Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano with Bob Williams, left, and Jim George. (Photo: Photo provided)

The league has four teams tied for first place in the Island Division: the Brewery, DaVinci’s, Dolphin Tiki, and Nacho Mama’s.

The Marco division has three teams tied for first: Stonewalls, Sand Bar, and Snook Inn.

In the Gulf Coast Division: the American Legion Post is the only undefeated team in the league with a 2-0 record.

This past week we had the honor of the Marco Island Police Chief Tracy Frazzano throwing out the opening day game ball. Frazzano is an avid softball player having played collegiate softball at Rutgers University.

You can follow all the Marco Island Senior Softball action on our website, marcoseniorsoftballleague.com. Team rosters, schedules, game results and standings are posted on the site.

Here are the results as of Jan. 14.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 14; Mango’s, 9

Tom De Angelo and Mark Comolli each cracked a homerun for Stonewalls to help overcome a 9-6 deficit and the win. DeAngelo, Jim Stewart, and Jack O’Brien all contributed two hits. Comolli homerun was a three-run shot and DeAngelo’s a two run, O” Brien and Stewart also drove in two runs. Mango’s

Larry Wildes, Mitch Els, John Robichaud, and Jeff Dougherty with two hits; Jan Grossman smashed a bases loaded triple for his three RBIs and Dougherty was responsible for two RBIs.

Stonewalls Joe Logisz line up the ball ripping it for a base hit. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

Snook Inn, 22; Crazy Flamingo’s, 18

The Snook’s pitcher Steve Chasin helped his winning cause lined four hits in the game; teammates Bob Stried and sub Pat Comerford had three; Tom Loiacono, John Cavanagh, Jeff Bentley and Fred Pendergrass two. Stried belted a homerun and Bill Kayhart a triple. Kayhart racked up four RBIs, Chasin and Pendergrass three: Stried, Bentley, Comerford and Mike Arnold two. The Crazy Bird had Jim Bauman and Joe Furst sting the ball for four hits, while Rich Carson and Ray Niemeyer had three: Doug Stang and Larry Anspach two. Carson and Stang launched homeruns in the game with Bauman cracking a triple. Bauman, Stang, Niemeyer, Anspach and Al Cenicola all had two RBIs.

Sand Bar, 18; Joey’s Pizza, 13

Murph Knape was a smoking hot at the bat for Sand Bar with four hits each included a homerun and a triple good for six RBIs. Team members Mike Puskar

had three hits; Tom Pugh, Jerry Engel, Steve Clark and Nick Brooks two with Pugh having a triple. Pugh and Engel had three RBIs, Ralph Rohena and Paul Norman two. Joey’s Pat Schilling, Don Rooksberry and Jim White stroke the ball for three hits: Ed Kingsbury, Mario Lucca, John Sherwin and Bob Smith two. Sherwin, Rooksberry and Todd Whitney chase in two runs apiece.

Snook Inn, 12; Joey’s Pizza, 2

Five players from the Snook Inn had five hits in the game Geoff Bentley, Fred Pendergrass, Mike Arnold, Bill Kayhart and John Binns. Binns slammed a homerun and picked up three RBIs with Arnold having two in the win. Steve Chasin limited Joeys to eight hits two off the bat of Todd Whitney.

Stonewalls, 16; Crazy Flamingo’s, 1

Stonewall invoked the mercy rule, a fifteen-run differential, at the conclusion of five innings played. Twenty-one hits were amassed by Stonewalls led by Joe Logisz and John Wood with three: Tom Purtell, Pat Comerford, George Schnorr and Bill Shurina with two. Purtell, Comerford, Wood, Shurina and Mark Comolli each drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Jack O’Brien only allowed three hits, two were by Jim Baumann.

Sand Bar, 11; Mango’s, 5

Ralph Rohena had three hits for Sand Bar with Mike Puskar, Tom Pugh and Roger Fleming having two hits. Rohena and Joe Barry clocked a homerun giving them two RBIs, with Paul Norman having a triple. Mango’s had Bruce Winer John Robichaud with two hits while Mitch Eils slapped a triple.

Sand Bar, 9; Crazy Flamingo’s, 1

Although Sand Bar was out hit in the game 5 to 7 by Flamingo’s key hits one a three-run crushing blow off the bat of Ralph Rohena and a two RBIs base hit from Dave Coward was the difference in the game. Sand Bar walked eight Flamingo batters but eradicated most of them by turning three double plays.

Joey’s Pizza, 12; Mango’s, 8

Six of Joey’s player had two hits in the game Paul Sullivan, Pat Schilling, Ed Kingsbury, John Sherwin, Jim White and Rich Folsom. Schilling, Kingsbury and White each drove in two runs. Mango’s had Larry Wildes, Jan Grossman and Tom Parker with two hits. Grossman who whacked a triple had three RBIs.

Stonewalls, 20; Snook Inn, 5

The Wall handed the Snook it first loss of the season a on a mercy ruling of based on a 15-run differential at the end of six innings. A barrage of 26 came off the bats od Stonewalls. Tom Purtell and Jack O’Brien drilled four hits, Jim Stewart and Bill Shurina had three; Tom DeAngelo, Don Schwartz, Gary Swink and George Schnorr two. Purtell cracked a homerun while O’Brien and Stewart mashed a triple. DeAngelo chased in five runs, Purtell and O’Brien three; Stewart, Shurina and Pat Comerford two.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 18; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 5

Al Bozzo, Jerry Lenhoff and Rick Condle paced the Legion with three hits, with Gary Badger, Leroy Fishleigh and Charles Pineno having two. Lenhoff drove in three runs Ed Dreyfus and Bill Diamond two. The Bank’s Jerry Kratz, Fred Kramer and Dick DeAnna recorded three each, with Mike Corless having two. Frank Flint had two RBIs in the loss.

American Legion, 19; Doreen’s, 8

A 28 hits assault by the American Legion was more than Doreen’s could handle. Jim Battye and Bill Diamond each fired off four hits, Gary Badger and Jerry Lenhoff, Tony Brock and Jack Patterson three, while Al Bozzo, Ed Dreyfus, Rick Condle and Angelo Polizzi had two. Condle slammed a grand slam homerun for four of his five RBIs with Badger, Battye, Brock, Lenhoff, Polizzi and Dreyfus having two RBIs. Butch Monson and Ralph Leiterding had three hits for Doreen’s with Paul Burnett, Frank Dooley, Dick DeAnna and Gregg Graycarek recording two. Leiterding and DeAnna each chased in two runs.

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 20; Doreen’s, 15

Brian Bergman stung the ball for four hits for the Bank. Teammates Fred Kramer, Tom Bowers, Mick Keller and Bill Diamond had three; Jerry Kratz, Dick DeAnna, Jim Yount, and Gregg Graycarek two, with Kratz and Keller launching homeruns. Kratz and Bowers had three RBIs; Keller, Berman, and Diamond two. Ralphing Leiterding had a big day the plate for Doreen’s banging out four hits including a homerun good seven RBIs. Chet Dal Bianco and Frank Doolely had three hits. John Raneri and Butch Monson two hits with Raneri having two RBIs for Doreen’s.

Bob Williams of the Dolphin Tiki scores a run as the Brewery's catcher Bill Novakovich covers home plate. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

ISLAND DIVISION

Dolphin Tiki, 24; Brewery, 16

The Dolphin Tiki fired four homeruns as part of their assault on the Brewery by Rod Lashley, Mike Garofalo, Don O’Connell and Ed Seery, as well as a triple from Ton Vander Aarde. Overall the Dolphin Tiki had thirty hits with four each by O’Connell and Seery, three hits each by Lashley, Garofalo, Lou Marinaccio and Jim George. Lashley and Seery accounted for five RBIs apiece, Garofalo four and O’Connell two. The Brewery had a homerun off the bats of Mark Waks and Joe Rocco. Waks had four hits in the game: Rocco, Rich Krumholz, Tim Rose and George Lancaster three. Waks and Rocco drove in three runs, Lancaster and Grefer two.

Nacho Mama’s, 18; Speakeasy, 14

In an extra inning affair Nacho Mama’s finally prevailed when they scored five runs in the top of the eleventh inning, three coming on a three-run homerun blast off the bat of Bill Wright. Chris Flynn sprayed out four hits for Nacho’s with Bill Wright, Dan Gulick, Dan Marinelli and Steve Friend having three, with Flynn a smacking a triple. Flynn had four RBIs for his efforts, Wright three and John Bethel two. Speakeasy had Dave Schultz, Ray Kane, Lou Wolfenson, and John Remhoff with three hits. Schultz had thee RBIs Wolfenson two.

DaVinci’s, 27; Salty Dog, 17

DaVinci’s used thirty-three hits to defeat the Salty Dog. Sean Stone tore the cover off the ball with five hits, while Gary Revall, Bill Thompson, John Haskins, Art Sinisi, Pete Oellrich, Dave Manzello and Dave Schott had three. Oellrich walloped two homeruns with Stone and Manzello having one. Thompson, Haskins and Schott chased in three runs; Stone, Manzello, Tom Polston and Frank Tedesco two. Salty Dogs Steve Hummel stung the ball for four hits and Paul Nussbaum thee with each thumping a homerun. Hummel logged five RBIs for his efforts and John Rysak two

Nacho Mama’s, 13; Salty Dog, 4

Nacho Mama’s Bill Wright and Dan Gulick each ripped the ball for four hits with Chris Flynn and Jim Vitas having three. Gulick and Dan Marinelli each drove in three runs in the win. Steve Hummel and Craig Cunningham had three hits for the Salty Dog.

DaVinci’s, 23; Dolphin Tiki, 21

It was an old fashion shootout with both hits having twenty-eight hits in the game. DaVinci’s scored five runs in the bottom of the eight for the come from behind win. Tom Polston and Bill Thompson lined four hits each for DaVinci’s with Dave Johnson, Frank Tedesco and Dave Manzello having three hits. Dean Stone and winning pitcher Art Sinisi each launched a homerun. Gary Revall tallied five RBIs, Stone four; Thompson and Pete Oellrich two. Dolphin Tiki’s Tom Gazzillo’s bat was on fire with four hits included belting two homeruns while Jim Williams picked up three hits. Besides Gazzillo’s homeruns Bob Williams, Rod Lashley and Mike Garofalo pummeled the ball for a homerun with Lashley and Garofalo also having a triple. Gazillo and both Williams’ chased in three runs; Lashley Garofalo, Tom Vander Aarde, Bob Traver and Jimmy Cuevas two.

Brewery, 26; Speakeasy, 18

The Brewery erupted for ten runs in the top of the ninth wiping out a 16-18 deficit, the big below coming from Bill Novakovich who pounded a grand slam homerun. The Brewery racked up twenty-six hits: five by Joe Rocco, four by George Lancaster and three from Rich Krumholz and Paul Shelton. Novakovich chase seven runs across home plate, Lancaster, who had a bases loaded triple, and Herman Griffith five; Rocco four, with Tim Rose and Peter Kane having two. Speakeasy tallied up twenty-seven hits led by Bruce Chamber blistering the ball for five hits, Tom Buettner and John Remhoff four. Buettner and Glenn Davis each walloped a homerun and Chambers a triple. Buettner had three RBIs; Chambers, Davis, Jeff Kaczka, Dave Shultz, Ray Kane, Grady Fuller all had two.

ISLAND DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Brewery / 2 / 1

DaVinci’s / 2 / 1

Dolphin Tiki / 2 / 1

Nacho Mama's / 2 / 1

Salty Dog / 1 / 2

Speakeasy / 0 / 3

MARCO DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Stonewalls/ 3 / 1

Sand Bar / 3 / 1

Snook Inn / 3 / 1

Joey’s Pizza / 2 / 2

Crazy Flamingo’s / 1 / 3

Mango’s / 0 / 4

GULFCOAST DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses