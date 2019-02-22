Dan Marinelli of Sand Bar is about to line the ball for base hits against the Brewery. (Photo11: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

This past week saw a number unique highlights in the games played.

First on the list is a triple play turned by Nacho Mama's Rick DiStasio. Rick pick up a ground and tagged the runner off second base and then forced the runner coming from first at second base and then fired the ball onto first base to get the batter out.

Second was Joe Furst of Joey's Pizza limiting Mutual of Omaha Bank to only two hits, one which was a swinging bunt single.

Third was the fact that four out of the 13 games played this week were determine by a difference of run one.

The highlights for all the games played as well as divisional standings follow.

Ray Kane manager for Speakeasy is forced out at second by DaVinciâ€™s Nick Jacullo. (Photo11: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

MARCO DIVISION

Crazy Flamingo’s, 11; Snook Inn, 7

George Lancaster blistered the ball for four hits and Mario Lucca had three for Flamingo’s. Lancaster had three RBI, John Wood and Joe Cervelli two. Paul Vorwick had three hits for the Snook Inn. Vorwick and Fred Pendergrass had two RBI in the loss.

Joey’s Pizza, 15; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 0

Joey’s ended the game after five innings due to the 15-run mercy rule. John “The Jet” Sherwin had three hits with Jim Baumann and Dave Coward cracking triples. Baumann drove in three runs; Tom McCullough, Jim White, Jim O’Meara and Ron Irwin two. Joe Furst spun a two hitter for his win, with one hit being a swinging bunt.

Mango’s, 8; Stonewalls, 7

Gregg “Mombo” Graycarek drew a walk with the base loaded in bottom of the seventh inning giving Mango’s the win, while giving him four RBI in the game. Winning pitcher Ed Kopecky hoisted a solo homerun. Don Schwartz had two runs batted in for Stonewalls.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Doreen’s, 28; Moose Lodge, 17

Doreen’s pelted the Moose with thirty hits. Jerry Lenhoff and Mick Keller had a six back of hits each, with Lenhoff belting two homeruns and Keller and Butch Monson one for Doreen’s. Teammates Ed Dreyfus line four hits, Lee Dilk and Paul Burnett three. Lenhoff racked up six RBI, Monson five, Dreyfus four, Dilk three; Burnett, Denny Lello and Angelo Polizzi two. Bill Dauch ripped five hits for the Moose with Gary Badger, Dan O’Sullivan, Don Mandetta, Joe Callahan and Jim Adams having three. Badger and Mandetta each clouted a homerun. Badger drove in four runs, O’Sullivan and Callahan three, Mandetta and Adams two.

ISLAND DIVISION

Brewery, 14; Sand Bar, 8

Joe Rocco and Jim Williams ripped four hits; Jim George, Rich Krumholz and John Gross had three for the Brewery. Herman Griffith who crushed a triple had three RBI as did Bob Williams with Rocco and Gross having two. Sand Bar had Bob Traver launch a homerun and had two RBI as did Dan Marinelli.

Salty Dog, 16; Nacho Mama’s, 15

After having Nacho tie the game at 15-15 in the top of the ninth, Tom Gazillo came through and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the inning. Gazillo was hot all day at the plate having four hits, Bill Wright, who cracked a triple and Jim Ramage had three hits. Mike Schwab chased in three runs, Wright, Ramage, Jack Martin and Jon Krebs two. Nacho’s had Mike Garofalo drilled the ball for four hits, one a triple, Jeff Kaczka and Tom Tankersley three. Garofalo and Tankersley drove in three runs; John Haskins, Rick DiStasio and Jerry Engel two.

Speakeasy, 17; Da Vinci’s, 12

The game was tied going into the bottom of the eighth when Speakeasy pushed five runs across the plate to take a 17-12 advantage and ultimately the win. Dean Stone provided the heroics in the game for Speakeasy pounding out five hits included a three-run homerun, teammates Rod Lashley had four hits and Jeff Hultgren three. Stone piled up five RBI: Lashley, Hultgren, Frank Tedesco and Jim Ramage two. Gary Revall had three hits for Da Vinci’s giving him, Chris Flynn, Don O’Connell, and Art Sinisi two RBI in Da Vinci’s only second loss of the season

Da Vinci’s, 18; Nacho Mama’s, 9

Da Vinci’s scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to solidify the twelfth win. Chris Flynn, Gary Revall and Chuck Reich had three hits for Da Vinci’s with Revall and Jack Tizio cracking a triple. Revall and Dan Gulick drove in four runs, Don O’Connell three and Nick Jacullo two. John Haskins tagged the ball for four hits for Nacho’s with Jeff Kaczka and George Grygorcewicz having three. Haskins had three RBI as did Mike Garofalo who hammered a three-run home run.

Brewery, 14; Salty Dog, 9

The Brewery used the long ball in defeat the Salty Dog. John Gross clobbered a homerun with Joe Rocco Herman, Griffith and Jim Williams smashing a triple for the Brewery. Gross chased in five runs and Jim Vitas two. Jon Krebs had three hits for the Salty Dog giving him, Bill Thompson and Tom Polsten two RBI in the loss.

Sand Bar, 20; Speakeasy, 11

Sand Bar pounded Speakeasy with four homeruns and three triples. Jon Wiseman had two homeruns a three run and a two-run blast, Dan Marinelli a grand slam, and Lou Marinaccio a three-run homerun. Wiseman also smashed a triple along with Grady Fuller and Jack O’Brien. Wiseman and Marinelli racked up five RBI, Marinaccio four, O’Brien and Bill Miller three. Marinelli ended the game with four hits and Wiseman three. Speakeasy had Mike Shone, Joe Lazzarotti, Ray Kane, Dean Stone, and Jim Gilligan with three hits. Kane and Gilligan recorded two RBI.

Da Vinci’s, 17; Salty Dog, 16

Da Vinci’s had three five run innings in the game to overcome a 9-0 Salty Dog lead. It was a game of attrition with Salty Dog committing seven errors and Da Vinci’s giving up seven walks. Gary Revall had three hits for Da Vinci’s with Nick Jacullo belting a homerun. Jacullo had three RBI and Dan Gulick two. Salty Dog had Mike Schwab swat four hits, Bill Wright and Jon Krebs three. Wright, Schwab and Jack Martin each chased in two runs.

Brewery, 15; Speakeasy, 14

Jim Williams fifth RBI of the game for the Brewery resulted in a come from behind win. Winning pitcher Jim George stroked four hits, one being a triple, while John Gross had three hits. Gross and Jim Cuevas had two RBI. Rod Lashley and Bob Grant had three hits for Speakeasy with Lashley, Ray Kane and Jeff Hultgren smacking a triple and Fran Tedesco launching a homerun. Tedesco chased in four runs, Kane two.

Sand Bar, 22; Nacho Mama’s, 7

Sand Bar stomped on Nacho’s having gathered twenty-two hits and eight walks in the win. Lou Marinaccio and Dave Roeske accumulated five RBI apiece, Jon Wiseman three, Gary Grefer and Ed Kingsbury two. Marinaccio had three hits and Wiseman clocked a homerun. Nacho’s saw Rick DiStasio turn a triple play in the game. The other highlights were three hits from Jeff Kascka, towering homeruns from Kascka and George Grygorcewicz, and three RBI from Jerry Engle.

More: Senior Softball: Da Vinci's continues to roll

ISLAND DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Da Vinci’s / 13 / 2

Brewery / 9 / 5

Salty Dog / 6 / 8

Sand Bar / 5 / 9

Speakeasy / 5 / 9

Nacho Mama's / 5 / 10

MARCO DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Mango’s / 10 / 3

Joey’s Pizza / 8 / 4

Stonewalls / 8 / 5

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 6 / 6

Snook Inn / 4 / 9

Crazy Flamingo’s / 2 / 11

GULF COAST DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

American Legion / 5 / 2

Doreen’s / 5 / 4

Moose Lodge / 3 / 7