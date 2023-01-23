Senior Softball: Verdi’s and Sami’s hold early lead in their divisions

Randy Wesolowski

After two weeks of play, Verdi’s remains unbeaten and sits atop of the Island Division, one game ahead of the Dolphin Tiki.

In the Marco Division, Sami’s is also undefeated and in sole possession of first-place, with Stonewalls and Mango’s one game back. Both Crazy Flamingo and the Oyster Society are unbeaten and are tied for the lead in the Gulf Coast Division. For the complete, up-to-date results and standings, visit the league website at marcoseniorsoftballleague.com.

Here are the Marco Island Senior Softball results as of Jan. 20.

WEEK 1Senior Softball: Marco league kicks off its 24th season

ISLAND DIVISION

Tuesday, Jan. 17

DaVinci’s, 22; Speakeasy, 17

After a slow start for both teams, DaVinci’s used some late inning fireworks to extend a small lead then cut off a last inning comeback bid to defeat Speakeasy. David Falls had a big day for DaVinci’s with three hits including a three-run home run and six RBIs. Mike Shone and Wayne Bombaci contributed four hits, and Dave Johnson, Tom Polston, Tom Gazzillo, Steve Peck, Jack Tizio, and Jack O’Brien all had three hits, one of Johnson’s a home run. Gazzillo and Tizio drove in three runs, Johnson, Shone, and Polston two. Tom Buettner blasted a home run and George Grygorcewicz and Rod Lashley tripled for Speakeasy. Jim George had three hits, and Lashley plated five runs, Jon Thomas four, and Karl Kann two in the loss.

Nacho Mama’s, 19; Salty Dog, 18

Nacho Mama’s opened up an 11-1 lead after four innings only to have the Salty Dog come all the way back to tie the game at 18 in the top of the ninth. Nacho’s then pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the inning to prevail. Tom Vander Aarde led a balanced attack for Nacho’s pounding the ball for four hits, Lou Marinaccio, Ken Polarek and Jim O’Toole had three. Polarek, Jeff Robinson, and Kevin Smith all slashed triples. Polarek knocked in five runs, Robinson four, Smith three, and VanderAarde two. Ed Adrian peppered the ball for three hits including two triples and six RBIs to lead Salty Dog. Mike Schwab had four hits, and Todd Rodgers, Sal Tidona, and Dave O’Brien three. O’Brien drove in three runs, John Rysak, Bill Thompson, Rodgers, and Schwab two each.

Verdi’s, 11; Dolphin Tiki, 7

After spotting Dolphin Tiki five runs in the first inning, Verdi’s settled down and limited the high powered Tiki offense to two runs the rest of the way to claim the victory and with it sole possession of first place. Verdi’s was led by Steve Hummel and Paul Nussbaum with three hits, and Dave Mayo and Hummel who each hammered a triple. Mike Porreca was responsible for three runs, Hummel and Dan Gulick two. Mike Reale and Dave Manzello led the Tiki with three hits, and Nick Jacullo knocked in four runs, Mike Faria two.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Speakeasy, 14; Salty Dog, 12

Salty Dog carried a five-run lead into the eighth inning but the Speakeasy bats came to life as they scored five in the eighth and two more in the ninth to gain their first win of the year. Speakeasy was led by Tom Buettner’s three hits, a Jon Thomas home run, and triples by Eric Jeanotte and Rod Lashley. Buettner, Jeanotte, Lashley, and Chuck McAlpine all drove in two runs. Ed Seery homered and Bill Thompson tripled to lead Salty Dog. Seery, Thompson, Sal Tidona, and Dave O’Brien each had two RBIs for the Dog.

Verdi’s, 25; DaVinci’s, 13

Verdi’s had the bats working as they pounded out thirty-two hits and scored in every inning to soundly defeat DaVinci’s and remain undefeated. Everyone in the lineup joined the hit parade for Verdi’s, led by Vito Iacovazzi and Gary Grefer with four hits each, and Paul Nussbaum, Steve Hummel, Jeff Kaczka, Chuck Stathopoulos, and Peter Kane with three hits apiece. One of Nussbaum’s hits was a booming home run, and one of Stathopoulus’ a triple. Nussbaum was responsible for five runs, Iacovazzi four, Kaczka and Kane three, and Grefer, Hummel, and Mike Porreca two. Dave Johnson, Mike Shone, and Jack Tizio all tripled for DaVinci’s. Johnson had four hits and Steve Peck three. Johnson drove in four runs and David Falls two.

