For Dr. Jerry Jackson, any moment is a teachable moment. The FGCU professor emeritus and longtime host of “Out with the Wild Things” on Southwest Florida’s NPR station, will deliver the keynote lecture, “Birds are Cool: Fascinating Flexibility and Far-Out Adaptations of Birds in Our Changing World,” as part of Rookery Bay’s Festival of Birds, happening Friday through Sunday, Jan. 18-20.

File: A great egret perches on one of the island trees in Rookery Bay. (Photo: Nicole Raucheisen)

But the renowned ecologist and ornithologist, author or editor of 24 books and over 300 articles, has the heart and soul of a teacher, and any question on things natural is enough to set him off on a journey of discovery for his listeners. He also has something like rock-star status for area naturalists, not to mention public radio listeners, and quickly gathered a group of fans when he stopped by Rookery Bay’s Environmental Learning Center on a recent morning to promote his lecture and the upcoming festival.

Longtime "Out with the Wild Things" host and FGCU professor Dr. Jerry Jackson will give the Festival of Birds keynote lecture on Friday evening. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will host the Festival of Birds on Jan. 18 - 20, with field trips, lectures and activities to learn more about our avian neighbors. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

While Jackson’s lecture on Friday, along with four additional nature lectures over the weekend, will take place at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center (ELC) along Collier Boulevard between Marco Island and Naples, the Festival of Birds extends far beyond Rookery Bay itself, or the ELC. Dozens of offsite field trips will take participants out into the natural environment.

With so many activities happening out in the estuaries, backwoods and beaches, many who participate in festival in this, its 10th year, will never get to the ELC, where exhibits, dioramas, preserved and live creatures help educate about our natural surroundings on a daily basis. Field trips will meet instead at jumping-off points around the county and beyond.

There are more trips to more places than we can list here, each with its own schedule, cost and requirements or suggestions, such as binoculars for birdwatching walks, and pre-registration is required. Full information and reservations are available online at www.rookerybay.org, and popular trips with restricted numbers can fill up early.

Options include a canoe trip in the Big Cypress National Preserve, a Sunset Roost Cruise through Rookery Bay itself by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, and Back Country Swamp Buggy Trips in Corkscrew Sanctuary. Nature lovers will go birding on the beaches of Marco Island, ride bicycles through the Big Cypress National Preserve on the Bear Island Panther Bike Trip, or take a “swamp tromp” through the waterlogged cypress swamp of the Fakahatchee Strand.

Dr. Jerry Jackson, center, draws a gathering for an impromptu talk at the ELC. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will host the Festival of Birds on Jan. 18 - 20, with field trips, lectures and activities to learn more about our avian neighbors. (Photo: Lance Shearer/Correspondent)

Whichever of the 30 different field trip options participants choose, they will get a chance to explore one of this area’s diverse, sometimes unique, natural ecosystems in a small group with knowledgeable guides to show them what they might otherwise miss.

File: A large contingent of birds in Rookery Bay. (Photo: Andrew West/news-press.com)

A new requirement this year is the necessity to purchase a Festival of Birds pass to be eligible for field trips and lectures. The pass includes lunch vouchers for Friday and Saturday, admission to the ELC and trail walks etc., speakers other than the keynote address, but not individual field trip fees.

In his keynote address, Dr. Jackson will share observations from his original research into many of Southwest Florida’s signature bird species, such as the anhinga, which swims underwater to spear fish with its pointed bill, the marked differences between the black vulture and the turkey vulture, and woodpeckers, including the red cockaded woodpecker, the pileated woodpecker, and the ivory-billed woodpecker, on which he is perhaps the greatest living expert.

File: Rookery Bay. (Photo: Andrew West/news-press.com)

Jackson, who also enjoys emeritus status at Mississippi State University, a former teaching post, and hosted a nature show on CBS-TV for years, will inspire even couch potatoes to get “out with the wild things.” The Festival of Birds marks a great way to make it happen.

If you go

Rookery Bay Festival of Birds