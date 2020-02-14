CLOSE

Bill Kayhart drives a hit down the third base line for the Snook Inn. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

The Dolphin Tiki knocked off DaVinci’s tying them for first place in the Island Division with records of 9-4. The two teams have played one another four times this season with both having won two games. The scoring over those four games have DaVinci’s with a runs advantage of 73 vs.71.

In the Marco Division Stonewalls holds a one game lead on Joey’s Pizza and two games over the Snook Inn.

The American Legion Post just keeps on marching towards the Gulf Coast Divisional Title having wins over Mutual of Omaha Bank and Doreen’s this past week.

More information on the Marco Island Men's Senior Softball League can be obtained at our website marcoseniorsoftballleague.com.

Here are the results as of Feb. 11.

Jim Ramage pulls up at first base on a hit as Speakeasy’s Grady Fuller steps off covering first base. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

MARCO DIVISION

Snook Inn, 23; Sand Bar, 16

The Snook Inn spanked the ball for twenty-four hits with John Cavanagh having four, Geoff Bentley, John Robichaud and John Binns three; Steve Chasin, Tom Loiacono, Butch Coursen, and Bill Kayhart two. Bentley and Binns smacked a homerun and Mike Arnold a triple. Bentley had five RBIs; Cavanagh, Kayhart and Robichaud three, Chasin and Binns two. Jerry Engel lined four hits for Sand Bar, Tom Pugh, Ralph Rohena and Mike Puskar three, Murph Knapke and Charlie Lamb two. Knapke chased in three runs, Rohena and Lamb two.

Stonewalls, 11; Joey’s Pizza, 9

The teams were tied for first place, going into today’s game with all three games played thus far having a winning score of 10-8, Joey’s holding a 2-1 edge over Stonewalls. Stonewalls Don Schwartz, Pat Comerford Gary Swink and John Wood had two hits, with Swink and Mark Comolli cracking a homerun and George Schnorr a triple. Schwartz and Schnorr had two RBIs. Joey’s had Paul Sullivan and Jim White with two hits, and Don Rooksberry with two runs batted in.

Mango’s, 9; Crazy Flamingo’s, 18

Mango’s scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to edge out the Crazy Bird. Mitch Eil had three hits for Mango’s and John Barrett two. Bruce Winer launched a homerun while John Robichaud and Jan Grossman had a triple, with Doug Kemp driving in two runs. Doug Stang lead Flamingo’s having three hits, Ray Zielinski, Jim Baumann, and Tom McCullough had two, with one of Baumann’s a triple. Baumann had four RBIs and McCullough two.

Joey’s Pizza, 16; Mango’s, 13

Joey’s scored two runs in the top of seventh too send the game into extra innings and scored three-runs on a Pat Schilling homerun in the top of the eighth for the win. Schilling playing with an injured leg still managed to crack four hits for Joey’s while Paul Sullivan and Dick Folsom had three; John Sherwin, Mario Lucca, Jim White, Ron Irwin, Alan Schneider and Brian Maguire two. Schilling and Sullivan each hoisted a homerun and Folsom a triple. Schilling had four RBIs, Folsom three; Sullivan and Bob Smith two. Mango’s had Doug Kemp zing the ball for four hits, Tom Rensch three; John Barrett, Bruce Winer, Larry Wildes, Mitch Eil and Tom Parker two, with Eil and Jan Grossman each having a triple. Eil chased in four-runs. Barrett three and Wildes two.

Sand Bar, 19; Crazy Flamingo’s, 10

The game reverted to the score at the end of six innings. Sand bats were blistering hot Jerry Engel and Roger Fleming lining four hits each, Murph Knapke and Nick Brooks had three; Dave Coward, Tom Pugh, Charlie Lamb, Mike Puskar, and Joe Barry two. Rohena, Knapke and Lamb each belted a homerun, with Knapke also having a triple. Rohena, Knapke and Lamb racked up six RBIs, Fleming and Brooks four, and Pugh two. Flamingo’s had Doug Stang and Larry Anspach with three hits while Jim Baumann, Tom Whitlock and Paul Vorwick had two. Whitlock drove in four runs and Baumann two.

Stonewalls, 14; Snook Inn, 6

Stonewalls had Tom Purtell, Joe Logisz, Jim Stewart, Don Schwartz and Bill Shurina all having two hits. Purtell and Schwartz had two RBIs. Winning pitcher Jack O’Brien had three strikeouts and limited multiple hits by Snook to two each by Robert Stried, Mike Arnold and Jay Davis. Stried had a solo homerun while Steve Chasin and John Cavanagh each whacked a triple.; Chasin had two RBIs in the loss.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 18; Doreen’s, 13

The American Legion just keeps on marching on with another win lead by Charles Pineno firing off four hits, Jim Battye, Rick Condle, and Tom Patterson three; Al Bozzo, Jerry Lenhoff, Don Mandetta, Tony Brock, Bill Diamond, and Ed Dreyfus two, with Angelo Polizzi having a solo homerun. Condle had three RBIs: Battye, Lenhoff, Mandetta, Pineno, and Patterson two. Doreen’s Paul Burnett had three hits, while Chet Dal Bianco, Butch Monson, Fran Dooley, and Rick Larkin had two. Dooley and Larkin drove in toe runs each.

American Legion, 16; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 9

The American Legion stormed over the Bank with Don Mandetta leading the way firing off four hits, Angelo Polizzi three, Jim Battye and Jerry Lenhoff two. Both of Lenhoff’s hits were three-run homeruns giving him six RBIs in the game with Charles Pineno having three RBIs and Mandetta two. Frank Flint and Gregg Graycarek had three hits for Mutual of Omaha Bank with Leon Schmitt, Brian Berman, and Mike Corless having two.

ISLAND DIVISION

Salty Dog, 21; Speakeasy, 19

Mike Schwab rapped four hits while Dan Harrar, Rick DiStasio, Phil Holmes and Tom Tankersley had three for the Salty Dog with Jim Ramage thumping a homerun and John Rysak a triple. Schwab was credited with five RBIs, Rysak four, Holmes three, Harrar and Ramage two. Mark Whealy ripped four hits two were a homerun, one a grand slam for Speakeasy. Tom Buettner had three hits, he and Bob Grant had a homerun in the game. Whealy tallied a total of seven RBIs. Buettner five in the loss.

DaVinci’s, 23; Brewery, 22

DaVinci’s held a commanding 23-12 lead going into the top of the last inning only to see the Brewery score ten runs before Dave Manzello snared a line drive that what have tie the game for the final out. Gary Revall, Frank Ted Tedesco and John Haskins and Manzello had three hits for DaVinci’s, with Tom Polston mashing the ball for two triples while Revall and Bill Thompson had a triple. Revall and Thompson racked up five RBIs, Polston three; Manzello, Dean Stone and Jeff Hultgren two. The Brewery continued to have Herm Griffith and George Lancaster put a charge into the ball with five hits apiece. Teammates Bill Novakovich had four hits, Wayne Bombaci, Peter Kane and Rich Krumholz three. Novakovich had a homerun and Joe Rocco a triple. Novakovich and Mark Waks chased home four runs, Rocco three; Griffith, Bombaci and Gary Grefer two.

Nacho Mama’s, 25; Dolphin Tiki, 23

Chris Flynn and Nick Jacullo nailed four hits for Nacho’s; Dan Marinelli, Bill Wright, Jim Vitas and Jack Martin three. Wright smacked a homerun; Jacullo and Martin a triple. Wright accounted for six RBIs, Jacullo four, Marinelli and Vitas three; John Bethel, Dan Gulick, and Mike Correa two. Rod Lashley lashed out five hits one being homerun while Lou Marinaccio, Tom Vander Aarde, Ed Seery, Mike Garofalo, and Jim Williams had three for the Dolphin Tiki with Tom Gazzillo having a triple. Lashley drove in seven runs, Seery three, Marinaccio and Don O’Connell two.

Dolphin Tiki, 22; DaVinci’s, 12

The Dolphin Tiki swung their way back into a first-place tie with DaVinci’s with Don O’Connell ripping four hits; Lou Marinaccio, Tom Vander Aarde, Rod Lashley and Bob Traver had three hits with Ed Seery cranking a homerun. Seery had four RBIs, Marinaccio and Lashley three; O’Connell, Mike Garofalo, Jimmy Cuevas and Bob Williams two. Dave Manzello had three hits for DaVinci’s while Dave Schott thumped the ball for a triple. Gary Revall drove home four runs, Bill Thompson three, and Frank Tedesco two in the loss.

Nacho Mama’s, 16; Salty Dog, 6

Chris Flynn, Joe Lazzarotti, Dan Gulick, Jack Martin and Mike Correa had three hits with Steve Friend pummeling a homerun with Lazzarotti, Gulick and Dick Nemmers having a triple. Friend, Flynn, Nemmers, Correa, Bill Wright and Dan Marinelli all had two RBIs. The Salty Dog had Phil Holmes pepper the ball for four hits with John Rysak contributing a triple. Craig Cunningham had two RBIs.

Brewery, 19; Speakeasy, 4

The Brewery shout down the Speakeasy early on the mercy rule. Chuck Reich and George Lancaster stroked four hits apiece for the Brewery while Joe Rocco and Jon Wiseman had three hits. Rocco and Bill Novakowich each clouted a homerun. Rocco, Lancaster, Herman Griffith and Gary Grefer had three runs driven in, Reich and Novakowich two Speakeasy was limited to eights in the game with Tom Buettner having two RBIs.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

DaVinci’s / 9 / 4

Dolphin Tiki / 9 / 4

Brewery / 7 / 6

Salty Dog / 6 / 7

Nacho Mama's / 6 / 7

Speakeasy / 2 / 11

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Stonewalls / 10 / 3

Joey’s Pizza / 9 / 4

Snook Inn / 8 / 5

Mango’s / 5 / 8

Sand Bar / 5 / 8

Crazy Flamingo’s / 2 / 11

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses