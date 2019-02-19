Nathan Olsen and Grayson Jones going out for a pass. (Photo11: Photo provided)

The Marco Island Eagles tackle football team is preparing for its spring flag football season in the First Baptist Beacons Flag Football league.

The 11- to 13-year-old players have begun practices and will play on Thursday nights at First Baptist Academy.

The team is hosting a fundraiser for safety equipment for the upcoming tackle season from noon until 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24, at Nacho Mama’s. Tickets cost $30 and include food and entertainment.

Contact Coach Bob Bruni at 239-289-5884.

James Olsen running his route. (Photo11: Photo provide)

Colin Raymond with a one-handed catch. (Photo11: Photo provided)