave O’Brien also tripled. Revall and Bombaci each knocked in five runs, Polston four, Johnson three, and O’Brien two. Glenn Davis, Bill Thompson, and Rick Benedetti led the Dog with three hits each, and Davis had three RBIs, Benedetti two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Dolphin Tiki / 2 / 0

Verdi’s / 2 / 0

DaVinci’s / 1 / 1

Nacho Mama’s / 1 / 1

Salty Dog / 0 / 2

Speakeasy / 0 / 2

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Sami’s / 2 / 0

Stonewalls / 2 / 0

Mango’s / 1 / 1

Sand Bar / 1 / 1

Joey’s Pizza / 1 / 2

Snook Inn / 0 / 3

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses