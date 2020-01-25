CLOSE

Marco Island Charter Middle School kicked off their 2020 soccer season on Marco Island as the school hosted Collier Charter Academy at Winterberry Park.

The first win of the season went to MICMS. Both teams brought out spectators to watch the game, cheering the boys on.

The teams showed determination, sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellent performance. Enrollment for both schools are now open for the 2020-2021 school year.

Marco Island Charter Middle School plays Collier Charter Academy at Winterberry Park on Marco Island. (Photo: Casey Ellis/Casey Ellis Photography)

