Youth sailing program awards certificates

The Marco Island Yacht Club Sailing Center in partnership with the Marco Island Community Sailing Center have just completed their summer youth sailing program.

In its second year, the program served 130 students in beginner and intermediate programs and offered an advanced program for students in high school.

Through fundraising in the spring by the members of the Marco Island Yacht Club, 14 scholarships were awarded to families who were impacted by COVID by either losing employment or being furloughed.

With another fund raiser planned this winter, the Club hopes to raise additional monies to expand the scholarship program next summer.

“Many thanks to the community for supporting this program,” said Dwyn von Bereghy, MIYC Fleet Captain-sail, who oversees the sailing program.