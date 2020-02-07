CLOSE

Wayne Bombaci of the Brewery is safe on a bang/bang play at first as Speakeasy Bob Grant attempts the put out. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

The Marco Island Men’s Senior Softball League is now at its mid-point for the 2020.

The Island Division has DaVinci’s and the Dolphin Tiki tied for first place with the Brewery two games behind. In the Marco Division Joey’s Pizza and Stonewalls are tied for first with the Snook Inn one game out in the standings. In The Gulf Coast Division, the American Legion Post has a two and half game advantage over Mutual of Omaha Bank with only one blemish on its record.

For more information on the League you can go to our website marcoseniorsoftbllleague.com. There you will find team roster, schedules and additional pictures.

Doreen’s Bill Moors charges toward third base in game against Mutual of Omaha Bank. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 15; Snook Inn, 12

Joe Logisz, Jon Krebs, and Bill Shurina ripped three hits for Stonewalls while Tom DeAngelo and Jim Stewart had two with both pounding a homerun. DeAngelo had four runs driven, Stewart three, Krebs two. The Snook Inn had Tom Loiacono, John Cavanagh, Geoff Bentley, and Mike Arnold pepper the ball for three hits; Bill Kayhart, John Binns, Murph Knape, and John Robichaud two, with one of Loiacono’s a homerun. Knapke had two RBIs.

Crazy Flamingo’s, 18; Sand Bar, 16

The Crazy Bird extended Sand Bar’s losing streak to six games and earned their second win of the season. Dick Carson, Tom Whitlock, and Tom McCullough lined three hits for Flamingo’s; Doug Stang, Rob Mann, and Al Cenicola had two Carson clocked a homerun, while McCullough and Cenicola had a triple. Carson tallied a total of five RBIs, McCullough and Cenicola three and Jim O’Meara two. Sand Bar had Tom Pugh, Dave Coward, Nick Brooks and Joe Barry tagged the ball for three hits, Jerry Engel and Ralph Rohena two. Brooks crushed two homeruns; Mike Puskar, Murph Knapke, and Steve Clark each had a homer with Pugh having a triple. Brooks was credited with five runs crossing home plate; Pugh, Rohena, Knapke, and Puskar two.

Joey’s Pizza, 15; Mango’s, 12

Joey’s scored eight runs in the top of seventh four coming on Ed Kingsbury grand slam homerun for the win. Mario Lucca and John Sherwin had three hits for Joey’s, one of Sherwin’s a homerun; Todd Whitney, Jim White, Al Schneider, and Bob Smith two. Besides Kings four RBIs, Sherwin and White had three, Lucca two. Mango’s was led by Doug Kemp zipping out three hits; Bruce Winer, Tom Rensch, John Barrett, Mitch Eil, and Tom Parker two. Kemp, Rensch, Barrett, and Eil all whacked a homerun. Eil had three RBIs; Kemp Rensch, and Ed Kopecky two.

Stonewalls, 10; Joey’s Pizza, 8

For third time this season the score between the two teams was 10-8, this time Stonewalls coming out on top and tying Joey’s for first place. Stonewalls Tom DeAngelo cracked three hits, Jon Krebs, Jim Stewart, and Bill Shurina two. Krebs blasted a three-homerun and ended the game with four RBIs, Stewart and Shurina two. Pat Schilling, Ed Kingsbury, Todd Whitney and John Sherwin had two hits for Joey’s, with Schilling and Mario Lucca whacking a triple. Paul Sullivan and Bob Smith had two runs driven in.

Snook Inn, 20; Mango’s, 19

In a wild affair the Snook outlasted Mango’s for the win. Tom Loiacono pulverized the ball for five hits, Bob Levasseur four; Steve Chasin, John Cavanagh, Geoff Bentley, Robert Stried, and Murph Knapke three, and Mike Arnold two, with Chasin having a triple. Loiacono and Stried had four runs driven in, Cavanagh and Levasseur three, and Fred Pendergrass two. Mango’s John Barret and John Robichaud laced three hits; Doug Kemp, Bruce Winer, Tom Rensch, Warren Uhl, Jan Grossman, Mitch Eil, and Jeff Dougherty two. Kemp, Eil and Robichaud each clocked a homerun. Uhl and Eil chased in four runs, Cavanagh and Levasseur three, Kemp and Larry Wildes two.

Sand Bar, 19; Crazy Flamingo’s, 18

Sand Bar ended their six-game losing streak with a come from behind win in extra innings. Sand Bar had Nick Brooks, Murph Knapke and Steve Clark nail three hits with Jerry Engel, and Joe Kruse two. Clark hoisted a homerun and three RBIs along with Knapke; Brooks Kruse and Ralph Rohena had two. Crazy Flamingo’s Doug Stang drilled five hits which included a triple and homerun. Teammates Jim Baumann, Tom Whitlock, Tom McCullough, Ray Zielinski and Paul Vorwick had three, with one of Zielinski’s hit’s a triple. Stang, Whitlock, and Larry Anspach had three RBIs, McCullough, Rob Mann and Al Cenicola two.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 14; Doreen’s, 13

The Bank scored four in the bottom of the seventh to edge out Doreen’s for the win with Frank Flint driving in the winning run. The Bank had Fred Kramer, Tom Patterson, Leon Schmitt, Frank Flint, Brian Bergman, Gregg Graycarek, Tony Brock, and Angelo Polizzi with two hits. Bergman, Polizzi, and Dick DeAnna each whacked a triple. Flint recorded four RBIs; DeAnna, Bergman, and Graycarek two. Paul Burnett, Butch Monson, Frank Dooley, Bill Moors, and Dan O’Sullivan had two hits for Doreen’s. Dan Callahan and Dooley t had two RBIs, Callahan’s coming on a triple.

American Legion, 17; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 15

The game was called due to the time limit and the score reverted to the end of the sixth inning. Tony Brock pelted out four hits for the Legion, Don Mandetta three; Gary Badger, Jerry Lenhoff, Rick Condle, and Charles Pineno two. One of Lenhoff’s hits was a homerun giving him and Gary Badger four RBIs, Brock and Jim Battye had three, Mandetta two. The Bank had Mick Keller and Dick DeAnna swatted the ball for four hits, Jim Yount and Leon Schmitt three, Jerry Kratz and Fred Kramer two. Kramer and Ralph Leiterding each hoisted a home. Yount drove in four runs, Kramer, Keller, Schmitt and Leiterding two.

Doreen’s, 12; American Legion, 10

Doreen’s won their first game of the season and gave the American Legion their first loss. Paul Burnett Butch Monson and Bill Dauch all connected for three hits while John Ranieri, Chet Dal Bianco, John Gill and Dan Callahan had two, with Ranieri and Dauch walloping a homerun. Burnett had four RBIs, and Dauch two. Jim Battye fired off three hits for the Legion while Al Bozzo, Gary Badger, Rick Condle, Ed Dreyfus, and Angelo Polizzi had two. Badger and Don Mandetta each thumped a homerun. Bader had three RBIs and Polizzi two.

ISLAND DIVISION

Brewery, 19; Speakeasy, 15

Herman Griffith and George Lancaster were mirror images in the batting box with both lashing out four for the Brewery and uncorking a homerun with Mark Waks Bill Novakovich and Gary Grefer having three hits. Griffith accounted for six runs crossing home plate, Lancaster three, Novakovich and Joe Rocco two. Speakeasy’s John Gross and Mike Shone drilled four, Ray Kane and Dave Shultz three. Shone and Mark Whealy had two RBIs.

Salty Dog, 15; Nacho Mama’s, 12

The Salty Dog had a come from behind win after trailing 10-8 after four innings. Phil Holmes laced four hits for the Dogs and Paul Nussbaum, Ed Caster and Jim Ramage had three. Ramage had three RBIs; Nusbaum, Holmes, Mike Schwab, and Craig Cunningham two. Dan Gulick mashed the ball for four hits for Nacho’s while Dan Dumbauld had three. Dumbauld and Bill Wright each walloped a homerun. Gulick had two RBIs and Jack Martin three in the loss.

DaVinci’s, 22; Dolphin Tiki, 7

The hard hitting DaVinci team lite up the Dolphin Tiki with twenty-four hits in a mercy game which ended after seven innings and gave them solo possession of first place. John Haskins scorched the ball for four hits, Gary Revall and Dean Stone three. Revall clobbered a three-run homer and Art Sinisi a two-run shot, with Haskins and Jeff Hultgren each having a triple. Revall and Sinisi were credited with three runs crossing home plate; Haskins, Hultgren, Bill Thompson, Frank Tedesco, Pete Oellrich and Dave Schott two. Don O’Connell had three RBIs for Dolphin Tiki and Jim George a triple.

Dolphin Tiki, 16; Salty Dog, 11

Tom Gazzillo’s torrid hitting continued with four hits for the Dolphin Tiki while Don O’Connell and Bob Armstrong had three hits. Rod Lashley launched a three-run homer and winning pitcher Jim George a two-run homer, Ed Seery a triple. Lashley had four runs driven, Mike Garofalo three; O’Connell, George, and Tom Vander Aarde two. Paul Nussbaum drilled four hits, Steve Hummel and Rick Benedetti three for the Salty Dog. Mike Schwab had three RBIs, Phil Holmes and Jim Ramage two in the loss.

DaVinci’s, 15; Speakeasy, 9

Gary Revall banged out four hits, two were triples for DaVinci’s and Tom Polston had three all doubles. Revall and Dean Stone had three RBIs; Polston, Jeff Hultgren and Dave Schott two. Tom Buettner had three doubles good for five RBIs and Mark Whealy clouted a homerun and had two RBIs for Speakeasy.

Brewery, 19; Nacho Mama’s, 18

The Brewery blew a seven it up run lead in the top of the ninth when Nacho’s scored seven to tie it up 18-18. The Brewery scored the winning run Bill Novakovich had a ground ball fin its way to the outfield. Mark Waks and Chuck Reich had a big day at the plate with four hits for the Brewery, Rich Krumholz and Tim Rose had three. Rose and Waks each thumped a homerun, while Krumholz and Reich tripled. Waks chased in four runs; Rose, Reich and Gary Grefer two. Nacho’s had Chris Flynn, Jack Martin and Dick Nemmers with three hits with Jim Vitas smacking a triple. Martin had three RBIs; Vitas, Nemmers, Dan Marinelli, Bill Wright and Dan Dumbauld two.

Dolphin Tiki, 20; DaVinci’s, 16

The Dolphin Tiki got revenge on DaVinci’s for a loss last week and the two teams are now tied for first place in the division behind the pitching of Jimmy Cuevas. Tom Vander Aarde, Don O’Connell, and Tom Gazzillo had three hits for the Dolphin Tiki with Bob Williams having a grand slam homerun and Lou Marinaccio a solo shot, Ed Seery a triple. Besides Bob Williams four RBIs; Marinaccio, Seery, Rod Lashley and Jim George had two. Gary Revall, John Haskins and Dave Manzello all had three hits for DaVinci’s with Dave Johnson having a triple. Manzello chased in three runs; Revall, Haskins, Bill Thompson, and Frank Tedesco two.

Salty Dog, 22; Brewery, 18

The Dogs scored eight runs in the top of the ninth with four of those runs coming on a grand slam homerun by Steve Hummel and the win. Hummel along with Paul Nussbaum, Mike Schwab, Rick Benedetti, Tom Tankersley and Ed Caster all lined three hits, one of Schwab’s a homerun. Schwab racked up seven RBIs, Hummel five; Benedetti, Caster and Phil Holmes two. Mark Waks, Wayne Bombaci, Gary Grefer, Bill Novakovich and Paul Shelton rapped out three hits for the Brewery. Joe Rocco clouted a homerun and Novakovich a triple. Grefer accounted for four runs driven in, Novakovich three; Waks, Rocco, and Jon Wiseman two.

Nacho Mama’s, 29; Speakeasy, 14

Nacho Mama’s pummeled the Speakeasy in a mercy game that ended after six and half innings. Winning pitcher Mike Correa spanked the ball for four hits, Chris Flynn and Jack Martin had three and Nick Jacullo crushed two homeruns. Correa was responsible for four runs crossing home plate; Jacullo, Martin and Dan Marinelli three, while Joe Lazzarotti, Chris Flynn, Dan Gulick, Bill Wright and Dick Nemmers had two. Mark Whealy tagged four hits and Ray Kane had three for the Speakeasy. Whealy smacked a homerun and had four RBIs, Kane three, Tom Buettner and Tom Tankersley two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

DaVinci’s / 8 / 3

Dolphin Tiki / 8 / 3

Brewery / 6 / 5

Salty Dog / 5 / 6

Nacho Mama's / 4 / 7

Speakeasy / 2 / 9

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Joey’s Pizza / 8 / 3

Stonewalls / 8 / 3

Snook Inn / 7 / 4

Mango’s / 4 / 7

Sand Bar / 4 / 7

Crazy Flamingo’s / 2 / 9

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses