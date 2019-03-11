Anglers gather for photo after the event. (Photo: Jill Stanwitt/Submitted)

Each year during the first week in March anglers assemble on the Pavilion Condominium and Boathouse Motel docks for the “Size Does Matter” fishing tournament.

Despite strong winds and intermittent rain, eight contestants traveled from the West [CA, CO], Midwest [WI, IL,], and east coast [MA, FL, NY] for the event.

Bob Brown with largest fish (snook) caught during tournament. (Photo: Jill Stanwitt/Submitted)

Contestants compete for the largest 3 fish caught in nine categories: snook, sheepshead, trout, snapper, catfish, jack, lady fish, whiting and porgy. The person with the most categories wins the traveling trophy. This year’s winner was John Gerdes of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

This was the 12th consecutive year of the tourney. Similar to the last two years, it proved to be more challenging than earlier years. There were fewer fish caught and were smaller in all categories.

The exception was the snook category – only one was landed by Bob Brown which was a keeper at 29.75." Fishermen blamed the cold front, strong winds, and the dredging of Collier Creek.

In the end, however, these really did not matter. More importantly were the friendly rivalries and laughter that echoed around the docks. Friendships established over the years continue to grow stronger.

The tournament concluded with a party at the Boathouse-Gazebo at sunset. Anglers and their spouses gather with food and drink to relive some of the past two days. Winners are announced and plans are finalized for the next year – a return to Marco and another memorable year!