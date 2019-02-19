Share This Story!
Eagles prep for play; fundraiser slated
The Marco Island Eagles tackle football team is preparing for its spring flag football season.
Published 1:37 p.m. ET Feb. 19, 2019
The Marco Island Eagles tackle football team is preparing for its spring flag football season in the First Baptist Beacons Flag Football league.
The 11- to 13-year-old players have begun practices and will play on Thursday nights at First Baptist Academy.
The team is hosting a fundraiser for safety equipment for the upcoming tackle season from noon until 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24, at Nacho Mama’s. Tickets cost $30 and include food and entertainment.
Contact Coach Bob Bruni at 239-289-5884.
