As the 2020 season heads into the home stretch, the American Legion Post is dominating the Gulf Coast Division with a record of 9-1.

Dolphin Tiki has taken a three-game lead in the Island Division with a four game winning streak coupled by a four game losing streak by DaVinci’s.

Stonewalls riding a six game winning streak has a two game advantage over Joey’s Pizza and the Snook Inn in hotly contested Marco Division.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 12; Mango’s, 6

Tom Purtell drilled the ball for three hits, which included a solo shot and a grand slam for Stonewalls giving him five RBIs. Teammates Jim Stewart, Jon Krebs, Pat Comerford and John Wood had two hits with Stewart crushing a homerun. Tom DeAngelo had two runs driven in. Mango’s Mitch Eil had nailed three hits, Jan Grossman and Ed Kopecky two, one of Grossman’s hits was a triple giving him two RBIs in the game.

Snook Inn, 23; Crazy Flamingo’s, 8

The Snook Inn rocked the ball for 24 hits in a mercy game called at the end of five innings. Tom Loiacono and Geoff Bentley had four hits, Robert Stried and John Binns three; Steve Chasin, John Cavanagh, Butch Coursen, and Fred Pendergrass two. Bentley. Stried and Pendergrass all launched a homerun with Pendergrass also having a triple. Bentley and Stried had five RBIs; Chasin three; Loiacono, Pendergrass, Coursen, and Binns two. Flamingo’s Jim Baumann and Tom Whitlock had two hits, both along with Ray Niemeyer had two RBs in the loss.

Joey’s Pizza, 20; Sand Bar, 15

Joey’s had a barrage of 29 hits against Sand Bar with John Sherwin and Ed Kingsbury rapping out four hits; Paul Sullivan, Pat Schilling, Todd Whitney, Jim White, and Bob Smith three; and Dick Folsom two. Sullivan and Folsom nailed a homerun and Smith a triple. Schilling had a total of five runs driven in, Folsom three; Sherwin, Sullivan, Whitney, Ron Irwin and Brian Maguire two. Tom Pugh, Mike Puskar, and Joe Kruse had three hits for Sand Bar, with Dave Coward, Murph Knapke, Charlie Lamb, Jerry Engel, Steve Clark and Nick Brooks having two. Lamb and Ralph Rohena each hoisted a homerun with both having three RBIs while Pugh had two RBIs.

Snook Inn, 13; Joey’s Pizza, 3

The Snook Inn took advantage of five errors committed by Joey’s and timely hitting from winning pitcher Steve Chasin, Robert Stried, Fred Pendergrass, Bill Kayhart and Randy Wesolowski all having two hits. Wesolowski and John Binns had three RBIs Paul Sullivan had three hits for Joey’s Pizza and John Sherwin two.

Mango’s, 8; Sand Bar, 6

Mango’s edge out the Sand Bar with John Barrett and Tom Rensch having three hits for Mango’s and Jan Grossman had two with Jere Krajniak driving in two runs. Joe Barry had three hits for Sand Bar while Charlie Lamb and Steve Clark had two. Clark and Jerry Engel each smacked a triple, with Engels picking up three RBIs.

Stonewalls, 22; Crazy Flamingo’s, 7

Stonewalls unload twenty-nine hits on Flamingo’s with Tom DeAngelo smoking the ball for four hits; Jon Krebs, Jim Stewart, Jack O’Brien, Pat Comerford and Mark Comolli three and Don Schwartz, Bill Shurina and George Schnorr two. DeAngelo belted two homeruns, and Comolli one with O’Brien having three triples. O’Brien chased in five runs, Comolli four, Schwartz and Comerford three; DeAngelo, Krebs, and Shurina two. Doug Stang, Tom McCullough and Larry Anspach had two hits for Flamingo’s with Tom Whitlock scorching a lined drive solo homerun down the left field line. Anspach and Dick Carson had two RBIs.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 20; Doreen’s, 17

Doreen’s gave the first American Legion all they could handle going ahead in the top of seventh taking a 17-16 lead only to have the Legion storm back with four runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win. Al Bozzo and Rick Condle sprayed four hits apiece; Gary Badger, Tony Brock, Ed Dreyfus, and Charlie Pineno three; Jim Battye and Don Mandetta two, with one of Mandetta’s a homerun. Mandetta collected six RBIs, Angelo Polizzi four; Dreyfus, Pineno and Bill Diamond two. Doreen’s Frank Dooley drilled four hits, Chet Dal Bianco and Butch Monson three; Paul Burnett, John Ranieri, Ralph Leiterding, Bill Dauch, Lee Dilk, Bill Moors, Rich Larkin and Dan Callahan two. Burnett and Larkin clocked a homerun and Monson a triple. Bianco, Dooley and Dauch chased three runs across home plate and Monson two.

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 10; Doreen’s, 6

Doreen’s scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game at 6-6 only to have the Bank scored two runs in the bottom of the six for the win. Fred Kramer, Jim Yount, Gregg Graycarek, Leon Schmitt, and Brian Bergman all had two hits for the Bank with Kramer and Bergman clouting a homerun. Berman had four RBIs and Kramer two. Doreen’s had Jan Ranieri and Butch Monson drill three hits apiece, with Ralph Leiterding, Chet Dal Bianco, Bill Dauch and John Gill having two. Monson had three RBIs in the loss.

ISLAND DIVISION

Dolphin Tiki, 23; Brewery, 7

The game ended after eight innings due to the mercy rule. Dolphin Tiki had twenty-seven hits with Bob Traver banging out four while Lou Marinaccio, Ed Seery, and Tom Vander Aarde had three. Tom Gazzillo and Rod Lashley clocked a homerun with Don O’Connell and Jim George having a triple. Gazzillo and Lashley had three RBIs; Marinaccio, Seery and Traver two. George Lancaster had three hits for the Brewery and Herman Griffith two RBIs.

Nacho Mama’s, 34; Speakeasy, 15

Nacho’s bombard the Speakeasy with 39 hits. John Bethel and Chris Flynn inflated their batting averages with five hit performances, Dan Gulick and Nick Jacullo had four hits; Bill Wright, Dan Marinelli, Jack Marin Steve Friend, Dick Nemmers and Mike Correa three. Jacullo and Friend delivered two grand slam bombs, giving them both along with Gulick five RBIs apiece, Flynn and Wright three; Marinelli, Nemmers and Joe Lazzarotti two. Dave Shultz ripped four hits for the Speakeasy, with John Gross, Tom Buettner, Jay Davis, and John Remhoff getting three. Buettner hammered a homerun; two RBIs were recorded by Buettner, Remhoff, Mark Whealy and Ray Kane.

Salty Dog, 19; DaVinci’s, 18

The Dog’s had three consecutive five run innings with winning pitcher Ed Caster driving in what was ultimately the winning run. Mike Schwab and Phil Holmes tagged the ball for four hits; Steve Hummel. Dan Harrar, and Jim Ramage, had three, with one of Ramage’s a triple. Ramage had four RBIs, Hummel and Harrar three; Schwab, Holmes, Caster and Rick DiStasio had two. Bill Thompson riveted four hits for DaVinci’s; Dave Johnson, Gary Revall, and Jack Tizio had three. Dean Stone had a homerun and Johnson a triple. Stone had five runs driven in, Thompson three, Revall and Tedesco two.

Nacho Mama’s, 18; DaVinci’s, 16

A five run eighth inning by Nacho Mama’s erased a 16-13 deficit giving them the win. Joe Lazzarotti and Jim Vitas had three hits for Nacho’s. Winning pitcher Mike Correa help his cause with a homerun and Jack Martin contributed a triple. Vitas, Correa, Chris Flynn, Bill Wright, and Dan Dumbauld all had two RBIs. DaVinci’s Tom Polston lined four hits; Dean Stone, Frank Tedesco, and Art Sinisi three. Stone launched a three homerun and Polston a triple. Stone was responsible for four runs crossing home plate, Gary Revall three; Polston, Tedesco, and Jack Tizio two.

Dolphin Tiki, 21; Speakeasy, 15

Tom Vander Aarde tasered five hits in the game for the Dolphin Tiki while Lou Marinaccio, Mike Garofalo, and Don O’Connell had three. Marinaccio and Vander Aarde each clocked a homerun, Vander Aadre amassing an amazing nine RBIs, Jim Williams three and Ed Seery two. Speakeasy’s Mark Whealy sprayed out four hits; John Gross, Tom Buettner, and Glenn Davis had three. Whealy belted a homerun and Grady Fuller a triple. Whealy chased in four runs, Buettner three, Fuller and Ray Kane two.

Salty Dog, 18; Brewery, 13

Steve Hummel tore the cover off the ball with five hits, Mike Schwab four, and John Rysak three for the Salty Dog, with Dan Harrar uncorking two homeruns. Rick DiStasio drove home four runs, Harrar three; Hummel, Phil Holmes and Jim Ramage two. Bill Novakovich unleashed five hits for the Brewery, Jon Wiseman and Peter Kane three, with Novakovich and George Lancaster slamming a homerun. Lancaster had four RBIs and Novakovich two.

Speakeasy, 23; DaVinci’s, 16

Speakeasy’s Mark Whealy and Dave Shultz ripped four hits apiece while Tom Buettner had three and Grady Fuller a triple. Shultz cased in four runs, Buettner and Whealy three, Fuller and Ray Kane two. Gary Revall had three hits for DaVinci’s with Bill Thompson, Frank Tedesco and Dave Schott picking up two RBIs.

Dolphin Tiki, 20; Salty Dog, 16

The Dolphin Tiki continued pounding the ball with Tom Vander Aarde having two two-run homeruns; Tom Gazzillo and Dan O’Connell also smashed the ball for a homerun with Jim Williams having a triple. O’Connell, Vander Aarde, Jim Williams, and Jim George all had three hits. Vander Aarde racked up six RBIs, O’Connell and George three, and Bob Traver two. Paul Nussbaum and Dan Harrar drilled four hits for the Speakeasy, Phil Holmes, Jim Ramage and Rick DiStasio had three. Ramage walloped a grand slam homerun with Harrar having a triple. Ramage chalked up five RBIs, Harrar four; Steve Hummel and Rick Benedetti two.

Brewery, 15; Nacho Mama’s, 9

The sizzling bats of Joe Rocco, Herman Griffith and Gary Grefer had four hits to lead the Brewery with Chuck Reich and Bill Novakovich having three and Tim Rose suppling a triple. Grefer accumulated five RBIs, Reich four, and Novakovich two. Chris Flynn lined three hits for Nacho’s with Bill Wright thumping a triple. Wright and Steve Friend have two RBIs.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Dolphin Tiki / 12 / 4

DaVinci’s / 9 / 7

Brewery / 8 / 8

Salty Dog / 8 / 8

Nacho Mama's / 8 / 8

Speakeasy / 3 / 13

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Stonewalls / 12 / 3

Joey’s Pizza / 10 / 5

Snook Inn / 10 / 5

Mango’s / 6 / 9

Sand Bar / 5 / 10

Crazy Flamingo’s / 2 / 13

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses