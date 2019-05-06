Susan Torres joins youngsters as trainer Kathy Kurtz puts them through a Drums Alive! training session. (Photo: Photo provided)

They swam, drummed with sticks on exercise balls, learned the basics of gardening, did art projects and snacked on healthy food.

About 70 kids enjoyed all these activities in one package recently when they attended the annual Healthy Kids Day, presented by the Greater Marco Family YMCA.

And, in keeping with one of the Y's commitments to cater for families and kids of all income levels, this one was free to all.

Two youngsters keep close together during one of the swimming sessions. (Photo: Photo provided)

And yes, there is such a thing as a free lunch when it comes to programs such as Healthy Kids Day - Subway on North Collier provided children as well as attending parents with healthy food to keep up their energy.

Mom Capri Blaskovich enjoyed observing the various activities that her daughter Kamea and others enjoyed.

"It's great that they (the children) become informed about sports, activities and healthy eating," she said as the day wound down with kids taking last-minute dips in the pool.

Community Relations Director Tony DeLucia said the idea behind the day is for families and children of all ages to learn about the benefits of healthy living.

Gardening "lessons" helped the youngster understand the importance of basic food cultivation. (Photo: Photo provided)

"The kids learn about social and physical activity, about our summer camps which provide a mental, physical and educational environment for success," DeLucia said.

For more on the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca, and Instagram at ymcamarco.