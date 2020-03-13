CLOSE

Stonewalls, the Marco Division champions, from left, standing: Scott Byers (coach), Tom Porter (coach), Peter Karl (manager), John Wood, George Schnorr, Pat Comerford, Jim Stewart, Bill Shurina and Gary Swink; kneeling: Joe Logisz, Don Schwartz, Tom DeAngelo, Jack Oâ€™Brien, Tom Purtell, Chuck Cornillie (statistician) and Mark Comolli. Not pictured: Jon Krebs. (Photo: Mike Galatis/Special to the Eagle)

The Marco Division Champions Stonewalls ended their season with a 17-5 recorded edging out Joey’s Pizza by one game. Stonewalls out scored their opposition by 138 runs this season, scoring 353 runs while giving up 215 over the 22 game season with their five losses being by a total of eight runs.

In the Gulf Coast Division, the champion American Legion Post 404 continues their winning way increasing their record to 15-1.

The Island and Marco Division tournaments have begun with Nacho Mama’s and the Brewery having wins in the Island Division and Mango’s and the Snook Inn in the Marco Division. The tournament is double elimination; meaning once team has lost twice they are out of the tournament and their season is over.

You can follow the Tournament results and schedules by going to the league website, marcoseniorsoftballleague.com.

Here are the results as of March 10.

MARCO DIVISION

Joey’s Pizza, 27; Crazy Flamingo’s, 5

Joey’s scored 12 runs in their last at bats to crushing Flamingo’s. Todd Whitney and Ron Irwin tagged the ball for four hits each; Mario Lucca, Alan Schneider and Jim White had three, Pat Schilling and Bob Smith two. Lucca and John Sherwin hoisted a homerun, with Lucca and Whitney also having a triple. Shilling drove in five runs, Whitney four, Sherwin and Smith three, White and Brian Maguire two. Flamingo’s Tom McCullough had three hits; Doug Stang, Jim Baumann, and Tom Whitlock two with Baumann pick up three RBIs.

Snook Inn, 14; Mango’s, 10

Down 11-7 the Snook Inn scored seven runs in the top of the seventh for the come from behind win. John Cavanagh, Geoff Bentley and Jay Davis peppered the ball for three hits; Steve Chasin, Robert Stried, Butch Coursen, and John Binns had two, with Bentley and Binns each mashing a triple. Cavanagh had three RBIs; Chasin, Bentley, Stried, and Coursen two. Mitch Eil plastered four hits for Mango’s, while Doug Kemp, Warren Uhl, Larry Wildes and Jere Krajniak had two, with Kemp punching a triple. Kemp, Tom Rensch and John Robichaud had two RBIs.

Stonewalls, 20; Sand Bar, 5

Don Schwartz ended the game on a solo homerun in the bottom of the sixth inning due to the mercy rule, clinching the Marco Division Championship for Stonewalls. Schwartz stroked four hits in total for Stonewalls; Tom DeAngelo, Joe Logisz, Mark Comolli and John Cavanagh had three and Bill Shurina two. Joe Logisz also smacked a homerun giving Logisz, Schwartz, and Jack O’Brien all four RBIs; DeAngelo and Comolli had two. Mike Puskar, Jerry Engel and Steve Clark had two hits for Sand Bar, with Clark smacking a triple and Puskar having two RBIs.

Joey’s Pizza, 19; Stonewalls, 17

Pat Schilling unloaded a screeching line drive down the leftfield line for a grand slam homerun in the top of seventh inning which ended up clinching second place in the division for Joey’s. Schilling Paul Sullivan Ed Kingsbury, Mario Lucca, and Ron Irwin had three hits; Todd Whitney and Don Rooksberry two. Besides Schilling, Sullivan and Kings bury powdered the ball for a homerun. Schilling collected six RBIs, Kingsbury four; Irwin, Alan Schneider, and Jim White two. Joe Logisz and Mark Comolli had three hits for Stonewalls, Tom Purtell, Don Schwartz, Tom DeAngelo, Gary Swink, Pat Comerford and Fred Pendergrass two, with one of Comerford’s a triple. Pendergrass had three runs driven, Purtell, Schwartz, Stewart, Swink and Comerford two.

Snook Inn, 16; Mango’s, 12

The Snook had to hold off a seventh inning rally by Mango’s for the win. Randy Wesolowski drilled three hits for the Snook, with Tom Loiacono, Butch Coursen, Mike Arnold, Bill Kayhart, John Binns and Jay Davis having two, while Fred Pendergrass smashed a homerun. Pendergrass had four runs driven in, Wesolowski three; Davis and Steve Chasin two. Doug Kemp swatted three hits for Mango’s; John Barrett, Warren Uhl, Tom Parker and Jeff Dougherty had two. Kemp, Barrett and Tom Rensch pounded a homerun with Mitch Eil having a triple. Barrett and Rensch each had four RBIs.

Sand Bar, 11; Crazy Flamingo’s, 8

Sand Bar had Mike Puskar, Jerry Engel, and Steve Clark drilling three hits with Nick Brooks having two. Clark smashed two triples giving him four RBIs, Puskar and Murph Knapke had two. Doug Stang lined three hits for Crazy Flamingo’s and Tom McCullough and Ray Niemeyer had two. Stang walloped a homerun and accounted for five crossing Homeplate.

MARCO DIVISION TOURNAMENT

Mango’s, 13; Sand Bar, 11

Mango’s spotted Sand Bar a 7-2 lead before swinging back for the win. John Barret and Mitch Eil had two hits for Mango’s with Doug Kemp belting s two-run homer as part of five run fifth inning. Jan Grossman also had two RBIs to go along with Kemp’s two. Sand Bar had Ralph Rohena, Mike Puskar, Charlie Lamb and Joe Kruse with two hits, with Puskar having two runs driven in.

Snook Inn, 10; Crazy Flamingo’s, 1

The Snook Inn had three three-run innings in their win against Crazy Flamingo’s. Robert Stried lined three hits; John Cavanagh, John Binns, Bill Kayhart and Steve Chasin had two for the Snook. Binns clubbed a three-run homerun giving him a total of four RBIs. Steve Chasin limited Crazy Flamingo to nine hits, two were by Jim Baumann.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 15; Doreen’s, 13

The Bank had Jerry Kratz, Brian Berman, Dick DeAnna, and Dennis Mellon all nail three hits, Fred Kramer and Rick Condle had two, with Condle hoisting a homerun and Bergman a triple. DeAnna chased in three runs, Condle and Mike Corless two. Chet Dal Bianco and Butch Monson stroked three hits for Doreen’s with Ralph Leiterding, Lee Dilk and Rich Larkin having two. John Gill had three RBIs, Dal Bianco and Dilk two.

American Legion, 15; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 14

The American Legion held the Bank scoreless in the seventh inning eking out the win. Al Bozzo’s bat fired off four for the Legion, John Gill three; Edd Dreyfus, Angelo Polizzi, Charles Pineno, Jim Battye, and Frank Dooley two. Dreyfus whacked a three-run homerun and a triple giving him four RBIs; Bozzo, Battye and Dooley two. Fred Kramer ripped four hits for the Bank, two were two-run homeruns. Jerry Kratz and Leon Schmitt riveted four hits for the Bank. Brian Bergman and Mike Corless three, and Gregg Garycerak two. Kramer accounted for five runs crossing home plate; Schmitt, Corless, Garycerak, and Dick DeAnna two.

American Legion, 22; Doreen’s, 8

The stormed past Joey’s with a 27-hit offensive attack. Al Bozzo and Jim Battye drilled four hits, Don Mandetta, Tony Brock and Bill Diamond had three; Gary Badger. Jerry Lenhoff, Edd Dreyfuss and Tom Patterson two. Battye accumulated five RBIs, Mandetta four, Bozzo three; Lenhoff, Brock and Leroy Fishleigh two. Paul Burnett lace three hits for Doreen’s; Butch Monson, Bill Dauch and Frank Dooley two. Monson chased in three runs and Ralph Leiterding two.

ISLAND DIVISION

Dolphin Tiki, 18; DaVinci’s, 12

Rod Lashley had a big day for Dolphin Tiki lashing out four hits, Tom Gazzillo, Mike Garofalo, and Bob Traver had three with Tom Vander Aarde and Jim George crushing each whacking a triple. Lashley racked up six RBIs, Traver and George three, Vander Aarde two. Frank Tedesco had three hits for DaVinci’s with Dave Schott cracking a triple. Bill Thompson had three runs driven in, John Haskins two.

Brewery, 12; Nacho Mama’s, 9

With the win Brewery ended up in third place in the Division. Joe Rocco had three hits for the Brewery while Herman Griffith and Mark Waks clouted a homerun and Paul Shelton a triple. Griffith had four RBIs and Waks three. Nacho’s Jim Vitas had three hits and two RBIs with Jack Martin having three RBIs in the loss.

Speakeasy, 23; Salty Dog, 15

Grady Fuller had a career day scorching out six hits for Speakeasy, Mark Whealy torrid hitting continued stinging the ball for five hits; with John Gross, Tom Buettner, Dave Shultz and John Remhoff having three. Fuller jacked two homeruns and Whealy one. Whealy accumulated seven RBIs, Fuller three; Shultz, Glenn Davis and Bob Grant two. Dan Harrar and Rick DiStasio had three hits apiece for the Salty Dog. DiStasio drove in five runs; Harrar, John Rysak and Ed Seery two.

Brewery, 16; Nacho Mama’s, 11

The Brewery had Joe Rocco, Tim Rose, George Lancaster, and Paul Shelton with three hits. Rose and Mark Waks drove home three runs, Lancaster and Wayne Bombaci two. Steve Friend zinged out four hits for Nacho’s while Dan Dumbauld had three. Friend whacked two triples with Bill Wright and Nick Jacullo having one. Wright accounted for four runs crossing home plate.

Dolphin Tiki, 17; Salty Dog, 10

Manager Lou Marinaccio had a big day at the plate banging out four hits for the Dolphin Tiki and Tom Gazzillo had three. Marinaccio, Don O’Connell, Tom Vander Aarde and Ed Seery all crushed a homerun, while Gazzillo, O’Connell and Jimmy Cuevas smacked a triple. O’Connell chalked up five RBIs, Vander Aarde four; Gazzillo, Seery and Rod Lashley two. The Salty Dog’s Paul Nussbaum, Steve Hummel and Dan Harrar all had three hits. Harrar lashed two triples giving him three RBIs in the game, Hummel and Tom Tankersley had two.

DaVinci’s, 26; Speakeasy, 12

DaVinci’ was firing on all cylinder amassing 39 hits in the game. Dave Johnson pulverized the ball with six hits, Tom Polston five; Gary Revall, Frank Tedesco and Jack Tizo four, Bill Thompson three. Thompson, Tedesco, John Haskins and Dave Manzello all clouted homerun with Johnson having a triple. Polston and Thompson each racked up six RBIs, while Revall, Tedesco, Manzello, Art Sinisi and Dean Stone had two. For the second consecutive day Mark Whealy hit for the cycle 9single, double and homerun) for Speakeasy and his four hits; Jeff Kaczka, Tom Buettner, and Grady Fuller had three. Whealy ended the game with five RBIs and Fuller with two.

ISLAND DIVISION TOURNAMENT

Nacho Mama’s, 9; Salty Dog, 8

Nick Jacullo’s drive to left center just tip off the glove of Steve Hummel to drive in the winning runs in extra innings for Nacho Mama’s. Dan Marinelli had two RBIs for Nacho’s and Jack Martin cracked a triple in the win. Dan Harrar stroke three hits for the Dogs with Mike Schwab driving in two runs.

Brewery, 10; Speakeasy, 3

The Brewery’s Bill Novakovich was the main catalyst firing off three hits, one a homerun giving him four RBIs in the game. Teammates Joe Rocco and Tim Rose each smacked a triple while winning pitcher Chuck Reich drove in two runs. Reich scattered eleven hits by Speakeasy.

STANDINGS

ISLAND DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Dolphin Tiki* / 17 / 4

DaVinci’s / 12 / 10

Brewery / 11 / 11

Nacho Mama's / 10 / 12

Salty Dog / 9 / 13

Speakeasy / 6 / 16

MARCO DIVISION / Wins / Losses

Stonewalls* / 17 / 5

Joey’s Pizza / 16 / 6

Snook Inn / 15 / 7

Mango’s / 8 / 14

Sand Bar / 8 / 14

Crazy Flamingo’s / 2 / 20

GULFCOAST DIVISION / Wins / Losses

American Legion* 15 / 1

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 7 / 8

Doreen’s / 1 / 14

* Division champions