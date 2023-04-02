Senior Softball: Davinci’s, Sami’s and Oyster Society crowned tournament champs

Randy Wesolowski

Special to the Eagle

The Marco Senior Softball League experienced their own version of March Madness as the last place teams in two of the divisions made improbable runs by defeating three higher seeds in the tournament to advance to the championship game before finally being eliminated.

In the Island Division, sixth-seeded Speakeasy knocked off Dolphin Tiki, Nacho Mama’s, and top-seeded Verdi’s before being defeated by tournament champion DaVinci’s in a thriller.

Regular season champ and top-seed Sami’s also won the Marco Division Tournament by topping sixth-seeded Snook Inn, who had previously defeated Stonewalls, Mango’s, and Joey’s Pizza to reach the final game.

In the Gulf Coast Division, regular season champ Oyster Society completed an outstanding season by also taking the tournament title with a victory over second-seeded Crazy Flamingo.

Congratulations to all the champions and thanks to all the players, coaches, and sponsors for another great season of senior softball!

The final division tournament brackets can be viewed on the website marcoseniorsoftballleague.com under results and tournaments.

Marco Island Senior Softball results as of March 31.

ISLAND DIVISION

Tuesday, March 28

DaVinci’s, 17; Speakeasy, 16

In an epic battle, DaVinci’s stormed out to a 13-3 lead after four innings but Speakeasy clawed their way back tying the game at thirteen then again at fifteen at the end of nine innings. After Speakeasy pushed across one run in the top of the tenth inning, DaVinci’s answered with two in the bottom of the inning to claim the victory and with it, the Island Division Tournament Championship. Gary Revall, Tom Polston, and Tom Gazzillo blasted home runs for DaVincis, all in the first inning. Revall and Rick DiStasio both tripled among three hits, and Dave Johnson also chipped in with three hits. Revall, Polston, and DiStasio knocked in three runs apiece, and Johnson and Gazzillo each had two for the champs. Tom Buettner, Don O’Connell, and Craig Cunningham each had three hits for Speakeasy, with one Buettner’s a triple. Buettner drove in four runs, O’Connell and Jon Thomas three, and Eric Phillips two, ending an impressive tournament run for the sixth-seeded team.

MARCO DIVISION

Monday, March 27

Snook Inn, 21; Joey’s Pizza, 15

Snook Inn pounded out twenty-five and led from the outset but had to stave off a furious rally by Joey’s Pizza in the seventh inning to get the win and advance to the championship round of the Marco Division. A booming home run by Gary Menzies, two triples by John Barrett, and one triple each by Tim McKenna and Jack Martin led the attack for Snook Inn. Barrett had four hits, and Menzies and Randy Wesolowski both had three. Martin knocked in four runs, Menzies three, and Barrett, Wesolowski, McKenna, and Gary Young two for the winners. Mark Waks crushed a two-run homer, Dick Eddy tripled, Rich Klein lashed out four hits, and Jim Willert three for Joey’s. Klein plated four runs, and Waks, Eddy, and Tom Whitlock each had two as Joey’s season came to an end.

Tuesday, March 28

Sami’s, 23; Snook Inn, 10

Sami’s broke open a close 13-10 game with back-to-back five run innings to defeat Snook Inn and capture the Marco Division Tournament Championship. Frank Caso led a balanced offense for Sami’s with three hits and five RBIs. John Remhoff contributed four RBIs, Gary Young three, and Ray Capella, Bob Traver, and Warren Uhl two for the champs. John Binns drove in four runs and Jim Willert two for the Snook, who saw their improbable run in the tournament come to an end.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Monday, March 27

Oyster Society, 14; Crazy Flamingo, 8

Regular season champs Oyster Society capped off an outstanding season with a convincing win over Crazy Flamingo to also capture the Gulf Coast Tournament Championship. The Oystermen were led by Steve Levesque, who blasted a home run, and Nick Brooks, Andy Pressler, and Steve Risch who each hammered a triple. Hal Jurgensen pitched in with three hits, Brooks drove in three runs, and Levesque, Jurgensen, and Risch each had two for the winners. Winning pitcher Ed Kopecky limited the Crazy Flamingo offense to nine hits, all singles.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Verdi’s / 15 / 5

DaVinci’s / 12 / 8

Nacho Mama’s / 10 / 10

Dolphin Tiki / 9 / 11

Salty Dog / 9 / 11

Speakeasy / 5 / 15

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Sami’s / 15 / 5

Mango’s / 12 / 8

Stonewalls / 11 / 9

Joey’s Pizza / 10 / 10

Sand Bar / 8 / 12

Snook Inn / 4 / 16

GULF COAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses