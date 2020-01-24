CLOSE

Paul Sullivan gets the force out at second base for Joey’s Pizza as Alan Schneider get out of the way of the play. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

The American Legion Post is the only team in the League with an unblemished record at 4-0 in the Gulf Coast Division. Thus far they have outscored their opponents 56-17 and have a two game lead over Mutual of Omaha Bank.

The Island Division has three teams in first place Dolphin Tiki, DaVinci’s and the Brewery. One of the highlights from the games this week was Tom Polston of DaVinci’s hitting for the cycle (single, double, triple, homerun), with Gary Revall having hit three homeruns in the same game versus the Salty Dog.

The Marco Division also has three teams tied for first; Stonewalls, Joey’s Pizza and the Snook Inn. A record was set by Stonewalls having had three consecutive mercy games which means there was at least a 15 run differential in the score and the game was called. On the flipside Stonewalls had triple play against them by Mango’s.

More information on the Marco Island Men’s Senior Softball League be obtained by visiting our website marcoseniorsoftballleague.com.

Here are the results as of Jan. 21.

Dick Folsom of Joey’s Pizza lines a base hit for Joey’s Pizza. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

MARCO DIVISION

Joey’s Pizza, 16; Crazy Flamingo’s, 5

Pat Schilling lined three hits for the Pizza boys one being a giving him five RBIs in the game. Paul Sullivan, Ed Kingsbury, John Sherwin, Jim White, Don Rooksberry, Dick Folsom and Brian Maguire all had two hits with Kingsbury mashing a triple. Ron Irwin and Dick Folsom had two RBIs in the win. Crazy Flamingo’s was limited to eights by Kingsbury in the game, two coming from Dick Carson.

Stonewalls, 24; Sand Bar, 8

The Wall continued their torrid hitting with twenty-nine hits and their record setting third game in a row winning via the mercy rule of a 15-run differential. Gary Swink and Pat Comerford had a big day banging out four hits; Jack O’Brien, Don Schwartz, Mark Comolli and Bill Shurina had three, while Tom DeAngelo Jim Stewart and Joe Logisz had two. Swink and DeAngelo each cracked a homerun with Swink adding a triple, which would have been homerun if not for the five-run rule. Swink racked up five RBIs, O’Brien four, DeAngelo and Comerford three with Stewart, Comolli and Shurina having two. Tom Pugh. Charlie Lamb, and Jerry Engel had two hits for Sand Bar. Murph Knapke hammered a three-run homerun and Steve Clark was credited with two runs driven in.

Mango’s, 9; Snook Inn, 3

The score was tied 9- going into the last inning of the game when Jan Grossman launched a grand slam homerun as part of a six-run inning for Mango’s giving them their first win of the season. Team members Warren Uhl, Ed Kopecky, Doug Kemp and John Barrett each had two hits. Grossman ended the game with five RBIs. The Snook Inn had Robert Stried, Bill Kayhart and John Binns having two hits. Kayhart and Binns hoisted each solo a homerun.

Snook Inn, 12; Joey’s Pizza, 2

Five players from the Snook Inn had five hits in the game Geoff Bentley, Fred Pendergrass, Mike Arnold, Bill Kayhart and John Binns. Binns slammed a homerun and picked up three RBIs with Arnold having two in the win. Steve Chasin limited Joeys to eight hits two off the bat of Todd Whitney.

Stonewalls, 16; Crazy Flamingo’s, 1

Stonewall invoked the mercy rule, a 15-run differential, at the end of five innings played. Twenty-one hits were amassed by Stonewalls led by Joe Logisz and John Wood with three: Tom Purtell, Pat Comerford, George Schnorr and Bill Shurina with two. Purtell, Comerford, Wood, Shurina and Mark Comolli each drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Jack O’Brien only allowed three hits, two were by Jim Baumann.

Sand Bar, 11; Mango’s, 5

Ralph Rohena had three hits for Sand Bar with Mike Puskar, Tom Pugh and Roger Fleming having two hits. Rohena and Joe Barry clocked a homerun giving them two RBIs, with Paul Norman having a triple. Mango’s had Bruce Winer John Robichaud with two hits while Mitch Eils slapped a triple.

Mango’s, 14; Stonewalls, 13

Mango’s took advantage of numerous Stonewall, as well as turning a triple play with the bases loaded to beat Stonewalls. Doug Kemp scorched the ball for Mango’s having four hits., Bruce Winer and Jeff Dougherty had three; Tom Rensch, Mitch Eli, John Barrett and Tom Parker two. Kemp and Winer each hammered a homerun. Rensch and Winer chased in three runs, Kemp and Eli two. Pat Comerford and Bill Shurina lined three hits for Stonewalls; Tom Purtell, Jon Krebs, Joe Logisz and Don Schwartz had two. Jim Stewart clubbed a homerun, Comerford and Shurina a triple. Krebs, Comerford, Schwartz and Don Wood had two runs driven in.

Snook Inn, 21; Crazy Flamingo’s, 13

The Snook Inn casted 30 hits around the field led by Fred Pendergrass zipping four hits; Steve Chasin, John Cavanagh, Bob Levasseur, Mike Arnold and John Binns three with Tom Loiacono, Jeff Bentley, Robert Stried, and Jay Davis having two. Cavanagh and Bentley each hoisted a homerun with Bentley also having a triple. Arnold accumulated six RBIs, Bentley Five, Cavanagh and Bentley two. Flamingo’s had Doug Stang, Jim Bauman, Tom Whitlock, Joe Furst, Larry Anspach, Paul Vorwick and al Cenicola with two hits. Baumann slammed a homerun and Vorwick a triple. Baumann, Vorwick, Al Cenicola and Ray Niemeyer each had two RBIs.

Joey’s Pizza, 23; Sand Bar, 12

Joey’s used the long ball to earn the win. Paul Sullivan clouted two homeruns, with Mario Lucca, Pat Schilling, Ed Kingsbury and Al Schneider homering. In addition, his homer, Schilling whacked two triples with Todd Whitney and John Sherwin also recording a triple. Sullivan, Schilling, and Whitney nailed the ball for total of four hits, Sherwin and Schneider three; Kingsbury, Ron Irwin, Bob Smith and Dick Folsom two. Sullivan, Irwin and Schneider each drove in four runs; Lucca, Schilling, Kingsbury, Sherwin and Folsom two. Sand Bar had Dave Coward, Murph Knapke, Charlie Lamb, Joe Barry and Roger Fleming with two hits, with one of Flaming’s homerun shot. Knapke, Lamb, Fleming and Steve Clark had two RBIs in the loss.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 19; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 4

The American Legion ended the game after five innings on the mercy rule. Gary Badger and Rick Condle fired off three hits; Bill Diamond had two with Leroy Fishleigh smacking a three-run homerun. Condle also had three RBIs, Diamond and Don Mandetta two. The Bank had fir players with two hits; Jerry Kratz, Fred Kramer, Mick Keller, and Brian Bergman.

American Legion, 19; Doreen’s, 8

A 28 hits assault by the American Legion was more than Doreen’s could handle. Jim Battye and Bill Diamond each fired off four hits, Gary Badger and Jerry Lenhoff, Tony Brock and Jack Patterson three, while Al Bozzo, Ed Dreyfus, Rick Condle and Angelo Polizzi had two. Condle slammed a grand slam homerun for four of his five RBIs with Badger, Battye, Brock, Lenhoff, Polizzi and Dreyfus having two RBIs. Butch Monson and Ralph Leiterding had three hits for Doreen’s with Paul Burnett, Frank Dooley, Dick DeAnna and Gregg Graycarek recording two. Leiterding and DeAnna each chased in two runs.

American Legion, 23; Doreen’s, 11

The Legion remained undefeated behind the hitting of Al Bozzo, who drilled four hits; Jim Battye, Jerry Lenhoff, Bill Diamond, and Don Mandetta with three, while Tony Brock, Ed Dreyfus and Charles Pineno had two. Lenhoff tagged two homeruns and Battye one. Battye and Lenhoff recorded five RBIs, Bozzo and Pineno two. Doreen’s had Chet Dal Bianco with three hits and Paul Burnett with two. Frank Dooley had three RBIs and Rich Larkin two in the loss.

ISLAND DIVISION

DaVinci’s, 23; Nacho Mama’s, 19

Twenty-nine hits by DaVinci’s led them to their win with Dave Johnson and Jack Tizio ling four hits while Tom Polston, Gary Revall and Art Sinisi had three. Polston, who walloped a grand slam homerun, had seven RBIs, Johnson and Pete Oellrich three; Revall, Tizio, Frank Tedesco, and Dean Stone two. Nacho’s Chris Flynn and Dan Gulick nailed four hits, Joe Lazzarotti and Steve Friend three, with one of Friend’s a triple. Friend drove in five runs; Lazzarotti, Gulick, Flynn, Dan Marinelli and Mike Correa two.

Brewery, 24; Salty Dog, 20

Trailing 17-18 the Brewery pushed across seven in the top of the ninth inning and then held on for the win. Rich Krumholz, Mark Waks, Joe Rocca, George Lancaster, Chuck Reich, Gary Grefer and Paul Shelton all had three hits for the Brewery. Waks and Herman Griffith pummeled the ball for a homerun with Grefer and Tim Rose had a triple. Rose accounted for four RBIs, Rocco and Griffith three; Krumholz, Waks, Lancaster, Grefer, Reich and Bill Novakovich two. Mike Schwab and Rick Benedetti drilled four hits to lead Salty Dog with Steve Hummel. Rick DiStasio, and Pete Oellrich having three. Dan Harrar chased in four runs; Benedetti, Phil Holmes and Ed Caster two.

Speakeasy, 16; Dolphin Tiki, 13

Speakeasy scored all their runs in the first five innings and was able to hold off Dolphin Tiki rallies with some fine defensive plays made by their outfield. Ray Kane, John Gross, Glenn Davis John Remhoff, and George Lancaster had three hits Speakeasy. Davis, Remhoff and Jeff Kaczka each drove in three runs. Tom Vander Aarde, Ed Seery and Jim Williams had three hits for the Dolphin Tiki. Jim Williams hoist a three-run homerun, with Vander Aarde and Lou Marinaccio having two run shots. Vander Aarde amassed a total of four RBIs in the game.

Speakeasy, 25; DaVinci’s, 20

The game was tied 19-19 after nine innings when Speakeasy pushed across six runs in the top of the tenth. Speakeasy Mark Whealy, John Gross, Grady Fuller and Glenn Davis stung the ball for five hits apiece, with Ray Kane, Bob Grant and Rick Benedetti having three. Davis thumped a homerun giving him and Kane three RBIs; Gross, Grant, Tom Buettner and Lou Wolfenson had two. Jack Tizio stroked the ball for five hits for DaVinci’s while Gary Revall, Dean Stone and Dave Manzello had four hits with Tom Polston smacking a triple. Tizio collect four RBIs, Polston, Stone, Frank Tedesco and Pete Oellrich two.

Brewery, 15; Nacho Mama’s, 8

Joe Rocco and George Lancaster had three for the Brewery with Herman Griffith driving in three runs and Lancaster two. Nacho’s Joe Lazzarotti ripped four hits and Dan Marinelli three with Chris Flynn and Dan Dumbauld having two RBIs.

Dolphin Tiki, 20; Salty Dog, 5

The Dolphin Tiki put the Salty Dog down based on the mercy rule at the end of eight innings. Lou Marinaccio, Tom Vander Aarde, and Rod Lashley riveted the ball for four hits, Mike Garofalo, and Bob Armstrong had three, with Jim Williams cracking a triple for Dolphin Tiki. Vander Aarde, Lashley and Garofalo chased in four runs and Marinaccio three. Mike Schwab and Rick DiStasio had three hits for Salty Dog, with Schwab whacking a triple and had two RBIs in the loss.

Dolphin Tiki, 24; Brewery, 9

By mercy ruling the Brewery Dolphin Tiki moved into first place tie in the Island Division. Lou Marianaccio, Mike Garofalo and Tom Gazzillo ripped four hits with Tom Vander Aarde having three for the Dolphin Tiki. Gazzillo walloped a home homerun, with Marinaccio, Van Aarde, Ed Seery and Jimmy Cuevas each having a triple. Gazzillo and Jim George were responsible for four runs crossing the plate, Van Aarde and Cuevas three, Marinaccio and Garofalo two. Chuck Reich have three hits for the Brewery, with Peter Kane hoisting belting a homerun and George Lancaster a triple. Reich, Lancaster and Kane had two RBIs.

Nacho Mama’s, 21; Speakeasy, 13

Nacho’s overcame an early 7-4 Speakeasy lead behind the hitting of Bill Wright, and Jim Vitas who had three hits apiece, along with Nick Jacullo and Steve Friend who clocked a homerun. Jacullo had four RBIs, Wright three, Chris Flynn, Dan Gulick, and Dick Nemmers two. John Gross peppered out four hits for Speakeasy with Glenn Davis having three. Gross, Jeff Kaczka and Ray Kane tripled, while Mike Shone back off the injury reserve homered. Gross, Shone, Kane, and Tom Buettner each drove in two runs.

DaVinci’s, 30; Salty Dog, 26

What a game! There were a total 63 hits, thirty-two by DaVinci’s and 31 by the Salty Dog. Dave Johnson, Tom Polston, Gary Revall, Bill Thompson, and John Haskins drilled four hits for DaVinci’s with Dean Stone and Pete Oellrich having three. Polston hit for the cycle (single, double, triple and homerun), Revall uncorked three homeruns, with Frank Tedesco whacking a triple. Poston, Revall and Haskins chalked up four RBIs, Thompson three, and Tedesco and Dave Schott two. Salty Dog had Mike Schwab, Tom Tankersley, and John Rysak bang out four hits, while Steve Hummel, Paul Nussbaum, Rick DiStasio, Rick Benedetti, Craig Cunningham and Tom Gazzillo had three. Hummel and Gazzillo launched a homerun, with Schwab having a triple. Schwab accumulated five RBIs, Gazzillo four, Hummel three, Nussbaum and Rysak two.

ISLAND DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Dolphin Tiki / 4 / 2

DaVinci’s / 4 / 2

Brewery / 4 / 2

Nacho Mama's / 3 / 3

Speakeasy / 2 / 4

Salty Dog / 1 / 5

MARCO DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

Stonewalls / 4 / 2

Joey’s Pizza / 4 / 2

Snook Inn / 4 / 2

Sand Bar / 3 / 3

Mango’s / 2 / 4

Crazy Flamingo’s / 1 / 5

GULFCOAST DIVISION STANDINGS / Wins / Losses

American Legion / 4 / 0

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 2 / 2

Doreen’s / 0 / 4

