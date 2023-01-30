Senior Softball: Crazy Flamingo and Sami’s remain unbeaten

Randy Wesolowski

Special to the Eagle

Crazy Flamingo won three times this week to stay unbeaten and lead the Gulf Coast Division by one game over the Oyster Society.

Sami’s opened up a three-game lead in the Marco Division with three victories. In the Island Division, Verdi’s maintained a one-game lead over the Dolphin Tiki. For the complete, up-to-date results and standings, visit the league website at marcoseniorsoftballleague.com.

Here are the Marco Island Senior Softball results as of Jan. 27.

ISLAND DIVISION

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Salty Dog, 21; Verdi’s, 16

The bats came to life for the Salty Dog in this one as they knocked Verdi’s from the unbeaten ranks and won their first game of the season. Ed Seery had a big day for the Dog with two triples and five RBIs. Bill Novakovich peppered the ball with four hits, and Mark Whealy, Bill Thompson, and Sal Tidona added three. Thompson was responsible for three runs, Whealy, Tidona, and John Haskins two for the winners. Verdi’s was led by Mike Porreca with four hits, and Paul Nussbaum, Dan Gulick, Chuck Stathopoulus, and Peter Kane with three. Steve Hummel drove in four runs, Gulick and Kane two.

Speakeasy, 15; Nacho Mama’s, 11

Speakeasy and Nacho Mama’s were engaged in a 10-all tie after seven innings but Speakeasy scored four times in the eighth which proved to be the difference. Rod Lashley and “Big George” Grygorcewicz pounded out three hits and Dan Harrar blasted a triple to lead Speakeasy. Big George, Harrar, Lashley, Tom Buettner, Brett Bartholomaus, and Eric Phillips all contributed two RBIs to the win. Tom Vander Aarde lashed out three hits, and Joe Rocco and Mike Garofalo had two RBIs for Nacho’s.

Dolphin Tiki, 19; DaVinci’s, 18

In a wild finish to a see-saw battle between Dolphin Tiki and DaVinci’s, Tiki overcame a three-run deficit with four runs in the bottom of the ninth to defeat DaVinci’s and claim a share of first place. Brian Alexander slammed a two-run homer among his three hits, and Dave Manzello added four hits and Rod Lashley three to lead the Tiki. Scott Golan contributed four RBIs, Nick Jacullo three, including the game winner, and Manzello, Alexander, Mike Reale, Chris Flynn, and Ed Caster two. Mike Shone, David Falls, Tom Gazzillo, and Jack Tizio all had three hits to lead DaVinci’s. Steve Peck drove in four runs, Tizio three, and Falls, Gazzillo, Gary Revall, and Dick Nemmers two in the loss.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Speakeasy, 15; Dolphin Tiki, 14

Dan Harrar had a huge day with four hits and six RBIs to lead Speakeasy to the win over Dolphin Tiki in a game that required an extra inning. Rod Lashley and George Grygorcewicz added three hits and Craig Cunningham slashed a triple. Lashley and Eric Jeanotte drove in two runs each for Speakeasy. Bill Krausmann hammered two home runs and Mike Faria and John Nicholas tripled for the Tiki. Krausmann, Nick Jacullo, and Bruce Winer had four hits and Chris Flynn and John Stuart three. Krausmann plated three runs, Stuart and Winer two each in a losing cause.

Salty Dog, 15; DaVinci’s, 13

Salty Dog used some late inning fireworks to come from behind and get the win over DaVinci’s. Sal Tidona led the way for the Dog with four hits, and Ed Adrian, Mark Whealy, and Dave O’Brien all contributed three. Adrian and Mike Schwab each drove in three runs, and Tidona and Bill Novakovich two. Mike Shone, Wayne Bombaci, and Jack Tizio all had three hits for DaVinci’s, and Rick DiStasio smacked a triple. Bombaci, Tom Polston, and Dick Nemmers knocked in two runs apiece.

Verdi’s, 11; Nacho Mama’s, 5

Verdi’s used a combination of stellar defense and timely hitting to take down Nacho Mama’s. Paul Nussbaum and Vito Iacovazzi were the hitting stars for Verdi’s with four hits each, one of Nussbaum’s a triple. Peter Kane also tripled, and Nussbaum and Iacovazzi plated three runs each for the winners. Jeff Robinson had two RBIs for Nacho’s, as Verdi’s pitcher Jimmy Cuevas limited the Nacho hitters to nine hits.

MARCO DIVISION

Monday, Jan. 23

Mango’s, 20; Sand Bar, 3

Mango’s scored five runs in four of the first five innings to soundly defeat the Sand Bar in a game called after five innings due to the mercy rule. Mango’s used a balanced attack led by Ed Kingsbury, George Lancaster, and Larry Locks with three RBIs each, and Jim Burroughs with two. Sand Bar was limited to eight hits by Mango’s pitcher Ed Kingsbury and stellar defense.

Sami’s, 15; Snook Inn, 9

Sami’s was down 8-2 early to the Snook Inn but clawed their way back capped by a five run sixth while holding the Snook scoreless over the final four innings to prevail and remain unbeaten. Triples by Bob Traver and Ray Cappella, who had three hits, led the way for Sami’s. Todd Whitney and Steve Chasin knocked in three runs, and Traver, Tom Purtell, Gary Menzies, and Warren Uhl two apiece. Dick Carson had three hits, including a triple, and John Barrett also tripled for the Snook. Carson was responsible for three runs, Barrett and Dave Korte two.

Joey’s Pizza, 25; Stonewall’s, 9

Joey’s Pizza busted open a close game by scoring twenty runs over the last four innings to decisively claim the victory over Stonewall’s. Jim Willert and Mark Waks did the most damage peppering five hits, one of Willert’s a booming triple, for Joey’s. Geoff Bentley added four hits, and Jim Stewart and Charlie Lamb also tripled. Willert drove in five runs, Waks, Stewart, Bentley, and John Remhoff three, and Lamb, Dick Eddy, and Jim Dorey two. Gary Young blasted a triple and had four RBI’s for Stonewall’s. Steve Sauerberg and Mitch Eil had three hits, and Sauerberg plated two runs in the loss.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Snook Inn, 10; Stonewall’s, 9

Snook Inn came back from an early 8-1 deficit to defeat Stonewall’s and earn their first win of the season. Robert Stried had three hits including a triple to lead the Snook. Dick Carson and William Atwood knocked in two runs each for the winners. Dean Stone and Mitch Eil tripled for Stonewall’s, and John Toti, Ralph Sieja, and Bruce Chambers each drove in two runs.

Sand Bar, 21; Joey’s Pizza, 10

Sand Bar came out firing scoring twelve runs in the first three innings and kept piling on to soundly defeat Joey’s Pizza. Paul Sullivan and Gary Young led the onslaught with four hits apiece, followed by Murph Knapke, John Cavanaugh, and Bob Grant who all contributed three hits. Grant plated five runs, Sullivan three, and Cavanaugh, Young, Jim Vitas, Jerry Engel, and John Remhoff two. Bill Shurina lashed out three hits and Jim Stewart blasted a triple for Joey’s. Dick Carson had three RBIs and Jim Dorey two in a losing cause.

Sami’s, 26; Mango’s, 14

Sami’s broke open a tight 16-14 game with back-to-back five run innings to subdue Mango’s. Sami’s pounded out thirty-four hits in the contest, led by Bob Traver with four hits, and Todd Whitney, John Gross, Ray Cappella, Steve Chasin, Pete Oellrich, Phil Holmes, John Remhoff, Gary Menzies, and Frank Caso all with three hits. Gross hammered a three-run homer and Menzies tripled. Gross was responsible for four runs, Whitney, Chasin, Holmes, and Warren Uhl three, and Capella, Remhoff, Menzies, and Bobby Williams two. Jim Burroughs, Mario Lucca, and George Lancaster had three hits each for Mango’s, and Tom Rensch, Ed Kingsbury, and Howie Reitz all blasted triples. Kingsbury knocked in three runs, and Rensch, Lancaster, and Reitz two.

Friday, Jan. 27

Sami’s, 15; Sand Bar, 6

Sami’s stays unbeaten with a convincing victory over the Sand Bar. A home run by Ray Capella and a home run and a triple by Bob Traver, and three hits by Traver, Todd Whitney and Bobby Williams led the way for Sami’s. Traver plated three runs, and Cappella, Pete Oellrich, and Tom Purtell two. Bob Grant had two RBIs for the Sand Bar.

Stonewall’s, 9; Mango’s, 8

Stonewall’s entered the seventh inning with a four run lead only to have Mango’s score four to tie the score. Stonewall’s then answered with the tie-breaking run to win in the bottom of the seventh. Gary Young crushed a home run, and Dave Schott added three hits to lead Stonewall’s. Ralph Sieja drove in three runs, and Bob Bejnerowicz and Mitch Eil two, including the game winner. Howie Reitz tripled and Jim Burroughs and Mike Sweeney had two RBIs for Mango’s.

Snook Inn, 14; Joey’s Pizza, 12

Snook Inn jumped out to a 14-4 lead and withstood a late rally by Joey’s Pizza to win their second straight game. Geo Giacobbi blasted a home run among three hits, John Binns lashed out four hits, including a triple, and Robert Stried added three hits to lead the Snook. Giacobbi was responsible for four runs, Stried three, and Dick Carson two for the winners. Mark Waks crushed a three-run homer, and Jim Stewart had four hits and Jim Willert three for Joey’s. Stewart plated three runs and Charlie Lamb and Ron Irwin two in the loss.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Monday, Jan. 23

Crazy Flamingo, 22; Oyster Society, 21

In a wild game involving two undefeated teams, Crazy Flamingo took a 20-13 lead into the final inning only to have the Oyster Society scratch across eight runs to take the lead. Crazy’s then scored two of their own to get the walk off win and stay unbeaten. John Ranieri led a balanced attack with four hits, followed by Larry Anspach, Chuck Reich, Jan Grossman, Ray Niemeyer, and Matt Opperman with three each for Crazy’s. Anspach and Opperman both tripled. Niemeyer drove in four runs, Reich three, and Anspach, Ranieri, Gene Wahler and Ray Malone two. The Oyster Society was led by Ed Kopecky, Steve Levesque, Hal Jurgensen, Nick Brooks, Bob Smith, and Mike Corless all with three hits. Brooks knocked in five runs, Jurgensen four, and Levesque, Steve Risch, and Jim O’Meara two.

American Legion, 14; Doreen’s, 9

The American Legion claimed their first win of the season defeating Doreen’s. Dean Leffleman clobbered a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Legion. Gregg “Mombo” Graycarek had three hits and Jeff Dougherty had three RBIs for the winners. Al Bozzo, Bruce Borden, and Tom Rucks lashed out three hits for Doreen’s, and Jack Facciolo had four RBIs and Joe Barry three.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Oyster Society, 15; Doreen’s, 10

Powered by two-run home runs by Ed Kopecky and Steve Levesque, the Oyster Society pulled away and ultimately defeated Doreen’s. Kopecky, Roger Fleming, Nick Brooks, John Klebaukus, and Hal Jurgensen had three hits each for the Oyster Society, one of Jurgensen’s a triple. Fleming drove in four runs, Brooks three, and Kopecky and Levesque two. Bruce Borden and Jack Facciolo both blasted grand slams for Doreen’s to account for eight of their 10 runs.

Crazy Flamingo, 13; American Legion, 11

Crazy Flamingo clawed back from an early 10-5 deficit, capping off the comeback with a four-run seventh to claim the win over the American Legion and remain undefeated. Chuck Reich had a monster day for Crazy’s with three hits including a grand slam and six RBIs. Joe Kruse and Bill Dauch added three hits and Ray Niemeyer clobbered a triple. Kruse and Larry Anspach drove in two runs. Jim Battye lashed out three hits and Dean Leffleman had three RBIs for the Legion.

Friday, Jan. 27

Oyster Society, 20; American Legion, 19

In a game marked by many lead changes, Oyster Society overcame a two run deficit with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win in dramatic fashion over the American Legion. Ed Kopecky and Steve Risch powered home runs to lead the Oyster Society. Roger Fleming and Nick Brooks had four hits, and Kopecky and John Klebaukus had three for the winners. Kopecky drove in four runs, and Fleming, Brooks, Andy Pressler and Mike Corless each had two. Jeff Dougherty tripled among his four hits and Gary Badger tripled among his three hits for the Legion. Barry Neale also chipped in with three hits, and Badger, Jerry Lenhoff, and Alan Schneider had three RBIs, Dougherty, Rick Condle, and Gregg Graycarek two.

Crazy Flamingo, 21; Doreen’s, 7

Crazy Flamingo led throughout and capped off a dominating performance with an eight run seventh inning to rout Doreen’s. Ray Malone lashed out four hits, including a triple, and Jan Grossman also had four hits to lead the Crazy birds. Joe Kruse, Chuck Reich, and Ray Niemeyer added three hits to the cause. Matt Opperman drove in five runs, Malone and Reich three, and Gene Wahler two. Doreen’s was led by Jack Facciolo with four hits and Bruce Borden with three.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Verdi’s / 6 / 1

Dolphin Tiki / 5 / 2

Nacho Mama’s / 3 / 4

Speakeasy / 3 / 4

DaVinci’s / 2 / 5

Salty Dog / 2 / 5

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Sami’s / 7 / 0

Stonewalls / 4 / 3

Mango’s / 4 / 3

Sand Bar / 3 / 4

Joey’s Pizza / 2 / 6

Snook Inn / 2 / 6

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses