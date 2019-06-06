CLOSE

Health and fitness is ingrained in Nathalie Durand's body and mind, and she wants the same for everybody she encounters.

And that indeed includes members of the YMCA of South Collier (the Greater Marco Family YMCA's official new name) in her new capacity of Healthy Living Specialist, Certified Personal Trainer and Water Wellness Certified.

Barely two weeks into the job, Durand is already well known for her enthusiastic running of the popular "Rock Steady Boxing" program for people coping with Parkinson's Disease; for water fitness classes in the pool, and for spin, boot camp and weight training.

Nathalie Durand is committed to her own fitness as well as those she teaches. (Photo: Submitted)

"I had been working at Fiddler's Creek, and when I saw an ad (for the Y job), I applied, had an interview and here I am," said Durand. "My background met what they were looking for at the time."

No kidding. A criminal justice and economics graduate of Rutgers University where she did competitive tennis, dancing and track and field, Durand gravitated to promoting fitness after having her daughter, Maya.

"I worked in gyms, wellness centers and did corporate fitness training," she said.

Ironically, part of her ongoing dedication to health and fitness arose from having an injury.

"I took some time off, working at a chiropractor's office and also with some physical therapists and occupational therapists over the years," Durand said.

A further catalyst to her commitment was while she was working with the Lee County Parkinson's Association.

"What really got me into it was working with a nurse who was young (around 50) and in the beginning stages of Parkinson's," Durand said.

"She changed my whole outlook, which is no matter what disabilities you have, you can still work with what you have, train with what you have and still have fun with it."

Add to that an inherent passion for boxing, and it's clear why Durand has morphed so seamlessly into helping people with Parkinson's.

She also emphasized that her type of training isn't necessarily about body sculpting.

"Fitness is about being strong and capable," she said. "It's being able to reshape your body as it is and be OK with what you are."

Durand was born and raised in the Caribbean (on the island of Martinique), and after moving to the USA and graduating at Rutgers, she initially worked as a banker and also a paralegal.

"But all along, I always did fitness classes on the side," she said.

Durand is also available for personal fitness training. Contact her at healthyliving@marcoy.org. Also, for more on the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca, and Instagram at ymcamarco.