Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

Seth Orlemann

Sportsbook Wire

The Charlotte Hornets (26-55) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) on Sunday. Tip from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

Charlotte fell 112-109 to the Houston Rockets on Friday while covering as a 5.5-point home underdog. It has now lost 4 games in a row and is 4-6 in their last 10 games and 5-5 against the spread (ATS) in the same span. They are 36-42-3 ATS this season.

Cleveland wrecked Orlando 118-94 on Thursday to cover as a 5.5-point road favorite for its 3rd straight win. The Cavaliers are 7-3 in their last 10 games and 5-4-1 ATS in that stretch. This season, the Cavs are 42-35-4 ATS.

This will be the 4th matchup this season with Cleveland winning the previous 3, but going just 1-1-1 ATS.