CLOSE

Nearly 100 golfers turn out

Players in the South Collier YMCA (Marco) annual golf tournament fundraiser finish up on the beautiful 18th hole at Hammock Bay. (Photo: Photo provided)

Considering it was planned for the morning of Marco's Annual Christmas parade –

which traditionally seems to attract rain at some stage – the South Collier YMCA (Marco) annual golf tournament got away with just a few sprinkles.

It was the 25th tournament for the Y, which puts the money raised towards scholarships for children of families in need of programs and services.

About 90 golfers turnout out for the tournament at Hammock Bay, a country club course that is becoming more and more renowned for its carpet-like fairways and true greens.

Driver covers are good conversational pieces as well as functional protectors for the clubs. (Photo: Photo provided)

"They always do a great job," said Anthony DeLucia, the Y's community engagement officer. He added that the tournament organizing team under long-serving director Jean Shaw handled everything like clockwork.

The rain interruption came about halfway through the 18-hole scramble tournament, prompting a few players to return to base. Most waited it out, however, and continued when the sun peeped back out.

The tournament was another milestone for the Y, which this year celebrated the 25th anniversary.

Although the scramble is quite a sociable event, players vie for prizes, which as usual consisted of gear, free golf, equipment, weekend getaways and restaurant vouchers.

Maureen McGrath and Jordan Reese won the men's and ladies' long drive contest respectively, while Tom Wagor achieved closest to the pin.

In the men's division, Team BUILD, LLC took second place with a score of 11 under par. Players were Michael Lepp, Nick Walker, Dennis Poirer and Scott McConnelee.

Ashley Lupo, who is president of the Y, socializes before the start of the tournament. She played in the mixed division. (Photo: Photo provided)

Winners with 13 under par were John Fuchs, Mike Gaier, Andy Lumpi and Hans Lumpi.

Second in the mixed division was Team Stonebreaker Builders & Remodelers with 14 under par. The team consisted of Scott Stonebreaker, Jordan Reese, Alex Farber and Jennifer Haack.

Placing first in the division was the CJ's on the Bay team, consisting of Curt and Jacquie Coon, Vip Grover and Patrick Layton. They came in 15 under par.

Second in the Ladies Division on 1 under par was Team Shaw, consisting of Jean Shaw, Diane Simmons, Nancy Bano and Ronnie Hess.

They were edged for top honors by Team Marciniak, whose members Mary Jo Marciniak, Karen Wood, Regene Ross and Barb Brouwer, who scored 4 under par.

For more on the Y's wide variety of programs and activities for adults and children, visit marcoymca.org or call 394-YMCA (9622). Follow on Twitter at ymcamarco; on Facebook @marcoymca, and Instagram at ymcamarco.