DaVinci’s Gary Revall pounds the ball to the opposite field for a homerun in game against Nacho Mama’s. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

In the Gulf Coast Division Doreen’s ended their five game losing with their first win by defeating the previously unbeaten American Legion Post team who saw their five game winning streak come to an end. The American Legion post has a commanding two and a half game lead over Mutual of Omaha Bank.

Joey’s Pizza took over sole possession of first place in the Marco Division, when they beat Stonewalls for the second time this season by the same score of 10-8. Joey’s now holds a one game advantage over Stonewalls and the Snook Inn.

The Island continues to have the Dolphin Tiki and DaVinci’s tied for first place. Both teams have a two game lead the over the third place Brewery.

Results as of Jan. 28.

Mike Puskar is held up at third base by Sand Bar Coach Jerry Engel, as Stonewalls Don Schwartz watches the action. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

MARCO DIVISION

Joey’s Pizza, 8; Crazy Flamingo’s, 2

Pat Schilling had another three hits versus Crazy Flamingo’s with Ed Kingsbury, Todd Whitney, Ron Irwin and Alan Schneider getting two hits. Schilling and Brian Maguire had two runs driven in. Kingsbury limit Flamingo’s to eight hits, two coming from Doug Stang.

Stonewalls, 26; Sand Bar, 25

The game was tied 20-20 at the end of after seven innings. Sand Bar scored five in the top of the eighth an seemed to have the game in hand only to see Stonewalls score six runs in the bottom of the inning with Gary Swink driving in the winning run. Tom DeAngelo, Jim Stewart, John Krebs, Joe Logisz, Pat Comerford, Don Schwartz, and Mark Comolli peppered the ball for three hits for Stonewall, while Swink, Jack O’Brien and Bill Shurina had two. DeAngelo, Krebs, Comerford and Swink each clubbed a homerun, with O’Brien having a triple. O’Brien had four RBIS; Krebs, Logisz, and Comerford three; Stewart, Swink, Comolli, and Tom Purtell two. Sand Bar’s Dave Coward drilled four hits; Ralph Rohena, Jerry Engel, Steve Clark, and Roger Fleming three; Murph Knapke, Mike Puskar, and Joe Barry two. Rohena smacked two homeruns and had a triple along with Knapke, Puskar and Tom Pugh. Rohena and Puskar amassed six RBIs each; Coward, Clark and Barry three while Knapke had two.

Snook Inn, 20; Mango’s, 10

Tom Loiacono drilled five hits for the Snook Inn, John Cavanagh four, Robert Stried, Fred Pendergrass and John Binns three and Jay Davis two. Stried and Binns each cracked a homerun, with Binns and Davis having a triple. Binns ended the game with five RBIS, Cavanagh and Bill Kayhart three, Stried and Pendergrass two. Mango’s Bruce Winer had three hits with Doug Kemp, Tom Rensch, Jan Grossman, John Barrett, and Jere Krajniak having two. Barrett stroked a homerun and Grossman a triple. Grossman add four RBIS to season stats, Kemp Rensch, and Barrett two.

Stonewalls Jack O’Brien drives the ball for a triple in game versus Sand Bar. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

Mango’s, 19; Sand Bar, 16

Homeruns were rocketed by Warren Uhl, Bruce Winer and John Barrett powering Mango’s over the Sand Bar. Barrett had three hits in total; Uhl, Winer, Tom Rensch, Ed Kopecky, John Robichaud, Jere Krajniak, Jeff Dougherty had two. Uhl, Winer, Rensch and Mitch Eli drove home three runs, with Kopecky having a triple. Mike Puskar slashed four hits for Sand, Murph Knapke three; Jerry Engel, Charlie Lamb, Dave Coward and Steve Clark two. Puskar was responsible for five runs crossing Homeplate, Knapke three, and Coward two.

Joey’s Pizza, 24; Snook Inn, 10

The New Hampshire masher Ed Kingsbury lived up to his reputation having five hits for Joey’s, Paul Sullivan four, Mario Lucca, Pat Schilling three, with one of Shilling’s being a homerun, while Todd Whitney, John Sherwin and Dick Folsom two. Schilling racked up six RBIS, Kingsbury, five, Sullivan, Folsom and Bob Smith three; Whitney and Sherwin two. The Snook had Geoff Bentley and John Cavanagh line three hits and Fred Pender grass two. Bentley had a triple giving him, Steve Chasin, and Jay Davis two RBIs in the game.

Stonewalls, 15; Crazy Flamingo’s, 1

Tom Purtell, Jim Stewart, Don Schwartz and George Schnorr all had two hits for Stonewalls. Purtell and Stewart smacked a homerun and Pat Comerford a triple. Stewart accounted for six runs crossings home plate and Jon Krebs two. Stonewalls pitcher Jack O’Brien limited Flamingo’s eight hits two from Tom McCullough.

Snook Inn, 22; Sand Bar, 16

Geoff Bentley crushed the ball for two homeruns while Tom Loiacono and John Binns had one homerun each for the Snook. Loiacono, Binns and John Cavanagh had three hits, Robert Stried and Fred Pendergrass two. Bentley chased in five runs, Binns four; Loiacono and Pendergrass three, and Cavanagh two. Charlie Lamb and Tom Pugh lined three hits for Sand Bar with Lamb hoisting a homerun as part of his hits; Mike Puskar, Nick Brooks, and Don Schwartz had two. Lamb ended the game with three RBIs, Pugh and Ralph Rohena two.

Joey’s Pizza, 10; Stonewalls, 8

Joey’s scored four runs in the fifth too overcome an 8-6 Stonewall advantage and then keep them scoreless over the last three innings behind the pitching of Ron Irwin. Pat Schilling, Ed Kingsbury, Todd Whitney, John Sherwin, and Don Rooksberry all had two hits. Paul Sullivan and Dick Folsom tagged two run homeruns with Schilling and Kingsbury also having two RBIS. The combined pitching of Kingsbury and Irwin limited Stonewalls to nine hits, three from John Krebs, and two each from Jack O’Brien and Don Schwartz, O’Brien who whacked a triple had three RBIs, Jim Stewart two.

Mango’s, 14; Crazy Flamingo’s, 7

Larry Wild and Mitch Eil nailed three hits apiece with Warren Uhl and John Robichaud having two for Mango’s. Eil and Tom Rensch belted a homerun, with Eil having three RBIS, Rensch two, and Wild four. Flamingo’s had Joe Furst, Tom Whitlock, Rob Mann and Tom McCullough having two hits, with Whitlock driving home two runs.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 16; Doreen’s, 9

Jerry Kratz and Brian Bergman slashed four hits for the Bank; Mick Keller, Jim Yount, Tom Patterson three with Fred Kramer, Leon Schmitt and Charlie Pineno having two. Schmitt and Keller each clocked a homerun. Kramer accounted for six runs driven in, Patterson three, Yount and Corless two. Doreen’s had Paul Burnett, John Ranieri, Chet Dal Bianco, Butch Monson and Ernie Famiglietti with two hits apiece, with one of Ranieri’s being a triple.

American Legion, 17; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 15

The game was called due to the time limit and the score reverted to the end of the sixth inning. Tony Brock pelted out four hits for the Legion, Don Mandetta three; Gary Badger, Jerry Lenhoff, Rick Condle, and Charles Pineno two. One of Lenhoff’s hits was a homerun giving him and Gary Badger four RBIS, Brock and Jim Battye had three, Mandetta two. The Bank had Mick Keller and Dick DeAnna swatted the ball for four hits, Jim Yount and Leon Schmitt three, Jerry Kratz and Fred Kramer two. Kramer and Ralph Leiterding each hoisted a home. Yount drove in four runs, Kramer, Keller, Schmitt and Leiterding two.

Doreen’s, 12; American Legion, 10

Doreen’s won their first game of the season and gave the American Legion their first loss. Paul Burnett Butch Monson and Bill Dauch all connected for three hits while John Ranieri, Chet Dal Bianco, John Gill and Dan Callahan had two, with Ranieri and Dauch walloping a homerun. Burnett had four RBIS, and Dauch two. Jim Battye fired off three hits for the Legion while Al Bozzo, Gary Badger, Rick Condle, Ed Dreyfus, and Angelo Polizzi had two. Badger and Don Mandetta each thumped a homerun. Bader had three RBIS and Polizzi two.

ISLAND DIVISION

DaVinci’s, 19; Nacho Mama’s, 15

Frank Tedesco lined four hits for DaVinci’s with Tom Polston and Gary Revall having three. Bill Thompson chased in four runs, winning pitcher Art Sinisi, Dean Stone, Pete Oellrich and Dave Schott two. Dan Marinelli and Bill Wright swatted the ball for four hits while Jack Martin had two. Wright pummeled the ball for a homerun and triple in the game collecting five RBIS, Marinelli and Dan Gulick had two.

Salty Dog, 21; Brewery, 13

The Salty Dog ended their five-game losing streak by knocking off the first place Brewery. Steve Hummell bat was sizzling with five hits, Dan Harrar, four; Mike Schwab, Rick DiStasio, Phil Holmes, Craig Cunningham, and Jack Martin three in the win. Holmes tagged a three-run homer giving him and DiStasio four RBIS; Hummell, Schwab, Harrar, and Tom Tankersley two. The Brewery had Rich Krumholz, Mark Waks, Tim Rose, and Chuck Reich having three hits with Joe Rocco and Dean Stone mashing the ball for a triple. Rose had three RBIS and Herm Griffith two.

Dolphin Tiki, 11; Speakeasy, 10

A walk off homerun by Tom Gazzillo in the bottom of the ninth was the difference in the Dolphin Tiki’s win. Besides Gazzillo shot Rod Lashley also homered and drove in four runs, with Gazzillo having two runs driven in. Tiki’s Mike Garofalo continued to swing hot bat having three hits with Lou Marinaccio having a triple. Dave Shultz had a grand slam homerun for Speakeasy with John Gross and Grady Fuller having a triple and Jeff Kaczka have two RBIs.

Salty Dog, 23; Speakeasy, 5

The Dogs gave up five runs in the first inning and then proceeded to shut down the Speakeasy for the rest of game leading to a mercy win. Paul Nussbaum lead the way for the Salty Dog lining three hits including smacking a homerun, while Mike Schwab and John Rysak crushed a triple. Nussbaum chalked up eight RBIS, Craig Cunningham three; Schwab, Rysak, Steve Hummel and Dan Harrar two. Speakeasy’s Tom Buettner slapped the ball for three hits.

DaVinci’s, 17; Brewery, 15

DaVinci’s was able to hold off a ninth inning rally by the Brewery when Dave Manzello made a one hand stab of a line drive ball off the bat of Rich Krumholz which would had tied the game and perhaps given the Brewery the lead. Davinci’s Gary Revall, Bill Thompson, Dean Stone, and Pete Oellrich all had three hits, with Revall pounding a homerun, Stone and Steve Haskins a triple. Stone drove in five runs Revall and Manzello three. The Brewery had Tim Rose, George Lancaster and Gary Grefer punchout three hits, with Bill Novakovich belting a homerun. Novakovich and Mark Waks accounted for three runs driven in, Grefer and Lancaster two.

Dolphin Tiki, 29; Nacho Mama’s, 27

In a slug fest Dolphin Tiki was able a hold on for the win. The Tiki rapped out twenty-nine hits, four hits each from Lou Marinaccio and Tom Gazzillo, and three from Tom Van Aarde, Bob Williams and Bob Traver. Marinaccio and Don O’Connell clocked the ball for a homerun. O’Connell and Traver chased in five runs, Ed Seery four, Gazzillo and Bob Williams three; Vander Aarde, Rod Lashley and Jim George two. Nacho’s nailed the ball for thirty-three hits with Chris Flynn stroking four hits; John Bethel, Dan Gulick, Dan Marinelli, Nick Jacullo, Bill Wright and Mike Correa three. Flynn, Gulick and Correa each put a charge into the ball for a homerun with Jacullo and Wright having a triple. Wright pushed across five runs; Flynn, Gulick, Correa and Jim Vitas three, Jacullo and Dan Dumbauld two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Dolphin Tiki / 6 / 2

DaVinci’s 6/ 2

Brewery / 4 / 4

Nacho Mama's / 3 / 5

Salty Dog / 3 / 5

Speakeasy / 2 / 6

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 7 / 2

Stonewalls / 6 / 3

Snook Inn / 6 / 3

Mango’s / 4 / 5

Sand Bar / 3 / 6

Crazy Flamingo’s / 1 / 8

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses

American Legion / 5 / 1

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 3 / 3

Doreen’s / 1 / 5

