Senior Softball: Shurina honored as outgoing commissioner; tournament action begins

Randy Wesolowski

Special to the Eagle

It was a busy week for the Marco Senior Softball League. Bill Shurina, the league commissioner for the past 18 years, officially retired and was honored by the league along with his wife Barb in a ceremony at the Winterberry Field.

The double elimination tournament also got underway with all sixteen teams competing for the championship of each of the three divisions.

In the Island Division, Verdi’s and DaVinci’s advanced to the winner’s bracket. Nacho Mama’s and Speakeasy also remain alive but in the loser’s bracket.

Sami’s and the Snook Inn both are in the winner’s bracket in the Marco Division while the other four teams are still alive in the loser’s bracket.

In the Gulf Coast Division, the Oyster Society is the lone team remaining in the winner’s bracket and awaits the survivor of the other three teams that are in the loser’s bracket.

The division tournament brackets are updated daily and can be viewed on the website marcoseniorsoftballleague.com under results and tournaments.

Here’s the Marco Island Senior Softball results as of March 17.

ISLAND DIVISION

Tuesday, March 14

Dolphin Tiki, 15; Salty Dog, 6

Dolphin Tiki had the bats working early in this one as they did all their scoring in the first five innings then used tight defense to put the clamps on the high-scoring Salty Dog team to get the victory. Mike Reale blasted a home run and Chris Flynn punched out four hits to lead the Tiki. Dave Shultz drove in three runs, and Scott Golan and Mike Faria two for the winners. Glenn Davis and Rick Benedetti each had three hits and Benedetti had two RBIs for the Dog.

Nacho Mama’s, 10; Speakeasy, 6

Runs were hard to come by in this game but Nacho Mama’s had two big innings which proved to be more than enough to defeat Speakeasy. Frank Tedesco led the way for Nacho’s with three hits and four RBIs, and Tom Vander Aarde and Jeff Robinson also chipped in with three hits apiece. Speakeasy was limited to fourteen hits by Nacho’s pitcher Art Sinisi.

Thursday, March 16

Verdi’s, 12; Dolphin Tiki, 11

In a game that took an extra inning to decide, Verdi’s held Dolphin Tiki scoreless in the top of the tenth inning then scored the winning run in the bottom half of the inning on a base hit by Jimmy Cuevas. Triples by Dave Mayo and Mike Porreca and three hits by Vito Iacovazzi led a balanced Verdi’s attack. Iacovazzi and Steve Hummel drove in two runs each for the winners. Scott Golan had three hits including a booming triple, Mike Reale also had three hits, and Dave Manzello also tripled for the Tiki. Bill Krausmann knocked in three runs and Mike Faria two in a losing cause.

DaVinci’s, 23; Nacho Mama’s, 18

DaVinci’s broke open an 11-all tie with twelve unanswered runs, then had to thwart a furious comeback attempt by Nacho Mama’s in the bottom of the ninth inning to claim the victory. Wayne Bombaci, Gary Revall, and Tom Polston all pounded out four hits, Tom Gazillo and Rick DiStasio three, and Dave Falls blasted a home run to lead DaVinci’s. Dave Johnson and Mike Shone drove in four runs, Falls and Steve Friend three, and Polston and Gazillo two. Joe Rocco crushed a grand slam, Jeff Robinson had five hits, Tom Vander Aarde four, and Tom DeAngelo, Ken Polarek, and Frank Tedesco three for Nacho’s. Rocco plated four runs, Lou Marinaccio three, and Robinson, Jon Wiseman, and John Haskins two.

Friday, March 17

Speakeasy, 14; Dolphin Tiki, 11

Speakeasy put together a five-run sixth inning to erase an 11-9 deficit and held Dolphin Tiki scoreless the rest of the way to get the win and stay alive while eliminating the Tiki from the tournament. Don O’Connell ripped five hits and Jon Thomas hammered a three-run home run to lead the attack for Speakeasy. Karl Kann chipped in with three hits, and Thomas drove in four runs, O’Connell three, and Rod Lashley two for the victors. Scott Golan, Dave Manzello, and Mike Reale each had three hits for the Tiki boys, and Manzello, Reale, Dave Shultz, and Mike Faria all had two RBIs in the loss.

Nacho Mama’s, 20; Salty Dog, 17

Salty Dog scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 17-15 lead but Nacho Mama’s answered with five of their own in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead and then held on to defeat the Salty Dog and send them packing from the tournament. Jim O’Toole blasted a three-run homer in the decisive eighth inning and Lou Marinaccio also walloped a grand slam to lead Nacho’s. Tom Vander Aarde and Jon Wiseman added three hits, and Marinaccio knocked in five runs, Ken Polarek four, and O’Toole three. Bill Thompson and Ed Adrian hammered home runs for the Dog, Sal Tidona tripled among four hits, Ed Seery also had four hits, and Thompson and Rick Benedetti three. Thompson drove in four runs, Bill Novakovich three, and Adrian and Benedetti two.

MARCO DIVISION

Monday, March 13

Joey’s Pizza, 24; Sand Bar, 23

In a crazy game from the start, Sand Bar jumped out to a 13-5 lead before Joey’s came back with two five-run innings to take a 15-13 lead, only to have Sand Bar score 10 runs of their own over two innings to take a seemingly insurmountable 23-15 lead going into the bottom of the seventh. Joey’s wasn’t done though, as they scored nine times in the seventh to get the improbable walk-off win. Mark Waks led the charge for Joey’s with three hits including a three-run homer and five RBIs. Rick Klein added four hits, and Dick Eddy, Jim Stewart, and Charlie Lamb pitched in with three hits apiece. Bill Shurina knocked in four runs, Eddy, Klein, and Geoff Bentley three, and Jim Dorey two. Jim Vitas had a monster game for the Sand Bar with a grand slam home run and seven RBIs. Paul Sullivan, Jerry Engel, John Cavanaugh, and Gary Menzies all contributed three hits, and Butch Coursen and Tom Breslin blasted triples. Doug Stang plated four runs, Menzies three, and Coursen and Dan Dumbault two.

Snook Inn, 17; Stonewalls, 14

Snook Inn got out of the gate quickly scoring fifteen runs in the first three innings and took a 17-7 lead into the bottom of the seventh, then had to withstand a furious rally by Stonewalls before finally prevailing. Robert Stried hammered a grand slam among his three hits and had six RBIs to lead the way for the Snook. Jack Martin tripled and drove in three runs, and Geo Giacobbi also tripled for the winners. Dean Stone and Mike Puskar both tripled for Stonewalls, and Mitch Eil had three RBIs, Gary Young and Joe Logisz two each in a losing cause.

Wednesday, March 15

Sami’s, 15; Joey’s Pizza, 4

Sami’s led from the outset and used lock-down defense to cruise to the victory over Joey’s Pizza. Gary Menzies led the attack with three hits including a two-run home run, John Gross tripled among his three hits, and Tom Purtell and Ray Capella also had three hits for Sami’s. Capella knocked in three runs, Menzies, John Remhoff, and Bob Traver two. Dick Eddy hammered a two-run home run for Joey’s as they were limited to seven hits by Sami’s pitcher Steve Chasin.

Snook Inn, 10; Mango’s, 6

Snook Inn jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the third inning and then used stellar defense the rest of the way to defeat Mango’s. Tim McKenna crushed a home run, Geo Giacobbi tripled, and John Barrett and Dick Carson added three hits apiece to lead the Snook attack. Giacobbi, Dave Korte, and John Binns each drove in two runs for the winners. Larry Locks had three hits and two RBIs and Mike Sweeney had three RBIs for Mango’s.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Monday, March 13

Oyster Society, 11; Doreen’s, 0

The Oyster Society pitched a shutout in knocking off Doreen’s. Ed Kopecky homered and Nick Brooks tripled and had four RBIs to lead the attack for the Oystermen. Roger Fleming and Steve Levesque chipped in with three hits each, and John Klebauskus drove in two runs for the victors. Doreen’s was limited to three hits by Oyster Society pitcher Kopecky.

American Legion, 17; Crazy Flamingo, 14

American Legion and Crazy Flamingo were locked up in a 14-all tie before the Legion pushed across two runs in the sixth inning and one more in the seventh to narrowly edge Crazy’s. Gary Badger ripped a three-run homer and Barry Neale and Jerry Lenhoff tripled to lead the offense for the Legion. Neale, Jim Battye, and Nick Lordi smacked three hits each, Lenhoff plated three runs, Battye and Lordi two. Ray Niemeyer smashed a two-run home run, and Larry Anspach knocked in four runs for the Crazy birds.

Wednesday, March 15

Oyster Society, 15; American Legion, 14

Two triples by Steve Levesque and one each by Ed Kopecky and Nick Brooks powered the Oyster Society to the narrow victory over the American Legion. Mike Corless and Bill Liggett plated three runs, and Brooks, Roger Fleming, and Jim O’Meara each had two. Barry Neale, Jim Battye, and Gary Badger had three hits apiece for the Legion, and Neale, Badger, Dean Leffleman, and Nick Lordi all had two RBIs.

STANDINGS / FINAL REGULAR SEASON

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Verdi’s / 15 / 5

DaVinci’s / 12 / 8

Nacho Mama’s / 10 / 10

Dolphin Tiki / 9 / 11

Salty Dog / 9 / 11

Speakeasy / 5 / 15

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Sami’s / 15 / 5

Mango’s / 12 / 8

Stonewalls / 11 / 9

Joey’s Pizza / 10 / 10

Sand Bar / 8 / 12

Snook Inn / 4 / 16

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses