Da Vinci’s team is the 2019 Island Divisional champions, from left, back: Dave Schott, Don O’Connell, Frank Tizio, Jim Dorey, Gary Revall, Craig Cunningham, Dan Gulick and Dan Harrar; front: Al Cenicola (coach), Manager Chuck Reich, Nick Brooks (coach), Nick Jacullo, Bonnie Quagliata (statistician), Art Sinisi, Phil Holmes and Chris Flynn. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

With the 2019 season rapidly ending, Mango's is holding a one game lead over Stonewalls with only two games left to be played. This past week Stonewalls edge 13-12 Mango's in an extra inning game. In the Gulf Coast Division, the American Legion Post lead is now only a game and a half over both Doreen's and the Moose Lodge with six games to be played.

The Tournament portion of the season will be beginning on Monday, March 11. You can go to our website marcoseniorsoftballleague.com for the scheduling of games and seeding positions of teams.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 11; Joey’s Pizza, 10

Stonewalls erupted for five runs in the sixth inning to overcome an earlier 7-2 deficit against Joey’s which lead to their win. Pat Shannon walloped a two-run homerun and Tim Rose had a triple for Stonewalls. Shannon, Rose and Tom Grucci had two RBI. Ralph Rohena tagged the ball in all four at bats getting four hits for Joey’s with Tom McCullough and Ron Irwin having three, Rohena clubbed a two-run homerun and Irwin a solo shot, Bill Kayhart a triple. McCullough and Kayhart each drove home three runs in the game.

Mango’s, 16; Crazy Flamingo’s, 11

Mango’s inched closer to clinching the Marco Divisional title with their win today. Todd Whitney bat lashed out four hits and Ed Kopecky three for Mango’s. Whitney had three RBI, Tom Parker and Bruce Winer two. Crazy Flamingo’s had Ralph Leiterding with three hits with Dave Coward and George Lancaster driving in three runs, Rich Carson two.

Snook Inn, 22; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 17

The Snook Inn assisted by 10 walks issued by the Bank and power hitting from Steve Chasin, who clubbed a home run and triple, and triples from John Ranieri and Mike Arnold earned their sixth win of the season. Chasin and Ranieri chased in four runs; Arnold, Fred Pendergrass, and Paul Vorwick three, and B ill DiNeno two. Tom Purtell and Butch Coursen riveted four hits for the Bank. The Bank’s Ray Niemeyer and Al Schneider hammered a homerun, with Niemeyer, Purtell and Coursen cracking a triple. Niemeyer ended up with five RBI, Coursen three, Schneider and Bob Smith two.

Stonewalls, 13; Mango’s, 12

Stonewalls found themselves behind 10-10 after three innings before rallying and sending the game into extra innings. Both teams score in the eighth inning and the game remained tied, until Steve Hemberger drove in the winning run for Stonewalls in the bottom of the ninth. Hemberger ended the game having three hits and two RBI; Pat Shannon, Lou Wolfenson and Don Schwartz also had two RBI in the win. Ed Kopecky and Paul Sullivan had three hits for Mangos, with Kopecky and Warren Uhl having two RBI; Uhl’s coming a on a two-homerun blast.

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 14; Joey’s Pizza, 9

The game was close until the Bank pushed six runs across home plate in the bottom of the sixth inning with three of them coming on a homerun belted by Tom Purtell. Purtell ripped a total of four hits while Steve Friend had three with Rob Mann and Robert Stried smacking a triple. Stried, Butch Coursen and Fred Kramer each had two RBI. Dave Coward and Jim Baumann had two RBI for Joey’s.

Snook Inn, 19; Crazy Flamingo’s, 12

The Snook Inn had Brian Maguire with three hits while Steve Chasin, John Cavanagh and Chet Dal Bianco pounded the ball for a homerun. Chasin recorded six RBI, Cavanagh and Maguire three, and John Ranieri two. Joe Kruse had three hits for Flamingo’s with Dick Carson and George Lancaster hoisting a homerun. John Hollerbach had three RBI for Crazy’s, Carson and John Wood two.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Moose Lodge, 11; American Legion, 10

Jerry Kratz and Dom Fiorda had three hits for the Moose Lodge with Fiorda slamming a homerun. Kratz and Fiorda each picked up three RBI in the win. The American Legion’s had Leon Schmitt and Jim Conway record three hits with Bill Diamond and Tony Brock having two RBI.

Doreen’s, 20; American Legion, 5

Doreen’s bombarded the American Legion; resulting in the game ending after six innings due to the mercy rule. Jerry Lenhoff fired off four hits, Doreen’s manager Butch Monson unload two homerun bombs as part of his three hits, with Denny Lello and Angelo Polizzi also having three hits which include a triple for each. Monson accounted for six runs crossing home plate, Lello four, Polizzi and Gary Badger three, and Lenhoff two. Dick DeAnna clubbed a homerun for the American Legion and had two RBI, as Polizzi limited the American Legion to ten hits in the game.

ISLAND DIVISION

Brewery, 19; Sand Bar, 10

Rich Krumholz had another banner day at the plate stinging the ball and getting four hits for the Brewery while Dave Johnson and Dan Dumbauld had three. Joe Rocco drove home four runs, Krumholz three; Herman Griffith, Jim Stewart and John Gross three. Sand Bar’s Gary Grefer and Lou Marinaccio with three hits with Dave Roeske and Ed Kingsbury having two RBI.

Salty Dog, 26; Nacho Mama’s, 15

The game was tie at 7-7 after three innings before the Dogs scored eighteen runs over four innings to put the game out of reach. Jim Ramage drilled four hits; Bill Thompson, Jack Martin and Paul Shelton had three hits for the Salty Dog. Tom Polston flexed his muscles pounding two homeruns, one a grand slam, with winning pitcher Martin also having a homerun. Poston had five RBI, Ramage four, Bill Novakovich three, Thompson and Bill Wright two. Nacho’s Jeff Kaczka and John Remhoff had three hits. Mike Puskar and Charlie Lamb had three RBI; Lamb’s coming on a bass loaded triple. Mike Garofalo and Jerry Engel had two RBI.

Speakeasy, 14; Da Vinci’s, 10

Speakeasy pushed six runs across home plate in the top of ninth to overcome a 10-8 DaVinci’s lead. Mike Shone of Speakeasy provided a key three run homerun blast as part of his three hits; Jim Gilligan and Joe Lazzarotti also had three hits. Besides Shone’s three RBI, Lazzarotti and Bob Grant each had two RBI. DaVinci’s had Gary Revall thump a triple. Art Sinisi drove in three runs and Chuck Reich two in the loss.

Brewery, 24; Salty Dog, 14

The Brewery had Rich Krumholz, Joe Rocco, John Gross and Jim Williams all with three hits. Jim Williams clocked a homerun and Bob Williams a triple. Jim Williams had four RBI; Rocco, Gross, and Jimmy Cuevas three. Jim Ramage tagged the ball hard getting four hits and Bill Wright had two for the Salty Dog Wright and Bob Caster each walloped a triple. Ramage chased in four runs in the game, Jack Martin and Bill Novakovich two.

Speakeasy, 16; Sand Bar, 6

Mike Shone continued his hot batting streak having four hits for the Speakeasy with Frank Tedesco, Jim Gilligan, and Joe Lazzarotti having three. Tedesco smashed a triple in the game and drove in four runs, Dean Stone three; Gilligan, Ray Kane, and Jeff Hultgren two. Sand Bar had Wayne Bombaci, Bill Miller and Dan Marinelli line three hits apiece with Gary Grefer having three RBI.

Da Vinci’s, 17; Nacho Mama’s, 12

Da Vinci’s had Chris Flynn, Craig Cunningham, Don O’Connell, Dan Harrar and Chuck Reich all with three hits. Harrar slammed a triple and a homerun as part of his three hits. Gary Revall had six RBI, Harrar four, Cunningham and Nick Jacullo two. Jeff Kaczka drilled the ball for four hits and Charley Lamb had three one being a homerun. Kaczka and Lamb chased in three runs, Steve Hummel and Mike Garofalo two.

Sand Bar, 24; Nacho Mama’s,15

Sand Bar scored seven runs in the eighth innings in walking over Nacho Mama’s. Wayne Bombaci, Lou Marinaccio, and Grady Fuller each had three hits. Marinaccio unloaded two laser shot homeruns, with Jack O’Brien also smacking a homerun and Fuller a triple. Marinaccio and Fuller racked up five RBI, O’Brien and Jim Kornas three, Ed Kingsbury and Bob Traver two. George Grygorcewicz nailed the ball for four hits for Nacho Mama’s, one a crushing triple; Mike Garofalo, John Haskins and Bill Shurina three had three hits with Steve Hummel smacking a homerun. Garofalo had three RBI; Grygorcewicz and Hummel two.

Speakeasy, 14; Brewery, 13

Mitch Eli, who just came back to the line after breaking his wrist earlier in the season, drove in the winning run in the bottom the ninth for the walk off win.

Ray Kane tagged the ball getting four hits for Speakeasy while Joe Lazzarotti had three. Teammates Rod Lashley and Tom Whitlock each clobbered a homerun. Whitlock accounted for four runs being batted in; Mike Shone, Dean Stone and Jim Gilligan two runs. Joe Rocco smoked the ball for four hits, one being a homerun for the Brewery, with Rich Krumholz, Jim Williams, Jimmy Cuevas, and Mike Endelman having three hits. Rocco ended the game with four RBI and Cuevas two.

Da Vinci’s, 23; Salty Dog, 18

The Divisional Champions wrapped up their regular season in style rapping out 24 hits. Da Vinci’s Dan Gulick and Gary Revall tore the cover off the ball having four hits apiece; Chris Flynn, Dan Harrar, and Art Sinisi had three Hits. Gulick hit for the cycle a homerun, triple, double and single. Besides Gulick clouting a homer; Revall, Craig Cunningham and Nick Jacullo blasted one as well. Cunningham accounted for five RBI, Gulick and Jacullo four, Revall and Jim Dorey three, and Chuck Reich two. The Salty Dog had Bill Wright and Jack Martin with three hits. Team members Tom Polston and Pete Oellrich pounded a homerun, Oellrich’s a grand slam, and Paul Shelton thumped a triple. Polston, Oellrich, Martin had four RBI, and Bill Thompson two.

ISLAND DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

DaVinci’s / 16 / 4

Brewery / 12 / 7

Salty Dog / 9 / 10

Speakeasy / 8 / 11

Sand Bar / 7 / 12

Nacho Mama's / 6 / 14

MARCO DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Mango’s / 13 / 5

Stonewalls / 12 / 6

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 10 / 7

Joey’s Pizza / 9 / 8

Snook Inn / 7 / 11

Crazy Flamingo’s / 2 / 16

GULF COAST DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

American Legion / 7 / 5

Doreen’s / 6 / 7

Moose Lodge / 6 / 7