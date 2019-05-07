Photos: Record catch
Captain Ben Olsen subduing the estimated 1,100-plus pound Tiger Shark near Marco Island.
Captain Ben Olsen subduing the estimated 1,100-plus pound Tiger Shark near Marco Island. Photo provided
Mark Stock admiring his catch as Paul Hartman positions it to cut the hook and release.
Mark Stock admiring his catch as Paul Hartman positions it to cut the hook and release. Photo provided
Mark Stock with an estimated 535-pound goliath grouper.
Mark Stock with an estimated 535-pound goliath grouper. Photo provided
Paul Hartman releasing his 6’ 11” goliath grouper that weighed an estimated 470 pounds.
Paul Hartman releasing his 6’ 11” goliath grouper that weighed an estimated 470 pounds. Photo provided
    Mark Stock landed what he says is a record class tiger shark on April 25 while fishing out of Marco Island with charter Captain Ben Olsen. The creature measured 14 feet, six inches.

    The current Florida state record tiger shark is a 1,065 fish that was 12 and one-half feet and caught out of Pensacola waters in 1981. Stock’s shark was estimated to weigh more than 1,100 pounds but it’s exact weight will never be known as it was immediately released.

    Captain Ben Olsen says he’s caught tiger sharks exceeding 12 feet but, “this shark was truly special, and our number-one priority was to get her released in good shape, as quickly as possible.”

    Beth Deacy, a biologist with NOAA Fisheries Panama City Florida Lab and head of their shark-tagging program, told Stock that based on this shark’s length in comparison with other similar sized tigers, it would most likely put its age between 15 and 20 years.

     

     

     