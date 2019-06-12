CLOSE

The Blue Star Memorial at Veterans Community Park, Marco Island. (Photo: Linda Spell/Special to the Eagle)

Calusa Garden Club members worked diligently to ensure that the Blue Star Memorial, a monument to our United States service men and women, was shown at its best for the recent Memorial Day celebration at Veterans Community Park.

The Garden Club maintains four memorials and markers on Marco Island: the Blue Star Memorial at Veterans Community Park, which was purchased and installed by Calusa Garden Club; the plaque commemorating the founding of Leigh Plummer Park by Marco Island Beautification Committee and Calusa Garden Club in 1984-1986, which was purchased and installed by Calusa Garden Club; the Pineapple Marker on South Barfield Drive that commemorates the pineapple plantation located at that site in 1901-1906, and the plaque at Calusa Park on Winterberry Drive that recognizes the contribution of Calusa Garden Club to the formation of the park.

Thirteen club members work year-round to clean the four memorials and markers and the gardens surrounding them by planting new plants, weeding, and watering when necessary.

The Pineapple Plantation plaque tells the history of a pineapple farm and warehouse that were located on Caxambas Ridge, at the site of the former Marco Island Barfield Drive fire station and relates that the crops were destroyed by the salt water surge from a hurricane in 1906.

Calusa Garden Club meets the second Monday of each month, October through March, at Wesley United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 350 S. Barfield Drive, Marco Island. Business meetings begin at 12:30 p.m. and programs begin at 1:15 p.m. Calusa Garden Club welcomes visitors interested in our educational programs and visitors interested in membership. Contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@aol.com, or on the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.