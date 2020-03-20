CLOSE

The Marco Island Senior Softball League has officially cancelled the balance of the 2020 season. This was a very difficult decision since we all know what Marco Island Senior Softball means to everyone; players, sponsors, umpires, announcers and scorers, and our faithful followers. It is our field of dreams and we are one large family and we want to keep this family as healthy as possible considering the new CDC health guidelines and what we as a nation are trying to accomplish of not having gatherings of 10 people or more.

We want to thank everyone involved in our program for their support this season and looking forward to seeing everyone back for the 2021 season. We will keep members apprised on the 2021 season and registration information as well as pickup games when we can resume playing them.

Information will be available on our website

Highlights and game results for games played through this past Monday, March 16, are as follows.

MARCO DIVISION TOURNAMENT

Stonewalls, 16; Mango’s, 6

Winning pitcher Jack O’Brien helped his cause by swatting four hits for Stonewalls, Tom Purtell and Don Schwartz had three hits while Tom DeAngelo. Joe Logisz, Mark Comolli and John Cavanagh had two, with Jim Stewart crushing a triple. Cavanagh drove in three runs; Schwartz DeAngelo, Obrien and Comolli two. John Barrett, Mitch Eil, and Tom Rensch had two hits for Mango’s with Eil mashing a triple. Barrett and Eil had two RBIs in the loss.

Joey’s Pizza, 11; Snook Inn, 8

Alan Schneider had a big game at the plate as well as making a key defensive play in the field for Joey’s. Schneider had three hits, which Included a triple. Schneider and Bob Smith had two RBIs and Don Rooksberry three. Butch Coursen had two hits for the Snook Inn with Randy Wesolowski pounding a two-run homerun.

Crazy Flamingo’s, 9; Mango’s, 7

It was a season ending lost for Mango’s as they lost their second game in the tournament. Crazy Flamingo’s kept their hopes alive in the tournament by the hitting of Tom McCullough, Doug Stang and Dick Carson all having three hits; Jim Baumann, Jim O’Meara and Ray Niemeyer having two, with Stang smacking a homerun and McCullough a triple. Stang, Baumann, and Niemeyer had two runs apiece driven. Mango’s had John Barrett, Tom Rensch and Bruce Winer with two hits. A key turning point in the game was when the former eighty-three year-old University of Missouri quarterback Niemeyer gunned Barrett out at home plate from short centerfield on a perfect throw.

Snook Inn, 10; Sand Bar, 9

The hourglass ran out on Sand Bar as they incurred their second lost in the tournament. Even though they were down 9-0 at one point they never gave up and just came up a run short. Jay Davis lined three hits for the Snook, with Fred Pendergrass, Randy Wesolowski, and Bill Kayhart with two. Pendergrass clouted a homerun and Bob Levasseur a triple. Pendergrass and John Cavanagh had two RBIs. Steve Clark and Nick Brooks zinged three hits for Sand Bar while Ralph Rohena, Murph Knapke, Joe Barry and Joe Kruse had two. Brooks chased in four runs and Barry two.

Joey’s Pizza , 15; Stonewalls, 5

Joey’s stoned “The Wall” with 24 hits lead by Paul Sullivan, Mario Lucca, and Pat Schilling having peppered the ball for four hits, Ed Kingsbury three, John Sherwin and Don Rooksberry two. Schilling clocked a homerun while Lucca and Kingsbury smacked a triple. Kingsbury racked up five RBIs, Lucca four, Todd Whitney three and Schilling two. Stonewalls Don Schwartz stung the ball for three hits, Jim Stewart and Murph Knapke two, with Stewart having four RBIs and a triple. Winning pitcher Ron Irwin was helped by several fine defensive plays by shortstop Paul Sullivan and leftfielder John Sherwin.

Snook Inn, 19; Crazy Flamingo’s, 2

The Snook ended Crazy Flamingo’s season not only with their second loss of the tournament, but also by the mercy rule as well at the end of four and half innings. Jay Davis and John Cavanagh drilled three hits for the Snook with Geoff Bentley, Robert Stried, John Binns, and Mike Arnold having two. Davis Stried and Arnold a tagged the ball for a homerun, while Cavanagh and Steve Chasin thumping a triple. Stried accounted for five runs being scored, Chasin three; Davis, Cavanagh, Bentley, and Arnold two. Snook pitcher Chasin limited Flamingo’s to just eight hits.

GULF COAST DIVISION

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 32; Doreen’s, 16

The Bank mauled Doreen’s with 40 hits a season high in all three divisions. Brian Bergman ripped six hits for the Bank, Mick Keller, Leon Schmitt, and Tom Patterson had five; Gregg Garycerak and Dennis Mellon four, Jerry Kratz three, and Fred Kramer two with Keller hammering a homerun. Bergman chased in five runs, Kratz and Patterson four, Kramer and DeAnna three; Schmitt, Garycerak and Mellon two. Doreen’s had John Ranieri, Butch Monson, John Gill and Dan Callahan with two hits, with Monson hoisting a homerun and Frank Dooley a triple. Monson had five RBIs and Dooley four.

American Legion, 15; Mutual of Omaha Bank, 10

Like Patton’s army during WWII the American Legion continued inflicting a barrage of fire power winning in winning their sixteenth game of the season. Gary Badger and Don Mandetta had three hits; Al Bozzo, Jim Battye, Jerry Lenhoff, Charles Pineno, and Leroy Fishleigh had two with Lenhoff having a triple. Lenhoff had four RBIs, Badger and Mandetta two. The Bank had Mick Keller, Gregg Garycerak, Dick DeAnna, and Bill Dauch all having two hits, with Brian Berman hoisting a homerun and Keller a triple. Bergman picked up three RBIs Leon Schmitt two.

ISLAND DIVISION TOURNAMENT

Dolphin Tiki, 16; Nacho Mama’s, 15

Jim Williams drove in winning run in the top of the tenth in an extra inning game for Dolphin Tiki. Rod Lashley made a key defensive diving catch in right center field which ninth which enabled Dolphin Tiki to tie the game up in the bottom of the inning. Don O’Connell continued his torrid hitting this season with four hits; Tom Gazzillo, Tom Vander Aadre, and Ed Seery had three in the win, with O’Connell and Bob Williams launching a homerun. O’Connell and Seery recorded four RBIs each with Jim George having three, Mike Garofalo two. Nacho’s Dan Marinelli had three hits with Chris Flynn and Steve Friend pounding a homerun. Jim Vitas dove home three runs; Flynn, Friend, Dan Gulick and Dan Dumbauld two.

DaVinci’s, 18; Brewery, 13

Davinci’s Pete Oellrich stung the ball getting four in the game while Dave Johnson, Tom Polston, Gary Revall and John Haskins had three, with Dave Schott clocking a homerun. Oellrich and Bill Thompson had four RBIs, Schott three, Revall and Dean Stone two. Joe Rocco and Bill Novakovich had three hits apiece for the Brewery with Herman Griffith smashing a triple. Novakovich had five RBIs and Mark Waks two.

Speakeasy, 23; Salty Dog, 15

Grady Fuller had a career day scorching out six hits for Speakeasy, Mark Whealy torrid hitting continued stinging the ball for five hits; with John Gross, Tom Buettner, Dave Shultz and John Remhoff having three. Fuller jacked two homeruns and Whealy one. Whealy accumulated seven RBIs, Fuller three; Shultz, Glenn Davis and Bob Grant two. Dan Harrar and Rick DiStasio had three hits apiece for the Salty Dog. DiStasio drove in five runs; Harrar, John Rysak and Ed Seery two.

Brewery, 16; Nacho Mama’s, 11

The Brewery had Joe Rocco, Tim Rose, George Lancaster, and Paul Shelton with three hits. Rose and Mark Waks drove home three runs, Lancaster and Wayne Bombaci two. Steve Friend zinged out four hits for Nacho’s while Dan Dumbauld had three. Friend whacked two triples with Bill Wright and Nick Jacullo having one. Wright accounted for four runs crossing homeplate.

Dolphin Tiki, 17; Salty Dog, 10

Manager Lou Marinaccio had a big day at the plate banging out four hits for the Dolphin Tiki and Tom Gazzillo had three. Marinaccio, Don O’Connell, Tom Vander Aarde and Ed Seery all crushed a homerun, while Gazzillo, O’Connell and Jimmy Cuevas smacked a triple. O’Connell chalked up five RBIs, Vander Aarde four; Gazzillo, Seery and Rod Lashley two. The Salty Dog’s Paul Nussbaum, Steve Hummel and Dan Harrar all had three hits. Harrar lashed two triples giving him three RBIs in the game, Hummel and Tom Tankersley had two.

DaVinci’s, 26; Speakeasy, 12

DaVinci’ was firing on all cylinder amassing 39 hits in the game. Dave Johnson pulverized the ball with six hits, Tom Polston five; Gary Revall, Frank Tedesco and Jack Tizo four, Bill Thompson three. Thompson, Tedesco, John Haskins and Dave Manzello all clouted homerun with Johnson having a triple. Polston and Thompson each racked up six RBIs, while Revall, Tedesco, Manzello, Art Sinisi and Dean Stone had two. For the second consecutive day Mark Whealy hit for the cycle 9single, double and homerun) for Speakeasy and his four hits; Jeff Kaczka, Tom Buettner, and Grady Fuller had three. Whealy ended the game with five RBIs and Fuller with two.

Nacho Mama’s, 9; Salty Dog, 8

Nick Jacullo’s drive to left center just tip off the glove of Steve Hummel to drive in the winning runs in extra innings for Nacho Mama’s. Dan Marinelli had two RBIs for Nacho’s and Jack Martin cracked a triple in the win. Dan Harrar stroke three hits for the Dogs with Mike Schwab driving in two runs.

Brewery, 10; Speakeasy, 3

The Brewery’s Bill Novakovich was the main catalyst firing off three hits, one a homerun giving him four RBIs in the game. Teammates Joe Rocco and Tim Rose

each smacked a triple while winning pitcher Chuck Reich drove in two runs. Reich scattered eleven hits by Speakeasy.

STANDINGS

GULFCOAST DIVISIONS / Wins / Losses

American Legion* / 16 / 1

Mutual of Omaha Bank / 8 / 9

Doreen’s / 1 / 15

*Divisional champions