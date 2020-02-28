CLOSE

Stonewalls Jon Krebs slides in third base trying to beat the ball as Sand Barâ€™s Jerry Engel gets the putout. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

The Dolphin Tiki clinched the Island Divisional Championship with a 14- 4 recorded with four games yet to be played in regular season. They defeated DaVinci’s, the only team that had the potential to challenge them, on their sixth win in a row. This was the Dolphin Tiki’s first year in sponsoring a team, we would like to give a special thank you to owners Rick and Sue Kralik.

The American Legion post is marching along to the Gulf Coast title with a 10-1 record four and half games ahead of Mutual of Omaha Bank.

In the Marco Division there are three teams still in contention. Stonewalls currently holds a two game advantage over Joey’s Pizza and the Snook Inn with four games to be played.

MARCO DIVISION

Stonewalls, 13; Joey’s Pizza, 10

Stonewalls rallied from a deficit of 5-0 at start of the game against their nemesis Joey’s Pizza. Using the long ball, homeruns blasts by Tom Purtell and Mark Comolli along with a triple by Jack O’Brien, they increased their winning streak to seven games. Purtell and Jim Stewart lined three hits, O’Brien and Joe Logisz two. Comolli had four RBIs, O’Brien three and Stewart two. Don Rooksberry had three hits for Joey’s, with Pat Schilling and Mario Lucca having two; Schilling had two RBIs.

Mango’s, 17; Crazy Flamingo’s, 15

Mango’s had assaulted the Crazy Bird with twenty-four hits. Larry Wilds nailed the bird with four hits; Doug Kemp, Tom Rensch and John Robichaud had three, John Barrett and Jere Krajniak two with Mitch Eil having a triple. Kemp, Rensch, and Robichaud cased in three runs, Barrett and Eil two. Doug Stang, Tom Whitlock, Ray Niemeyer and Ray Zielinski stroke three hits for Flamingo’s; Tom McCullough, Jim Bauman, Jim O’Meara and Larry Anspach had two. Stang and Dick Carson pelted a homerun. Joe Furst help score three runs, Carson, Whitlock, Niemeyer and Zielinski two.

Sand Bar, 19; Snook Inn, 17

Mike Puskar tagged the ball for four hits for Sand Bar. Teammates Ralph Rohena, Jerry Engel, and Joe Barry had three, Tom Pugh and John Robichaud two. Puskar and Pugh each launched a homerun. Puskar collected four RBIs, Rohena, three; Pugh, Engel, and Steve Clark two. Robert Stried hit for the cycle, having a single, double, triple and homerun, which was a grand slam, for the Snook Inn. Besides Stried’ four hits, Steve Chasin and Mike Arnold had three; John Cavanagh, Geoff Bentley, Butch Coursen and John Binns two. Arnold and Fred Pendergrass also clocked a homerun. Stried was responsible for five runs crossing home plate, Pendergrass four, and Chasin two.

Snook Inn, 10; Mango’s, 8

The Snook Inn had Tom Loiacono leading the way on three hits: Steve Chasin, John Cavanagh, Fred Pendergrass, Bob Levasseur, Bill Kayhart and Randy Wesolowski two. Cavanagh crushed a triple and had four RBIs and Robert Stried clouted a two-run homerun. Tom Rensch nailed three hits for Mango’s with Warren Uhl Mitch Eil, and Jeff Doughtery having two. Rensch hoisted a homerun and Eil a triple. giving Rensch and Doug Kemp two RBIs in the loss.

Stonewalls, 17; Sand Bar, 12

Stonewalls scored seven runs in the top of the seventh, to overcome a 12-10 advantage by Sand Bar. Joe Logisz bat fires off four hits Stonewalls, Tom DeAngelo had three, while Tom Purtell, Jim Stewart, Jack O’Brien, Gary Swink, Don Schwartz, and John Wood had two. DeAngelo who clocked a homerun had four runs driven in, Logisz three, Purtell, Logisz, Stewart, and Swink two. Sand Bar’s Charlie Lamb had three hits, Steve Clark and Tom Rensch two. Lamb, Clark, Tom Pugh, Mike Puskar, Jerry Engel, and Nick Brooks all had two RBIs.

Joey’s Pizza, 13; Crazy Flamingo’s, 8

Joey’s needed two five run innings in the fifth and sixth to overcome a 7-3 deficit and earn the win. John Sherwin and Ed Kingsbury had three hits apiece for Joey’s Maria Lucca, Todd Whitney, Pat Schilling, Alan Schneider, and Don Rooksberry had two. Kingsbury who mashed a triple had four runs driven in and Whitney two. Tom McCullough lined three hits for Flamingo’s; Doug Stang, Jim Baumann, and Tom Whitlock had two. McCullough and Whitlock each slugged a homerun. Baumann had three RBIs, Whitlock and Paul Vorwick two.

Sand Bar, 20; Crazy Flamingo’s, 11

Aided by six walks and seventeen hits Sand Bar handed Flamingo’s their eighth consecutive loss. Charlie Lamb and Dave Coward laced three hits, while Mike Puskar, Nick Brooks, Joe Barry, Steve Clark and Joe Kruse had two, with Ralph Rohena smashing a triple. Clark was credited with four runs crossing home plate, Coward three; Puskar, Lamb, and Murph Knapke two. Flamingo’s Doug Stang and Jim O’Meara sprayed three hits each while Tom McCullough, Jim Baumann, Tom Whitlock Larry Anspach had two. Whitlock had three RBIs and Carson two.

Joey’s Pizza, 11; Mango’s, 5

It was a team effort for Joey’s with John Sherwin, Ed Kingsbury, Todd Whitney, Pat Schilling, Ron Irwin and Don Rooksberry all having two hits. Kingsbury, Schilling and Rooksberry each drove in two runs. Mango’s had John Barrett, Tom Rensch, and Mitch Eil with two hits, one of Rensch’s a triple giving him two RBIs in the loss.

Snook Inn, 14; Stonewalls, 13

Although out hit by Stonewalls the Snook Inn was able to hold off a late rally by Stonewalls for the win. John Cavanagh stroke the ball for three hits, with Butch Coursen, Fred Pendergrass and Randy Wesolowski having two. Cavanagh and Geoff Bentley each cracked a two-run homerun for their two RBIs, while Pendergrass, and winning pitcher Steve Chasin pitch in with two RBIs as well. Jack O’Brien and Don Schwartz had three hits each for Stonewalls with teammates, Tom DeAngelo, Jim Stewart, Gary Swink, and John Robichaud with two hits. DeAngelo, Stewart and O’Brien each launched a homerun, giving them along with Schwartz and Robichaud two RBIs.

GULF COAST DIVISION

American Legion, 21; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 10

The Legion scored five runs in their last three innings at batt to capture another win. Jim Battye swatted four hits in the win, Al Bozzo, Gary Badger, Tony Brock and Ralph Leiterding had three: Don Mandetta, Jerry Lenhoff, Rick Condle Angelo Polizzi, Bill Diamond and Frank Dooley two. Condle and Leiterding each smacked a homerun. Battye had three RBIs; Lenhoff, Brock, Condle, Leiterding and Dooley two. The Bank had Jerry Kratz, Fred Kramer, and Mick Keller with three hits, Brian Berman and Leon Schmitt had two. Kramer, who hammered a homerun, and Brian Bergman had three RBIs.

American Legion, 17; Doreen’s, 6

The American Legion fire power was just too much for Doreen’s. Don Mandetta fired off four hits for the Legion, Gary Badger and Charles Pineno had three, Al Bozzo, Tony Brock, Rick Condle, Angelo Polizzi, and Ed Dreyfus two. Brock and Polizzi chase in three runs; Mandetta, Badger, and Condle two. Ralph Leiterding was the Doreen’s player with more then one, he had two which included a homerun.

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 16; Doreen’s, 6

The Bank had Jerry Kratz, Mick Keller, and Brian Berman rip four hits with winning pitch Angelo Polizzi having three, and Tom Patterson two. Leon Schmidt hammered a homerun and Keller a triple. Fred Kramer drove home four runs, Patterson three, and Bill Diamond two. Doreen’s had John Ranieri and Butch Monson line three hits, one of Ranieri’s a homerun, while Lee Dilk and Frank Dooley had two hits.

ISLAND DIVISION

Brewery, 18; DaVinci’s, 12

Herman Griffith and Wayne Bombaci slashed four hits for the Brewery, while Chuck Reich, Tim Rose and George Lancaster had three, with Griffith and Gary Grefer having a triple. Rose drove home five runs, Griffith three; Reich, Lancaster and Wiseman two. Gary Revall and Bill Thompson paced DeVinci’s having three hits. Revall, Thompson, Dean Stone and Frank Tedesco had two RBIs as DaVinci’s lost their fifth game in a row.

Dolphin Tiki, 12; Nacho Mama’s, 9

The game’s score reverted to the end of eighth innings because of rain. Lou Marinaccio and Tom Vander Aarde ripped four hits for The Dolphin Tiki; Tom Gazzillo and Dan O’Connell three, with Vander Aarde and Bob Traver having each having a triple. Vander Aarde had four RBIs, Gazzillo and O’Connell three, Mike Garofalo two. Nacho’s Joe Lazzarotti, Dan Gulick, Bill Wright and Dan Marinelli had three hits. Wright, who clobbered a three homerun, had four RBIs, and Marinelli three.

Nacho Mama’s, 21; Salty Dog, 5

Nacho’s put the collar on the Salty Dog cause them to heel in a mercy ending after eight innings. Nick Jacullo smoked the ball for Nacho’s having four hits; Dan Gulick, Jim Vitas, Jack Martin and Steve Friend had three. Jacullo and Gulick each slammed a homerun with Vitas and Chris Flynn having a triple. Jacullo ended up driving in four runs, Flynn, Vitas and Martin two. The Salty Dog had Mike Schwab and John Rysak with three hits.

Dolphin Tiki, 12; DaVinci’s, 7

The Dolphin Tiki clinched the Island Division League Championship with their fourteenth win of the season. Dolphin Tiki was led by manager Lou Marinaccio, Don O’Connell Rod Lashley and Bob Traver all with three hits. O’Connell belted a homerun and had four RBIs. DaVinci’s Tom Polston had three hits and John Haskins blasted a two-run homer. Polston and Dave Manzello also had two RBIs.

Speakeasy, 21; Brewery, 14

John Gross was the major catalyst in the Speakeasy win tomahawking four base hits plus providing key defensive plays, team members Jeff Kaczka, Glenn Davis and Grady Fuller had three hits. Gross tagged pummeled the ball for a homerun, while Fuller and Dean Stone had a triple. Gross, Davis and Mark Whealy chased in three runs; Fuller, Tom Buettner, Dave Shultz, and John Remhoff two each. The Brewery had Joe Rocco, Chuck Reich, Herman Griffith, George Lancaster and Bill Novakovich with three hits, with Griffith and Novakovich each having a triple. Reich ended the game with three RBIs; Rocco, Griffith, Tim Rose and Gary Grefer two.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Dolphin Tiki * / 14 / 4

Brewery / 9 / 9

DaVinci’s / 9 / 9

Nacho Mama's / 9 / 9

Salty Dog / 8 / 9

Speakeasy / 3 / 13

* Division champions

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Stonewalls / 14 / 4

Joey’s Pizza / 12 / 6

Snook Inn / 12 / 6

Mango’s / 7 / 11

Sand Bar / 7 / 11

Crazy Flamingo’s / 2 / 16

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses