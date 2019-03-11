Several snakes greeted onlookers (Photo: Linda Colombo/Special to the Eagle)

Each spring, members and guests of Friends of Tigertail enjoy a nature outing.

The Fakahatchee Strand Preserve was the site of the 2019 excursion, and participants delighted in learning about many fascinating features of the park. Guided by knowledgeable Friends of Fakahatchee volunteers John Kaiser and Tom Maish, the group was introduced to the geology and hydrology within the park creating the environment where many species of animals and plants thrive, dependent on each other for survival.

As Dr Kaiser related the history of the land from prehistoric times to the present, participants were able to understand the importance of the area to the ecology of southwest Florida.

One of the highlights of the trip was walking on the road and trail, seeing several types of birds, snakes, and plants up close.

The Friends of Tigertail group is active in educating the public about the beach, as well as helping to protect and preserve the Tigertail Park area.

For more information about their activities, visit their website: www.Friendsof Tigertail.com, or Facebook page:www.facebook.com/FriendsofTigertailBeach.

John Kaiser shows the group a shoestring fern. (Photo: Allie Delventhal/Special to the Eagle)

Epiphytes were seen in the swampy area along the trial. (Photo: Linda Colombo/Special to the Eagle)