CLOSE

Whitney Leibold visiting from Alabama,with a nice snook guided by Capt Christian Sommer. (Photo: Photo provided)

The week of May 10 is going to be another noted benchmark on season changes and rapid evolution. Suddenly, we’re into the “rainy season.” Predictions are for a week with unsettled rainy and summer thunderstorm conditions.

Too early! Much too early! We usually don’t see that pattern here until the middle of June usually marked by the sounds of storm shutters being set in place by well-schooled residents. But it’s here this coming week. So, hang onto your hat.

There are numerous predictions of a storm-filled summer. Fishing will pay the price as the fresh water intrusion bombards our fishing territory and it way limit those days on the water during the peak summer season. We’ll see and hope for the best.

More: On the Hook: Breaking point

BACKWATER

Good chance that our backwater will settle in, now virtually devoid of the red tide and algae that decimated our fishing for those three years hence. Good bait action arriving from the Keys and tropics is moving the horde of “fish food” north and important in attracting and holding our ravenous pelagics tight to the inshore reefs from Romano all the way to the Gordon River. Sustained action is the rule once you find the structure point loaded with pilchards, sardines and a wide array of other bait fish. As long as the population of bait stays in place those inside reefs will be like fishing gold mines. A little chum will attract and hold most all species tight to the structure for you.

NEARSHORE

Those inshore reefs are now dynamite locations for seasonal top-notch action points. The Walton Reef just a mile or so northwest of Caxambas Point is probably the pinnacle location for great earl morning action on the early action team of Mackerel as well as small kings with even a few bluefish and little tunny thrown in. Location has extensive scattering of major reef material that has a propensity of “eating” anchors. Encourage you to wait till you see an opening of the bottom boulders before you drop the hook. A title chum on this spot will draw your prey quickly and you can expect sustained action until the tide wanes. Tides this week are favorable morning outgoing that lasts till noonish.

More: Gardening: The fertilizer deadline nears

OFFSHORE

As the water gets steamy down in the Keys expect to see an exodus of major species arrive in our domain. Fist to show will probably be the king mackerel, both big and small showing amidst the expanse of feeding bait schools. Those species and their associates will arrive hungry and feeding. A tethered blouse runner on wire set out on a float should be the ticket for landing a nice king mackerel, as well as being a temptation for the more aggressive and numerous pelagics that follow the bait north. Be aware that sharks, many of them big could well be the midst of your food; be careful and be equipped to be able to release these “terrorists” safely.

Capt. Bill Walsh owns a charter fishing business and holds a U.S. Coast Guard license. Send comments to dawnpatrolmarco@cs.com.