Dolphin Tiki, 18; Nacho Mama’s, 17

In a close game marked by many lead changes, Dolphin Tiki was able to tack on two insurance runs in the eighth that turned out to be the difference as they outlasted Nacho Mama’s. Nick Jacullo had a big day for the Tiki with three hits and six RBIs. Chris Flynn chipped in with three hits, and Brian Alexander and Mike Faria each knocked in two runs. Nacho’s was led by Joe Rocco, Ken Polarek, Tom DeAngelo, and Kevin Smith who all collected three hits. Frank Tedesco blasted a home run and Jim O’Toole a triple. Rocco, Polarek, Tedesco, and Tom Vander Aarde each drove in three runs.

Friday, Jan. 20

Nacho Mama’s, 19; DaVinci’s, 14

Nacho Mama’s broke open a 14-all tie with a five-run eighth and shut down DaVinci’s in the ninth to emerge victorious. Jim O’Toole and Art Sinisi blasted home runs and Frank Tedesco tripled to lead Nacho’s. Tedesco, Lou Marinaccio, Tom Vander Aarde, O’Toole, John Haskins, and Jon Wiseman all contributed three hits to the cause. Sinisi, Vander Aarde, and Ken Polarek knocked in three runs each, and Marinaccio, O’Toole, Haskins, and Tom DeAngelo all had two. Tom Polston crushed two home runs among his four hits and four RBIs to lead DaVinci’s. Wayne Bombaci had three RBIs and Rick DiStasio two in a losing cause.

Dolphin Tiki, 21; Salty Dog, 12

Dolphin Tiki answered a five-run seventh by Salty Dog that cut the lead to 15-12 with a five-run inning of their own to pull away and ultimately get the win. Dave Manzello had a huge day for the Tiki with a mammoth grand slam among his three hits and drove in six runs. Nick Jacullo and Brian Alexander also cracked home runs for the Tiki. Both Jacullo and Alexander had four hits, and Mike Faria and John Stuart added three. Jacullo drove in four runs and Faria three. Salty Dog was led by Mark Whealy with three hits and four RBIs. Bill Thompson knocked in three runs and Rick Benedetti two for the Dog.

Verdi’s, 21; Speakeasy, 9

Verdi’s combined clutch hitting with stifling defense to convincingly defeat Speakeasy and remain unbeaten and atop the Island Division. Joe Lazzarotti crushed a three-run home run, Jimmy Cuevas laced a triple, and Paul Nussbaum had four hits and Chuck Stathopoulos three to lead Verdi’s. Dave Mayo also had three RBIs, and Nussbaum, Vito Iacovazzi, Steve Hummel, Jeff Kaczka, Stathopoulos and Cuevas all knocked in two. Dan Harrar, Karl Kann, and Chuck McAlpine had three hits each, one of McAlpine’s a triple, to lead Speakeasy. Tom Buettner and Craig Cunningham drove in two runs each in the loss.

MARCO DIVISION

Monday, Jan. 16

Sami’s, 18; Stonewalls, 1

Bob Traver clobbered the ball for Sami’s with three hits including a grand-slam home run and seven RBIs as they decisively defeated Stonewalls in a game mercifully called after six innings. Steve Chasin also homered for Sami’s and Frank Caso added three hits including a triple. Chasin knocked in three runs and Warren Uhl two. Gary Young tripled for Stonewalls as Sami’s pitcher Steve Chasin scattered seven hits.

Sand Bar, 14; Snook Inn, 9

Sand Bar and Snook Inn were engaged in a tight contest until Sand Bar pushed across four runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim the victory. Sand Bar was led by Doug Stang and Jim Vitas with three hits each. Vitas plated four runs, Stang, Paul Sullivan, and Murph Knapke two. George Giacobbi and John Binns knocked in two runs each for Snook Inn.

Mango’s, 26; Joey’s Pizza, 14

Mango’s exploded for ten runs in the seventh inning to pull away from Joey’s Pizza and get the win. Mango’s, who pounded out thirty-four hits, was led by Jim Burroughs with five hits including a home run and a triple, Tom Rensch with four hits including a triple, and Ed Kingsbury and George Lancaster with four hits. Brian Craig also homered among three hits and Howie Reitz tripled for Mango’s. Burroughs and Lancaster each had four RBIs, Craig and Rensch three, and Mike Sweeney two. For Joey’s, Mark Waks, Jim Dorey, and Jim Stewart each had three hits. Dorey and Jim Willert drove in three runs, Stewart and Joe Logisz two.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Sami’s, 19; Joey’s Pizza, 12

Sami’s trailed Joey’s Pizza 10-9 in the fifth inning but then came alive and scored ten unanswered runs in the next two innings to pull comfortably ahead to get the win and stay unbeaten. Tom Purtell blasted a home run among his three hits and knocked in three runs to lead Sami’s. John Gross, Todd Whitney, and John Remhoff chipped in with three hits apiece, and Warren Uhl smacked a bases-loaded triple. Uhl had four RBIs, Whitney three, and Gary Menzies, who also tripled, and Remhoff two each. Jim Stewart tripled among his three hits and four RBIs to lead Joey’s. Geoff Bentley also had three hits, and Jim Dorey, Tom Whitlock, and Bentley each plated two runs in the loss.

Stonewalls, 20; Sand Bar, 9

Stonewalls lashed out twenty-nine hits and led throughout to claim the victory over the Sand Bar. Stonewalls was led by Dean Stone, Mitch Eil, and Ralph Sieja who had four hits each, and Steve Sauerberg and Mike Puskar with three each. One of Eil’s was a triple. Joe Logicz accounted for four runs, Stone three, and Dave Schott, Eil, Sauerberg, Gary Young, and Bob Bejnerowicz two. Ray Kane smacked a triple and Tom Breslin drove in two runs for the Sand Bar.

Mango’s, 17; Snook Inn, 14

Snook Inn took a 13-11 lead into the seventh inning but Mango’s erupted for six runs in the seventh and then held on for the win to keep Snook winless. Brian Craig and Larry Locks crushed home runs to lead Mango’s. Craig, Tom Rensch, and Ed Kingsbury each had three RBIs, and Locks and George Lancaster added two. Randy Wesolowski had four hits and William Atwood three to lead the Snook. John Binns tripled and knocked in five runs, Wesolowski, Dick Carson, and George Giacobbi each knocked in two.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Monday, Jan. 16

Crazy Flamingo, 21; American Legion, 17

American Legion took a 17-12 lead into the seventh inning but Crazy Flamingo rallied for nine runs and then held the Legion scoreless to prevail. Chuck Reich led the way for the Crazy birds slashing the ball for four hits including a triple and three RBIs. Fred Kramer chipped in with three hits, and Gene Walker drove in three runs, Matt Opperman, Larry Anspach, and Bill Dauch two. The Legion was led by Barry Neale and Jim Battye with four hits each. Dean Leffleman blasted a home run and Gregg “Mombo” Graycarek tripled. Leffleman, Battye, and Jeff Dougherty knocked in three runs each, and Neale and Mombo two.

Oyster Society, 10; Doreen’s, 5

The Oyster Society jumped out to a 10-1 lead and then squelched a late comeback bid by Doreen’s to claim the victory. John Klebaukus homered, Bob Smith tripled, and Ed Kopecky, Hal Jurgenson, and Brian Maguire lashed out three hits each to lead the Oyster Society. Klebaukus and Jurgenson both drove in three runs. Doreen’s was led by Al Bozzo with three hits and Matt Lewis with two RBIs. Oyster pitcher Ed Kopecky scattered thirteen hits and recorded seven strikeouts in the game.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Oyster Society, 13; American Legion, 12

The American Legion pushed across three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 12-10 lead only to have the Oyster Society score three of their own to win in dramatic fashion and stay unbeaten. Steve Levesque, Nick Brooks, and Andy Pressler all had three hits for the Oyster Society, and Hal Jurgensen had three RBIs including the game winner. Ed Kopecky and Mike Corless also drove in two runs each for the winnners. The Legion was led by Jim Battye with three hits, and Jeff Dougherty, Dean Leffleman, and Jerry Lenhoff with two RBIs each.

Crazy Flamingo, 17; Doreen’s, 8

Crazy Flamingo used some late inning fireworks to extend a small lead on their way to defeating Doreen’s and thus keeping pace with unbeaten Oyster Society. Chuck Reich and Ray Niemeyer smacked three hits each, Fred Kramer blasted a home run, and Reich and Dick DeAnna tripled to lead the Crazy birds. Reich and DeAnna plated three runs apiece, and Kramer, Bill Dauch, John Gill, and Jan “Yogi” Grossman each pushed across two. Don Mandetta tripled for Doreen’s in a losing effort.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Verdi’s / 5 / 0

Dolphin Tiki / 4 / 1

Nacho Mama’s / 3 / 2

DaVinci’s / 2 / 3

Speakeasy / 1 / 4

Salty Dog / 0 / 5

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Sami’s / 4 / 0

Stonewalls / 3 / 1

Mango’s / 3 / 1

Sand Bar / 2 / 2

Joey’s Pizza / 1 / 4

Snook Inn / 0 / 5

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses