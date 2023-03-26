Senior Softball: Upsets mark second week of action in the tournament

Randy Wesolowski

The second week of tournament action saw several great defensive battles along with a few upsets especially in the Island Division.

Top-seeded Verdi’s was bounced from the tournament as second-seeded DaVinci’s and sixth-seeded Speakeasy both defeated Verdi’s and are now playing for the Island Division championship.

In the Marco Division, fourth-seeded Joey’s Pizza and sixth-seeded Snook Inn are still alive and will play for the right to face top-seeded Sami’s for the championship.

Top-seeded Oyster Society and second-seeded Crazy Flamingo’s advanced to the championship round in the Gulf Coast Division.

The division tournament brackets are updated daily and can be viewed on the website marcoseniorsoftballleague.com under Results and Tournaments.

Below is the Marco Island Senior Softball results as of March 24.

ISLAND DIVISION

Tuesday, March 21

DaVinci’s, 10; Verdi’s, 8

DaVinci’s tied the game with two runs in the seventh inning and took the lead with two more in the eighth inning to defeat Verdi’s in a well-played defensive battle between two unbeaten teams in the tournament. Tom Polston led a balanced attack for DaVinci’s with three hits including a triple and Tom Gazzillo also contributed three hits. Polston knocked in three runs including the go-ahead run in the eighth, and Dave Johnson and Jack Tizio each had two. Steve Hummel, Dan Gulick, and Jimmy Cuevas all tripled for Verdi’s and Vito Iacovazzi added three hits and two RBIs in the loss.

Speakeasy, 9; Nacho Mama’s, 4

Speakeasy turned the tables on Nacho Mama’s who defeated them in the first round of the tournament thanks to a stellar defensive effort especially by the Speakeasy outfielders. On the offensive side, Rod Lashley did the most damage for Speakeasy with four hits including a triple and three RBIs. Jim George pitched in with three hits and two RBIs, and Eric Jeanotte also had two RBIs for the winners. Joe Rocco hammered a home run for Nacho Mama’s who were eliminated from the tournament with the loss.

Thursday, March 23

Speakeasy, 11; Verdi’s, 7

In yet another well-played game with highlight reel defensive plays made by both teams, Speakeasy came out on top with a few more clutch hits to defeat Verdi’s and oust the regular season champs from the tournament. Chuck McAlpine, Jon Thomas, and Eric Jeanotte were the hitting stars for Speakeasy with three hits each, one of McAlpine’s a key three-run blast in the ninth inning. Thomas and Jeanotte both had two RBIs for the winners. Dave Mayo crushed a home run and Paul Nussbaum had three hits for Verdi’s.

MARCO DIVISION

Wednesday, March 22

Joey’s Pizza, 20; Stonewalls, 10

Trailing by a 10-9 score after three innings, Joey’s Pizza erupted with eleven unanswered runs over the final four innings to claim the victory and stay alive in the tournament. Jim Willert and Dick Eddy led the onslaught for Joey’s with five hits each, Charlie Lamb and Geoff Bentley added four, and Jim Stewart and John Remhoff three. Mark Waks also blasted a two-run homer. Lamb, Bentley, and Waks drove in three runs apiece, and Eddy, Willert, and Bill Shurina two for the winners. Gary Young hammered two triples and had three RBIs for Stonewalls. Dean Stone added three hits, and Bruce Chambers knocked in three runs and Mitch Eil two as Stonewalls’ season came to an end.

Mango’s, 18; Sand Bar, 16

Powered by home runs by Howie Reitz and Larry Locks, Mango’s jumped out to an 18-11 lead and then had to withstand a late rally by Sand Bar to get the win. Reitz, Locks, Brian Craig, Ed Kingsbury, and Mario Lucca all had three hits for Mango’s. Locks knocked in five runs, and Reitz, Craig, Lucca, Tom Rensch, and Gary Swink each had two RBIs for the victors. Sand Bar blasted four home runs, two by Gary Menzies, and one each by Ray Capella and Paul Sullivan. Menzies and Doug Stang punched out four hits, Sullivan and Jerry Engel three. Menzies and Tom Breslin had four RBIs and Capella three as Sand Bar was eliminated from the tournament.

Friday, March 24

Sami’s, 8; Snook Inn, 7

Snook Inn took an early lead with a five-run first inning but Sami’s slowly crawled back into the game eventually tying the game at 6-all after six innings. Then in the seventh inning, Snook Inn pushed across one run but Sami’s answered with two in the bottom of the inning to get the walk-off win. John Gross and Pete Oellrich each knocked in two runs for Sami’s. Dave Korte crushed a two-run homer and John Binns tripled in two more for the Snook who are still alive but now move to the loser’s bracket in the tournament.

Joey’s Pizza, 20; Mango’s, 7

Joey’s Pizza pounded the ball all day scoring in every inning as they manhandled Mango’s and eliminated them from the tournament. Mark Waks led a balanced attack for the Pizza boys with four hits, followed by Charlie Lamb and Geoff Bentley with three each. Tom Breslin put an exclamation mark on the win with a late two-run home run. Jim Willert and Jim Stewart drove in three runs each, and Bentley, Lamb, and Breslin added two for the winners. Brian Bergman homered among his three hits, and Howie Reitz crushed a triple for Mango’s. George Lancaster drove in four runs and Bergman three in the loss.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Wednesday, March 22

Crazy Flamingo, 13; Doreen’s, 9

Crazy Flamingo had the bats working early in this one as they jumped out to 13-4 lead after four innings and it proved to be more than enough to defeat Doreen’s and send them packing. Matt Opperman led a balanced attack with three hits and Ray Malone tripled for the Crazy birds. John Gill plated three runs, and Opperman and Jan Grossman two. Joe Barry hammered a three-run home run and Al Bozzo and Matt Lewis added three hits for Doreen’s. Lewis also had three RBIs in a losing cause.

Friday, March 24

Crazy Flamingo, 21; American Legion, 6

Crazy Flamingo lit up the scoreboard scoring multiple runs in every inning as they trounced the American Legion in a game called after six innings due to the mercy rule. Gene Wahler led the offensive barrage with four hits, Joe Kruse, Bill Dauch, and Matt Opperman had three hits each, with one of Opperman’s a booming home run. Chuck Reich also added a triple to the cause. Opperman and Ray Niemeyer knocked in three runs, and Wahler, Reich, Dauch, Larry Anspach, Donnie Rooksberry, and Fred Kramer all had two. Gary Badger had three hits including a triple and drove in two runs for the Legion, who were eliminated with the loss.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Verdi’s / 15 / 5

DaVinci’s / 12 / 8

Nacho Mama’s / 10 / 10

Dolphin Tiki / 9 / 11

Salty Dog / 9 / 11

Speakeasy / 5 / 15

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Sami’s / 15 / 5

Mango’s / 12 / 8

Stonewalls / 11 / 9

Joey’s Pizza / 10 / 10

Sand Bar / 8 / 12

Snook Inn / 4 / 16

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses